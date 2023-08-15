MW child struck by public transit bus

Aug. 15—Mineral Wells police have launched an investigation following an incident Tuesday morning where a 5-year-old was struck by a public transit bus.

Police said first responders were dispatched to Lamar Elementary around 7:30 a.m. and immediately began rendering aid to the child.

According to the investigation, a Public Transit Services bus had been dropping the child off for school, and while the child was exiting, the bus rolled forward and struck the child.

The 5-year-old was transported by air to Cook Children's in Fort Worth, according to MWPD, and was alert and conscious at the time of transport.

Mineral Wells ISD issued a statement noting the district was doing "everything within our power" to support the student, family and school community.

"Our primary focus right now is on the well-being of the student, and we are working closely with local authorities and emergency responders to ensure all necessary steps are being taken," according to the statement. "Additionally, we are providing support and counseling resources for students and staff who may be affected by this incident."

Police said it was unknown if any criminal charges would be filed, noting the investigation was still in the preliminary stages with further evidence being obtained.

"MWPD will be reviewing video footage from the school and from the onboard video system in the Public Transit bus," Chief Tim Denison said.