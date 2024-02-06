MVP Barber Studio is the first new business of 2024 to open in Gardner

Gardner’s first new business of 2024 has officially opened its doors.

The MVP Barber Studio II at 66 Main St. held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, Feb. 5.

On hand to welcome owner Vincent Santana to the community were members of the Greater Gardner Chamber of Commerce, city officials, and fellow downtown businessowners. Santana, who moved to Gardner about three years ago, said being able to open his own barber shop in the city was a dream come true.

“People are so welcoming here, there’s a lot of good people, and I’m very familiar with the community,” said Santana, who has previously worked in other local barbershops. “A lot of people are familiar with my face, a lot of people drive by and see me in the window, and then come in and stop by.”

The studio marks Santana’s second location, hence the ‘II’ in the shop’s name. He opened his first studio in Leominster in 2020.

“This is a big accomplishment for me, I’m very grateful,” he said, adding that his Gardner location will start off with four chairs and one other employee, but with plans to expand in the future. His Leominster location currently has eight barbers and eight chairs. “It didn’t happen overnight, it wasn’t easy, but my family and friends have always believed in me.”

The shop opened unofficially about a week ago, and Santana said he had already seen a steady stream of customers walk in the door.

“It’s been busy,” he said, adding that he was grateful for the city’s efforts to help him establish his Gardner location. “Tom Zuppa, the new building commissioner, is an incredible guy and has been very helpful.”

Mayor Michael Nicholson, left, and owner Vincent Santana at the grand opening ceremony for the MVP Barber Studio II in Gardner on Monday, Feb. 5.

Mayor Michael Nicholson said it was great to see the first new business of the year open in the heart of the downtown area.

“It’s always nice when we don’t have to have a vacant storefront here, so I’m really wishing Vincent the best with his business here,” Nicholson said, adding that there would be an increased need for services such as barbershops as the city’s population continued to grow. “I’m glad to see we can meet that need.”

Amber LaBonte, the city’s new economic development director, said she was pleased to be attending her first ribbon cutting ceremony in the community.

“I’m still settling in, but I definitely would like to see the community to continue to grow and thrive as a city,” she said.

Santana, who lives in Westminster and said he began cutting hair as a teenager, said he was looking forward to getting involved with the community in various ways, including sponsoring local sports teams.

