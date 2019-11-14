Is MWTRX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

Having trouble finding a Diversified Bonds fund? Metropolitan West Total Retail Bond M (MWTRX) is a potential starting point. MWTRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

We classify MWTRX in the Diversified Bonds category, an area that is rife with potential choices. Diversified Bonds funds offer exposure to a wide variety of fixed income types, stretching across various issuers, credit levels, and maturities. Generally speaking, bond funds here will have sizable exposure to government debt, as well as modest holdings in the corporate bond market too.

History of Fund/Manager

Metropolitan is based in Los Angeles, CA, and is the manager of MWTRX. Since Metropolitan West Total Retail Bond M made its debut in April of 1997, MWTRX has garnered more than $9.56 billion in assets. The fund is currently managed by a team of investment professionals.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 3.02%, and is in the middle third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 3.3%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, MWTRX's standard deviation comes in at 3.11%, compared to the category average of -0.38%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 2.8% compared to the category average of -8.62%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Bond Duration

Modified duration is a measure of a given bond's interest rate sensitivity, so when judging how fixed income securities will respond in a shifting rate environment, it is an excellent figure to look at.

For those that believe interest rates will rise, this is an important factor to consider. MWTRX has a modified duration of 5.91, which suggests that the fund will decline 5.91% for every hundred-basis-point increase in interest rates.

Income

Since income is, of course, a big reason for purchasing a fixed income security, it is always important to consider the fund's average coupon. This metric takes a look at the average payout by the fund in a given year. For example, this fund's average coupon of 3.48% means that a $10,000 investment should result in a yearly payout of $348.

For those seeking a strong level of current income, a higher coupon is typically good news. However, it could pose a reinvestment risk if rates are lower in the future when compared to the initial purchase date of the bond.

Income is only one part of the bond picture, investors also need to consider risk relative to broad benchmarks. MWTRX carries a beta of 0.96, meaning that the fund is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. With this in mind, it has a negative alpha of -0.04, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.

Ratings

Investors should also consider a bond's rating, which is a grade ( 'AAA' to 'D' ) given to a bond that indicates its credit quality. With this letter scale in mind, MWTRX has 68.02% in high quality bonds rated at least 'AA' or higher, while 26.05% are of medium quality, with ratings of 'A' to 'BBB'. The fund has an average quality of AA, and focuses on high quality securities.

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, MWTRX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.67% compared to the category average of 1.96%. From a cost perspective, MWTRX is actually cheaper than its peers.

This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $5,000, while there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Bottom Line

Overall, Metropolitan West Total Retail Bond M ( MWTRX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, worse downside risk, and lower fees, Metropolitan West Total Retail Bond M ( MWTRX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.