MVV Energie (ETR:MVV1) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating MVV Energie (ETR:MVV1), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for MVV Energie:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.033 = €233m ÷ (€23b - €16b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, MVV Energie has an ROCE of 3.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Integrated Utilities industry average of 5.0%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of MVV Energie, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is MVV Energie's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at MVV Energie, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 7.4%, but since then they've fallen to 3.3%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a side note, MVV Energie's current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 70% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 3.3%. And with current liabilities at these levels, suppliers or short-term creditors are effectively funding a large part of the business, which can introduce some risks.

In Conclusion...

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that MVV Energie is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 37% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for MVV Energie (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

