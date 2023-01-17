Muyuan Foods Selects CICC, JPMorgan for $1.5 Billion Swiss GDR Sale
(Bloomberg) -- China’s Muyuan Foods Co. has selected China International Capital Corp. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. to arrange its planned global depository receipts sale in Switzerland, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
Most Read from Bloomberg
European Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets Wrap
Chief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos Begins
Pfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary Data
The Shenzhen-listed hog breeder is looking to raise about $1.5 billion through the GDR sale in Zurich, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. An offering could happen as early as March, one of the people said.
Deliberations are ongoing and details of the share sale including size and timing may change, according to the people. Representatives for CICC and JPMorgan declined to comment, while a representative for Muyuan didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
Muyuan said last month that it’s planning a GDR offering in Switzerland without giving any details, joining a wave of Chinese firms in tapping the European markets. Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. has picked Citic Securities Co. for a GDR listing in Switzerland, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month.
Established in 1992, Muyuan’s businesses include breeding, farming, slaughter and hog feed processing, according to its website. The company operates in 25 provinces in China and produced a total of 61.2 million pigs in 2022.
--With assistance from Hallie Gu.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Airlines Resurrect Ancient Jumbo Jets to Meet First- and Business-Class Demand
Housing Pain to Continue Until Economy Slows and Prices Fall
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.