Is MVV Energie AG's (ETR:MVV1) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Most readers would already be aware that MVV Energie's (ETR:MVV1) stock increased significantly by 11% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study MVV Energie's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for MVV Energie is:

25% = €595m ÷ €2.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each €1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made €0.25 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

MVV Energie's Earnings Growth And 25% ROE

To begin with, MVV Energie has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 12% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Despite this, MVV Energie's five year net income growth was quite flat over the past five years. So, there could be some other aspects that could potentially be preventing the company from growing. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital

Next, on comparing MVV Energie's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 2.2% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about MVV Energie's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is MVV Energie Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 55% (implying that the company keeps only 45% of its income) of its business to reinvest into its business), most of MVV Energie's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the absence of growth in earnings.

Moreover, MVV Energie has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Summary

In total, it does look like MVV Energie has some positive aspects to its business. The company has grown its earnings moderately as previously discussed. Still, the high ROE could have been even more beneficial to investors had the company been reinvesting more of its profits. As highlighted earlier, the current reinvestment rate appears to be quite low. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. To gain further insights into MVV Energie's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

