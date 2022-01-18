My2022: Beijing Olympics app vulnerable to data breaches, analysts warn

Sophie Williams & Frances Mao - BBC News
·3 min read
Beijing 2022 Olympics sign
The Winter Olympics being hosted by Beijing begin on 4 February

The Beijing Winter Olympics app that all Games attendees must use contains security weaknesses that leave users exposed to data breaches, analysts say.

The My2022 app will be used by athletes, audience members and media for daily Covid monitoring.

The app will also offer voice chats, file transfers and Olympic news.

But cybersecurity group Citizen Lab says the app fails to provide encryption on many of its files. China has dismissed the concerns.

Questions about the app come amid a rise in warnings about visitors' tech security ahead of the Games, which begin on 4 February.

People attending the Beijing Olympics should bring burner phones and create email accounts for their time in China, cyber security firm Internet 2.0 said on Tuesday.

Several countries have also reportedly told athletes to leave their main devices at home.

Censorship concerns

The Citizen Lab report said it had found a "censorship keywords" list built into the app, and a feature that allows people to flag other "politically sensitive" expressions.

The list of words included the names of Chinese leaders and government agencies, as well as references to the 1989 killing of pro-democracy protesters in Tiananmen Square, and the religious group Falun Gong, which is banned in China.

The analysts noted that these features and security flaws are not uncommon for apps in China but posed a risk to users nonetheless.

Analysts said the "illegal words" file appeared currently to be inactive, but it was unclear.

All visitors to the Games are required to download the app 14 days prior to their departure for China, and use it to record daily their Covid status.

For foreign visitors they also need to upload sensitive information already submitted to the Chinese government - like passport details and travel and medical histories.

The splash screen of the My2022 Winter Olympics app
The splash screen of the My2022 Winter Olympics app

Citizen Lab said transmission weaknesses in the app's software could lead to easy exploitation of data by a hacker, if targeted.

In a report on Tuesday, Chinese state media outlet Global Times dismissed concerns about the app, saying "all personal information will be encrypted to ensure privacy".

It compared the app to one that had been used at the Tokyo Games.

Wider concerns

Cyber security firm Internet 2.0 has also warned of potential security risks during the Olympics.

In a report seen by the BBC, it stressed the need for burner phones and reminded people not to use these devices after leaving China

The report looked at some of the technology sponsors of the Games and their products in order to show "the sophisticated and broad surveillance culture that exists in China".

One product, a VPN by Qi-Anxin, was able to capture a significant amount of user data, the report said. Under China's national security laws, authorities can request to access this data.

"China's national data security laws are not designed with the Western values of privacy and liberty and do not offer the same level of protection," the report said.

Team USA has encouraged its athletes to use a new device, according to USA Today.

A bulletin seen by the US outlet allegedly "encouraged" burner phones and rental or disposable computers for members of its team.

"Like computers, the data and applications on cell phones are subject to malicious intrusion, infection and data compromise," the bulletin said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • These are the top U.S. athletes to watch in the Beijing Olympics

    Many of the world's best athletes are preparing for the Beijing Winter Olympics​ in February. These are some of the top ones to watch.

  • EU calls on Russia to release Navalny one year after arrest

    The European Union (EU) on Monday called on Russia to release Alexey Navalny from prison, exactly one year after the opposition leader was imprisoned."Today marks one year since the arrest and imprisonment of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny upon his return to Russia from life-saving medical treatment in Berlin after an assassination attempt on the Russian territory," EU High Representative Josep Borrell said in a statement."We...

  • Hong Kong fund to sell Japan, South Korea Burger King business in deal over $1bln - source

    Private equity firm Affinity Equity Partners is this week launching the sale of its Burger King fast-food businesses in South Korea and Japan, in a deal that could fetch more than $1 billion, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Hong Kong-based Affinity has appointed Goldman Sachs to run the sale, which is targeting both private equity investors and strategic buyers, said the person, who declined to be identified as the information is confidential. Affinity bought full control of Burger King South Korea in 2016 for about $170 million and a year later acquired the American fast-food brand's Japan franchise.

  • Former Ukraine president defies arrest threat in showdown with successor

    Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko said on Sunday he planned to return to Ukraine on Monday despite the threat of arrest in a treason case he says was trumped up by allies of current President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Poroshenko's return sets up a showdown with Zelenskiy's government in what critics say is an ill-judged distraction at a time when Ukraine is bracing for a possible Russian military offensive and appealing to Western allies for support. Western diplomats have called for political unity in Ukraine ahead of Poroshenko's arrival.

  • These 7 Olympic Events Will Debut at the 2022 Beijing Games

    The International Olympic Committee has chosen monobob as a new event just for women. Monobob will make its debut at the Games in 2022, but was also a part of the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, Switzerland. In freestyle skiing, the newest events added to the list include women's big air, men's big air and mixed team aerials.

  • Starbucks ties up with Meituan to bolster presence in crucial China market

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Starbucks, which has seen sales slow in China due to COVID-19's fallout, is attempting to widen its reach in its second-biggest market globally by distributing its coffees through the country's dominant food delivery firm, Meituan. The U.S. coffee chain said on Tuesday it has entered into a partnership with Meituan that will allow its Chinese customers to order coffee delivery and make reservations at its stores via the super-app's platforms. The move comes as competition in the Chinese coffee market is intensifying, and is aimed at expanding the availability of Starbucks, which first begun food delivery services in the country in 2018 through an exclusive partnership with Alibaba Group's Ele.me arm, Meituan's main rival.

  • Land Prices Surge on Cardano Metaverse Project Pavia

    Over 60% of 100,000 virtual land plots have sold on Pavia, with the remaining set to go under the hammer later this quarter.

  • 3 Metaverse Cryptocurrencies Investors Can't Stop Buying

    The massive potential of the metaverse has pushed this trio higher by roughly 3,500% to 14,000% since the beginning of 2021.

  • Review: The New Amazon Echo Show 15 Is So Much More Than a Smart Display

    Stay in the loop with useful information at a glance with the Amazon Echo Show 15. Here’s our review of this Alexa powered command center.

  • Samsung Partners With AMD to Power Up Mobile Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. introduced its first mobile processor powered by Advanced Micro Devices Inc. graphics as the company tries to better compete with the gaming prowess of archrival Apple Inc.’s iPhones.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests:

  • Apple may have dropped built-in noise cancellation on the iPhone 13

    Apple's "Noise Cancellation" accessibility feature has been a staple on past iPhones, but may have been permanently removed from the iPhone 13.

  • Cardano Outperforms Crypto Rivals Amid Scaling, Fee Momentum

    (Bloomberg) -- Cardano’s ADA token has surged in the past week, even as the likes of Bitcoin and Ether traded sideways, amid some promising developments on its blockchain.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateTechs Drag Stocks Lower With Bond Yiel

  • Apple’s AirTags are being used to stalk people, here’s how to prevent that

    Apple's AirTags are reportedly being used to track people without their knowledge. Here's how to keep yourself safe.

  • Samsung's 14-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra may offer equally massive specs

    A leak appears to have revealed official snapshots of Samsung's 14-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, plus the very high-end specs to match.

  • Asia’s Richest Man Buys Robotics Startup to Fuel Tech Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. is buying an Indian robotics startup as the conglomerate scales up automation across its businesses, from e-commerce to new energy.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateTechs Drag

  • Amazon sale slashes Fire tablet prices by up to 50 percent

    If you've been waiting for a sale to buy one of Amazon's Fire HD tablets, today might be the day.

  • Kenyan low-cost ISP Poa Internet secures $28 million in round led by AfDB-backed Africa50, plans to link region with cheap, limit-free connectivity

    In 2020, Africa50, an infrastructure financier backed by the Africa Development Bank (AfDB) Group and a good number of African governments, hosted an innovation challenge that sought affordable and reliable solutions for last-mile internet connectivity across the continent. A proposal by Poa Internet, a Kenyan startup beat 673 others from across the world as a result of which it was added to Africa50’s investment pipeline in addition to winning a cash prize. Slightly over one year after the win, the internet service provider (ISP) has received $28 million in a Series C funding round led by Africa50, bringing the total amount it has raised to date to $36 million.

  • Olympic Athletes Advised to Leave Phones at Home to Dodge Spying

    (Bloomberg) -- Beyond Omicron and gold medal tallies, athletes arriving in China’s capital for the Winter Games next month may have one more thing to worry about: is it safe to access the internet?Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateTechs Drag S

  • Cardano (ADA) Surging on Decentralized Exchange and Metaverse Hype

    Cardano’s native token, ADA, is bucking the trend this morning surging while those around it continue to decline as crypto markets see red.

  • Safari exploit can leak browser histories and Google account info

    A security flaw in Safari and WebKit lets sites obtain some of your browser history and Google account info.