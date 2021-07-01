Muted start to second half for Asia stocks as U.S. payrolls loom

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks in front of a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo
Tom Westbrook
·3 min read

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian stock markets made a subdued start to the second half of 2021 on Thursday, weighed by worries about new coronavirus infections and fresh lockdowns, while bond and currency markets were on edge ahead of U.S. labour data.

Japan's Nikkei was 0.3% lower while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.2% in thin trade as Hong Kong markets were shut for a holiday.

The U.S. dollar hit a 15-month high against the Japanese yen and Treasury yields held steady.

"The virus is still playing a role ... although it's difficult to see much direction in anything at the moment," ING economist Rob Carnell said on the phone from Singapore.

"There's a broad sense that the dollar isn't such a bad unit to be holding," he said, as traders turned to U.S. jobs data due Friday for the next clue on the Federal Reserve's rates outlook.

"Everyone is a little bit jittery ... and there's so much money around that virtually every bet is covered," he said.

"The market is completely divided - I think that's why things are pretty rangey," he added.

U.S. private payrolls beat expectations overnight, although they are an unreliable guide to the broader labour-market data due out on Friday, which economists forecast will show 700,000 jobs were added in June.

Data in Asia on Thursday painted a mixed picture, with Japanese manufacturers' mood at a two-and-a-half year high, but factory activity growth there slowing down in the face of difficulty sourcing computer chips.

Slower vaccination rates in Asia and the extension of restrictions to curb the spread of the virus as the delta variant spreads - as well as a regulatory crackdown on Chinese tech giants - have had regional markets lagging this year.

The MSCI index closed out the first half with a gain of 5.8% compared with world stocks' rise of 11.4% and a gain of 14.4% for the S&P 500, which logged its fifth consecutive record closing high to end last month.

EYES ON PAYROLLS

For bond and currency markets the focus this week is on the U.S. non-farm payrolls data and its implication for rates.

Since a hawkish shift in tone from the Federal Reserve last month, the U.S. dollar has been elevated and bond markets whipsawed by worries about high inflation and whether it prompts a sooner or swifter than expected end to ultra-easy policy.

Signs of strength in the labour market could add pressure on the Fed to act, and the prospect of higher rates could lift the dollar, while it is vulnerable if the data misses expectations.

Economists polled by Reuters expect a gain of 700,000 jobs for June, up from 559,000 in May. But variation among the 63 estimates is big, ranging from 376,000 to more than a million.

"Unless the monthly jobs report disappoints, the level to beat for the dollar index is the year's high at 93.4," analysts at DBS Bank in Singapore said in a note.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, hit its highest since April overnight and sat at 92.406 on Thursday.

The dollar also traded near its strongest against the euro since April at $1.1850 and hit its highest since March 2020 at 111.16 yen.

The yield on benchmark ten-year U.S. Treasuries was steady in Asia at 1.4663%.

In commodity markets, prices for metals seem to be stabilising below May peaks and oil was edging up to re-test the multi-year highs touched earlier in the week.

Brent crude futures were last up 0.3% at $74.81 a barrel. Corn extended a sharp overnight bounce as lower-than-expected U.S. planting supported prices.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

    Balancing a new software programming job and caring for a toddler in Tokyo, LaShawn Toyoda saw increasing confusion in her social media feeds among non-Japanese speakers about how they could get a COVID-19 vaccine. "There was no news available in any language other than Japanese about when they would be able to get vaccinated, how they could get vaccinated or where," said Toyoda, who moved from Maryland in the United States to Tokyo a decade ago. Hours later, Toyoda launched her database Find a Doc https://www.findadoc.jp, a health database that helps non-Japanese speaking people find clinics with COVID-19 vaccine doses to spare after cancellations from prioritised elderly patients.

  • Banks Are Still Raking in Deposits. These Stocks Could Benefit.

    Bank deposits may surge by $1 trillion through 2023, according to Citigroup. That could lift profits and banks' stocks.

  • Tesla is expected to deliver more than 200,000 vehicles in the second quarter

    Tesla Inc. is readying a sales update this week amid ongoing concern about its sales in China, where the Silicon Valley electric-car maker already faces stiff competition from domestic EV makers. Analysts polled by FactSet expect Tesla (TSLA) to report the sale of 207,000 vehicles in the second quarter, including 114,000 Model 3 sedans and 78,000 Model Y compact SUVs, with the remainder roughly split between Model S luxury sedan and Model X luxury SUV vehicles. The auto maker is likely to report the quarterly sales and production on Friday.

  • Windfall of big bank dividends point to more shareholder return

    The large banks are raining dividends on their shareholders after getting a clean bill of health from the Federal Reserve. And bank analysts say the windfall of capital returns is only just beginning.

  • Grand jury indicts Trump Organization, CFO on tax crimes, led by New York AG, district attorney

    The charges stem from a scheme to pay compensation to CFO Allen Weisselberg and possibly others "off the books" by the Trump Organization.

  • Irina Shayk Poses Topless in a Thong Bikini to Model Boots on the Beach — See the Photos

    The supermodel showed off a design from her Irina Shayk x Tamara Mellon capsule collection with sultry new photos

  • Indian rupee posts biggest monthly fall in 15 months

    The Indian rupee posted its biggest monthly drop since the onset of the pandemic in the country in March last year, pressured by high global crude oil prices and concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve hinting at unwinding its massive stimulus. Over the quarter, the unit lost 1.7%, its worst quarterly fall since January-March 2020 when it tumbled 5.8%. India imports over two-thirds of its oil requirements and rising oil prices could add to inflationary concerns and further complicate policy making for the central bank which has vowed to keeping monetary policy accommodative to support the pandemic-hit economy.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Could Triple in Price Once Again

    These stocks have been solid performers over the years, and there is a great reason why they could get even better.

  • These 3 Stocks Will Plunge 50% or More -- If You Believe Wall Street's Bears

    Many institutional investors on Wall Street and elsewhere take the opportunity to take short positions against companies whose shares they anticipate falling precipitously from current levels. Wall Street analysts are usually reluctant to recommend against stocks, and they certainly don't have a perfect track record. Below, we'll look at three stocks that the most pessimistic analysts on Wall Street see plunging 50% or more in the near future, with the goal of providing some insight that could help you make your own decision.

  • 1 Great Income Stock That Could Double Its Dividend

    As a general rule, stock price growth and dividend income tend to be hard to find in the same stock. High dividend stocks tend to be in mature businesses like public utilities, which grow more or less in line with the overall economy. Stocks that are in growth mode typically eschew dividends, preferring to use precious capital to grow the business.

  • $300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire

    If you want to be a millionaire, you're not alone. The $1 million milestone is the ultimate goal for many Americans as they seek the financial security and personal power that being a millionaire gives them. Investing in the stock market is a great way to reach your millionaire aspirations.

  • General Electric stock could potentially double: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs is feeling good about GE stock for several key reasons.

  • This Dividend King Is About to Get a Big Boost From Reopening

    With a unique approach to a vital food-distribution category, this Dividend King is only just starting its recovery.

  • 5 High-Growth Stocks With 62% to 144% Upside, According to Wall Street

    For more than a decade, growth stocks have proved unstoppable. The first supercharged growth stock Wall Street sees driving away from its competition is electric-vehicle manufacturer NIO (NYSE: NIO).

  • Big Banks Launch a Flurry of Dividend Increases: Here Are the Winners and Losers

    Following successful stress testing, banks will have much more autonomy to return capital to shareholders.

  • 4 Cloud Stocks to Buy Amid Accelerating Digital Transformation

    Here we choose four cloud-focused technology stocks that are well poised to grow on the accelerating digital transformation and changing consumer preferences amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Dump FAANG and Buy These 3 Cheaper Growth Stocks Instead

    Buying shares of top tech stocks Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (Google) -- otherwise known as FAANG -- would have earned great returns in the past. If you are looking to make the most of your investment dollars, you should consider buying shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), and UPS (NYSE: UPS) instead of FAANG.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Pop Over 50%, Say Analysts

    The rising inflation rates is a key worry in the economic situation right now. With prices going up, dollars don’t go as far – it’s an interaction that threatens to derail consumer spending, the engine of the US economy. Investors got some clarity in June, however, after the latest FOMC meeting. The Fed had long kept an ‘inflation target’ of 2%; with inflation running more than double that, there was much speculation that the Fed would take an aggressive stance against it. Such a stance would ne

  • Berkshire's Munger says China right to clip Ma's wings

    The 97-year-old told CNBC in an interview alongside Berkshire CEO and billionaire investor Warren Buffett that the United States should take a leaf out of China's book and "step in preemptively to stop speculation". Communist Party-ruled China "did the right thing" by reining in Ma, the founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, who has hardly been seen in public since he criticised regulators in a speech in October last year. Alibaba was also hit with a record $2.75 billion antitrust penalty as China tightens controls on the booming “platform economy”.

  • As Hertz Exits Bankruptcy, Reddit Crowd Pockets a Big Score

    (Bloomberg) -- It was seen as one of the great markers of out-of-control, irrational froth during the pandemic -- legions of amateur day traders were frantically snapping up shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. after it filed for bankruptcy.As the stock swelled to $5.50 last June, it made no sense to the experts. Regulators stepped in, blocking the car rental company from selling any new shares to gullible investors.On Wednesday, Hertz will exit bankruptcy. And when it does, the stock may debut