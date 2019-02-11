Will Muthoot Finance Limited’s (NSE:MUTHOOTFIN) Earnings Grow Over The Next Few Years?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Muthoot Finance Limited’s (NSE:MUTHOOTFIN) most recent earnings announcement in March 2018 revealed that the company benefited from a robust tailwind, leading to a double-digit earnings growth of 49%. Below is a brief commentary on my key takeaways on how market analysts predict Muthoot Finance’s earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Analysts’ expectations for the upcoming year seems rather muted, with earnings increasing by a single digit 7.3%. The growth outlook in the following year seems much more buoyant with rates arriving at double digit 22% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting ₹25b by 2022.

While it is useful to understand the growth year by year relative to today’s level, it may be more valuable to estimate the rate at which the company is moving every year, on average. The benefit of this approach is that it removes the impact of near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of Muthoot Finance’s earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To calculate this rate, I’ve inserted a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 12%. This means, we can assume Muthoot Finance will grow its earnings by 12% every year for the next few years.

For Muthoot Finance, I’ve put together three relevant factors you should look at:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is MUTHOOTFIN worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether MUTHOOTFIN is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives: Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of MUTHOOTFIN? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

