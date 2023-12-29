NEW PHILADELPHIA — The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District Board of Directors recently approved more than $900,000 in grants to eight organizations for new projects that will help protect against flooding and improve water quality in the Muskingum Watershed.

“There is a tremendous need across our region for efforts that help defend against flooding and protect our water quality from pollution and soil erosion. The MWCD engages in a significant amount of that work but we can’t do it all, which is why we partner with other organizations in our region that share this mission. Together, we’re protecting people and property from flooding and preserving our region’s water quality,” said MWCD Executive Director Craig Butler in a news release. “MWCD is proud to be a sponsor of these projects as they support our core mission and allow us to give back to the communities in our backyard.”

The grant program, Partners in Watershed Management (PWM), provides grants for projects throughout the 18 counties within the MWCD. Since its inception in 2009, the program has provided more than $10.7 million in grant funding for 156 projects.

The program is highly competitive with a multi-step review process to ensure that highly effective projects receive grant dollars. All applications are reviewed by MWCD staff and a select group of volunteer industry experts prior to the chief engineer and chief of conservation recommending applications for approval to the executive director and the board of directors.

Locally, Ohio State University is receiving $72,701 for the Pomerene Riparian Corridor Restoration project in Coshocton County to restore 11 acres of riverside forest and grassland along a half mile section of headwater stream to assess and improve water quality.

Information provided by MWCD.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: MWCD gives $900,000 to water based projects