Mutual shooting claims two lives Monday

Jan. 17—Anniston police are investigating a shooting from Monday night that claimed the lives of two individuals, according to officials.

Local police say the two men were involved in a shooting at each other, officials learned during the course of an investigation.

Approximately 9:45 p.m. Monday, Anniston police responded to a location in the 5100 block of McClellan Boulevard where they found a man who had sustained a gunshot wound, according to an official press release.

Carlos Mill, 43, of Anniston, had been shot and was transported to RMC in Anniston where he later died. While police were investigating the incident, APD discovered another man, Charrell Brown, 21, of Anniston, who'd driven himself to Stringfellow Hospital in Anniston, also suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the release.

Brown also later died of his injuries.

"Anniston Police Officers and Investigators worked the scene, and discovered the two gunshot victims were both connected to the same incident," the release stated.

Anniston police continue to investigate the issue, and ask that if anyone has further information on the matter to contact Anniston Police Department.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.