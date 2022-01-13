Bandai Namco is making a 'My Hero Academia' battle royale for PS4, Xbox One and Switch
As if the market for battle royale games wasn’t crowded enough already, you’ll soon have another option in the form of My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble. Based on the popular manga and anime, Bandai Namco teased the title in a Weekly Shōnen Jump article spotted by .
The latest issue of Weekly Jump reveals. Bandai Namco has announced free-to-play battle royale My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC (Steam)
Bandai Namco is also planning to host a closed beta test. pic.twitter.com/V5TBvjpvYb
— Anthony Aguilar🇵🇷🇪🇸 (@ANTH0NY_AGUILAR) January 13, 2022
Ultra Rumble doesn’t have a release date yet, but it will come to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. Compared to battle royales like Call of Duty: Warzone and PUBG, Ultra Rumble looks like it will be a more intimate affair with support for up to 24 players in a single match. Bandai Namco plans to hold a closed beta for the game in the future.
It’s hard to judge the potential quality of Ultra Rumble based on a few magazine scans, but as Eurogamer notes, past My Hero Academia haven’t been great despite the popularity of the source material. 2018’s , for instance, was greeted mostly with middling reviews. Here’s hoping Ultra Rumble breaks that trend.