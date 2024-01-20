All-MW DT Bertagnole returning to UW for sixth season

Jan. 19—LARAMIE — Jordan Bertagnole had his mind made up that this would be his last year with the University of Wyoming football team.

The Natrona County High grad earned second team All-Mountain West honors at defensive tackle this season. Bertagnole totaled 58 total tackles (27 solos, 31 assisted), two sacks, two pass deflections and a forced fumble during UW's 9-4 campaign this fall.

Bertagnole had every intention of entering the NFL Draft after this year's Arizona Bowl, but that all changed after he suffered a significant injury in a road loss to UNLV in November.

"I found out that I tore my shoulder, so my draft grades have been falling off with that," Bertagnole told WyoSports on Dec. 15. "I'm going to have to get surgery (after the Arizona Bowl)."

Bertagnole played through the injury in UW's final three games this fall. He announced his intentions to return to Laramie for a sixth season Friday on social media.

Bertagnole's return will be a big boost for first-year head coach Jay Sawvel. He's totaled 177 total tackles, 10 sacks and four forced fumbles over the past four season with the Cowboys.

"Being that Wyoming kid, your dreams are always to play at the University of Wyoming," Bertagnole told WyoSports in April. "Not just being on the team, but being able to be a contributor is just so huge.

"You'll go home, and people will immediately know who you are. It's just that dream that I always wanted, going out at War Memorial and being able to make plays for the guys next to me."

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @alex_m_taylor22.