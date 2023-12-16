Myakka River State Park plans upgrades to encourage backcountry exploration

Roaming the sprawling Myakka River State Park means potentially going miles without seeing another person, but the desire for peace and quiet away from the hustle and bustle of Sarasota or Bradenton could put those unfamiliar with the park in danger.

That’s why Friends of Myakka River is working to make backcountry exploration easier at the park with funding from the Athletic Brewing Company.

As the park was designed to feature minimal development, the majority of its more than 37,000 acres allows native plants and wildlife to thrive.

“When you go to Myakka River State Park, especially when you venture out to the extensive backcountry, you are experiencing wild Florida as it is and as it has been,” said Miri Hardy, executive director for Friends of Myakka River. “But exploring this vast area is challenging, as it does not have trail markers.”

A cyclist pauses at the intersection of Ranch House Road and All Weather Road at Myakka River State Park. The intersection will be receiving a trail marker.

The backcountry can seem daunting and even dangerous to some because of its lack of accessibility and clearly identified trails. The funding will allow for four trailhead kiosks featuring maps as well as roughly 200 trail markers.

Athletic Brewing Company, which specializes in non-alcoholic beers, is donating $24,540 as part of its Two for the Trails program. The program, named after co-founder and CEO Bill Shufelt's family tradition of taking two brews to toast post-trail adventures, donates up to $2 million annually to nonprofits working to protect and restore trails, waterways, and urban greenspaces.

“Some of us are not discouraged by lack of markers or by lack of a clear invitation to go explore somewhere,” said Hardy. “We strongly feel that if people experience that special connection that happens when you’re surrounded by the unique beauty of Myakka’s backcountry, they’ll be connected to this place in a very special and meaningful way. And we want to see this happen.”

Friends of Myakka River's "super friends" recently completed a project salvaging materials from the park’s birdwalk that was damaged by Hurricane Ian.

The upgrades will be made by Friends of Myakka River’s newly formed workforce of a group of members who Hardy calls “super-friends.” The group must complete Utility Terrain Vehicle training to prepare for placing the new trail markers and kiosks.

“We have to be checked out to operate that equipment. Once that’s done, we’ll be able to do that properly and safely,” said Steven Roberts, a member of Friends of Myakka River. “Then we’ll be in teams, three maybe four, planting the signposts so that other people can go out there and not be at risk of getting lost.”

Roberts and his wife Terri have been members of the group for nearly two years, joining after initially participating in one of the organization’s “Bike Myakka for Good” service projects. They say joining Friends of Myakka River has been enlightening.

Alligators sunbathe on the banks of the Myakka River when water levels are low.

“We’ve lived in this area for 40 some years, so we’ve known about the Myakka River State Park, but until recently when we got more involved, I guess we didn’t really know everything that was available there and how much diversity is there in the wildlife and plants,” said Terri Roberts. “I would like everyone that comes into the park to get a little bit of that.”

Hardy says that after the training is complete, materials will be ordered and work will begin as early in 2024 as possible.

“The excitement from the community is just, it’s invigorating,” she said.

A new kiosk will be placed on Ranch House Road at Myakka River State Park to mark the trail that leads visitors past the land once home to Bertha Palmer and her family. Palmer was a philanthropist known for her impact on Florida’s livestock industry in the early 1900s.

Myakka River State Park is home to a variety of native plants and animals essential to the surrounding ecosystems. The park’s wetlands also help maintain waterflow in the area and prevent flooding.

For information on the park, visit floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/myakka-river-state-park.

Sarah Owens is a reporter for the Community News Collaborative. Connect with her at slowens@cncfl.org.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: 'Super friends' improving backcountry experience at Myakka River State