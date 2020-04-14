MWTherapy Partners with AxiaMed To Offer a Secure, Fully Integrated Patient Payment Solution

Cloud-based Physical Therapy Software Provider Leverages AxiaMed's Secure Patient Payment Technology to Enhance Security and Streamline Healthcare Payments

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AxiaMed , an industry-leading healthcare payments technology company, today announced that Payment Fusion, its SaaS-based patient payment platform, is now fully integrated with MerlinWave's Physical Therapy Practice Software, MWTherapy®, to provide a simplified and streamlined payment solution. With AxiaMed's Payment Fusion, MWTherapy users can improve their financial performance by accelerating patient payments and streamlining administrative workﬂows with secure, convenient credit/debit card processing and automated transaction reconciliation.

The integrated MWTherapy® and AxiaMed solution can also help mitigate the impact of the current COVID-19 crisis by enabling home-based employees to safely and securely accept patient payments through Payment Fusion terminals with PCI-Validated P2PE. For businesses that remain open to the public, Payment Fusion's PAX and Ingenico payment devices help limit physical interaction by taking NFC, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and more, eliminating the need to handle cards or touch keypads and screens.

"We spent a considerable amount of time researching potential partners," said Sharif Zeid, Business Director at MWTherapy. "We chose AxiaMed because of their specific expertise in healthcare payments, achievements in security certifications including point-to-point encryption (P2PE), and their core value of putting clients first by providing top notch service. We're very excited for this partnership and for what the future holds as we work together to innovate in an evolving healthcare world. Our clients are excited about additional security mechanisms in place to store their patients' credit cards on file utilizing tokenization, processing credit card payments, voids and refunds directly within the MWTherapy® application, eliminating double-posting and manual entry errors."

AxiaMed Key features:

Cloud Based

Wireless EMV-certified proprietary devices

Plug & Play Devices

Single Device/Multi-Workstations

Detailed transaction reporting

AxiaMed Leading Data Security:

HIPAA-Compliant – only payment platform of its kind that is HIPAA compliant in the US

Validated Point-to-Point Encryption (vP2PE) Solution - all payments are encrypted utilizing the highest levels of PCI security

Zero Footprint – no workstation or network software is required

Cloud-Based Payment Device Management Solution (Control Center) – remotely monitor and manage entire estate of payment terminals

Network Segmentation Capable – isolate payment devices on a single network segment, decreasing risks and compliance costs

"As a provider of integrated payment services, AxiaMed is dedicated to offering healthcare the latest in payment technology that is both flexible and highly secure," said Randal Clark, CEO and Co-Founder of AxiaMed. "MWTherapy shares that vision and we are excited to work together to help businesses protect and streamline their customer payments with cloud-based solutions."

About Axiamed

AxiaMed is a healthcare financial technology company that specializes in payment security. Payment Fusion, our SaaS-based healthcare payments platform, ensures the highest standard of data security and reduces PCI compliance requirements. Payment Fusion's unique architecture and single API simplifies integration with leading healthcare applications and supports multiple payment networks, accelerating time-to-market and end-user adoption. Together, AxiaMed and our ISV partners deliver integrated solutions that improve the financial performance of healthcare providers by increasing the patient's payment options.

AxiaMed is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA with executive offices in Nashville, TN.

For more information, visit www.axiamed.com .

About MerlinWave

MerlinWave is a healthcare technology company that has been offering web-based solutions for more than 15 years with a strong history of service, quality, reliability, and innovation. MWTherapy® is a complete and comprehensive Physical Therapy Practice Software Platform focused entirely on helping practices enhance efficiency, profitability, and compliance. MWTherapy® is built from the ground up for outpatient Physical Therapy Practices, not retrofitted from another hospital-based or physician-based system.

MerlinWave is headquartered just outside of Boston, MA and serves clients nationwide.

For more information about MWTherapy®, visit www.mwtherapy.com

