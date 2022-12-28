MW pair charged with assault could face additional charges after man's death

Dec. 28—MINERAL WELLS — A 60-year-old man who was hospitalized with injuries from a Dec. 18 assault outside a Mineral Wells fast food restaurant died early Tuesday, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police say they will consult with Palo Pinto County District Attorney Kriste Burnett on whether assault charges leveled at two men suspected in the incident will be enhanced.

"Right now, we are waiting on the autopsy results," Lt. Darby Thomas said Wednesday morning. "That should take several days, and then we will consult with the D.A.'s office."

Douglas Ray Warren was pronounced dead at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth, according to information from the ME's office. The examiner's notice leaves the manner of death and cause of death entries blank pending results of the full autopsy.

Two Mineral Wells men who were charged onsite with assault that night met bonds two days later for release from the Palo Pinto County Jail.

Ryan Cyle Hill, 31, met a $75,000 bond attached to a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, and Ryan Tanner Woodring, 30, met a $5,000 bond on his charge of assault causing bodily injury.

Thomas confirmed the two suspects' identities Wednesday morning.

According to police, Tanner and Woodring were arrested near the Whataburger at 2503 E. Hubbard St. after officers arrived at 1:37 a.m. Sunday to find a man lying on the pavement.

Officers reported seeing two men fighting with a crowd of others and arrested the men after calming the violence.