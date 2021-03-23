Myanmar activists hold candle-lit protests as EU, U.S. try to pressure junta

FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators gather behind barricades during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Myanmar protesters held candle-lit vigils for the scores killed in demonstrations against military rule, as Western countries imposed more sanctions on individuals and groups linked to last month's coup and an ensuing brutal crackdown on dissent.

Hundreds of people clutching candles held a rally in the Ahlone district of the country's commercial hub of Yangon on Monday night, photographs on social media showed.

At least 261 people have been killed by security forces attempting to quell weeks of pro-democracy protests in towns and cities across the country, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group.

Three people were killed in Myanmar's second city, Mandalay in unrest on Monday, including a 15-year-old boy, witnesses and news reports said.

Security forces staged more raids in parts of Yangon on Monday night with shots fired and some people wounded, the Mizzima news service reported.

The junta has tried to justify the coup by saying a Nov. 8 election won by Aung San Suu Kyi's party was fraudulent - an accusation the electoral commission rejected. Military leaders have promised a new election but have not set a date and have declared a state of emergency.

Suu Kyi, who won the Nobel Peace Prize for her campaign to bring democratic civilian rule to Myanmar, is being held in detention while an array of accusations have been levelled at her, including bribery. Her lawyer says the charges are trumped up.

There were also more examples of demonstrations overnight staged without people in a bid to avoid becoming targeted by security forces trying to stamp out organised rallies.

In Hsipaw in Shan State the names of dead protesters written on cards were laid out next to candles with a sign reading "We spirits don’t want the junta", DVB TV News reported.

Elsewhere, helium-filled balloons were released on Monday bearing messages calling for international help. Street protesters were replaced by toy cars or dolls, some led by cardboard cutouts or manikins dressed in outfits.

GERMANY SAYS REPRESSION "UNBEARABLE"

The European Union imposed on Monday sanctions against individuals involved in the coup and the repression of the demonstrators, marking the bloc's most significant response since the overthrow of Suu Kyi's elected government on Feb. 1.

The 11 targeted included General Min Aung Hlaing, the commander-in-chief of the Myanmar military and head of the junta that has taken power.

The EU already has an arms embargo on Myanmar and has targeted some senior military officials since 2018.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told reporters before the meeting that the military repression "has reached an unbearable extent".

Stronger measures are expected soon as the bloc moves to take aim at the businesses run by the military, EU diplomats said.

Washington had already sanctioned Min Aung Hlaing and the measures announced on Monday expanded the list.

The U.S. action targeted senior policeman Than Hlaing and military officer Aung Soe, as well as two Burmese Army divisions, the 33rd Light Infantry and 77th Light Infantry.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said members of the 33rd Division had fired live rounds into a crowd in Mandalay. Both units were part of the security forces' "planned systemic strategies to ramp up the use of lethal force", he said.

There was no immediate response from the junta, which has shown no sign so far of being swayed by international condemnation of its actions.

The junta spokesman is scheduled to hold a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will visit Malaysia on Tuesday after stopping in Brunei Darussalam on Monday and before heading to Indonesia later this week.

Malaysia and Indonesia are seeking an urgent high-level meeting of Southeast Asia's ASEAN regional grouping, of which Myanmar is a member, to discuss the crisis.

(Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Ed Davies)

Recommended Stories

  • EU imposes Myanmar sanctions as murder rate becomes 'unbearable'

    The European Union on Monday slapped asset freezes and visa bans on 11 members of Myanmar’s junta linked to the military coup on February 1 and a brutal crackdown on protesters. Arriving in Brussels ahead of a meeting with his EU counterparts, Heiko Maas, the German foreign minister, said the measures would target those responsible for violence on the streets and were not designed to punish the population. "The number of murders has reached an unbearable extent, which is why we will not be able to avoid imposing sanctions," Mr Maas told reporters. "We don't intend to punish the people of Myanmar but those who blatantly violate human rights," he added. Nearly 250 deaths have been confirmed in the weeks since the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, although the true toll could be higher. Ten of the 11 people sanctioned belong to the highest ranks of the Myanmar military, including coup leader General Min Aung Hlaing. The other is the new chairperson of the Union Election Commission for his role in cancelling the results of the 2020 elections, which Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy won in a landslide. The move, described by the EU as “robust,” means the targeted individuals will be banned from entering or transiting through EU territory and will also freeze their funds or economic resources in the same region. EU citizens and companies are also forbidden from making funds available to them. However, some rights activists said the measures were too little, too late.

  • U.S., Europe press Turkey to rethink ditching violence-on-women pact

    U.S. and European leaders denounced what they called Turkey's baffling and concerning decision to pull out of an international accord designed to protect women from violence, and urged President Tayyip Erdogan to reconsider. Erdogan's government on Saturday withdrew from the Istanbul Convention, which it signed onto in 2011 after it was forged in Turkey's biggest city. Turkey said domestic laws, not outside fixes, would protect women's rights.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a Keepsake From Their Secret 'Backyard Wedding' in Their Room

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex found a sweet way to honor their at-home vow exchange

  • U.S. blacklists Myanmar police chief, army units over deadly crackdown

    The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday it was imposing sanctions on two members of Myanmar's ruling junta, including the chief of police, and two military units linked to the deadly repression of protests again the army's coup, as Washington warned of more action. President Joe Biden's administration has already blacklisted top junta members and some military-owned companies, but the military has refused to change course and increasingly used violence against anti-coup demonstrators, killing more than 250 people so far. "Today's actions send a strong signal that we will follow through on our pledges to continue to take action against coup leaders and those who perpetrate violence," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

  • EU sanctions Myanmar as Germany condemns 'murders'

    The balloons being released by these protesters in Myanmar have the acronym "R2P" on them, for "responsibility to protect."It's an appeal to the United Nations, asking how many more people have to be killed before help arrives.At least 250 people are said to have died so far in the protests against Myanmar's military coup, according to a local activist group called the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.Opponents of the coup are increasingly trying to find new ways to get their voice heard, while avoiding the crackdowns.The European Union has now become the latest entity to target Myanmar's military leadership with sanctions and travel bans, following the United States, Britain, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.The military has given no sign of backing down, and says it has only used force when necessary.Germany's foreign minister, however, says what's happening in Myanmar are "murders," and the sanctions are a response to that.Stronger measures are expected soon from the EU, which would prevent European investors and banks from doing business with conglomerates run by the military. The conglomerates' assets are spread wide, touching everything from heavy industry to hotels, telecoms, and food and beverages.

  • For a third time, judge rejects bail for Ghislaine Maxwell

    For a third time, a judge rejected a bail package Monday aimed at freeing Ghislaine Maxwell as the ex-girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein awaits trial on charges that she recruited teenage girls for him to sexually abuse. U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan in Manhattan said in a written decision that nothing had changed since her previous two rulings in the matter. Lawyers for the 59-year-old Maxwell, whose trial is set for July, argued that defense motions to dismiss the charges against her and an offer to renounce her U.K. and France citizenships were significant enough to assure the court she would show up for trial.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't secretly marry 3 days before their royal wedding - and they didn't lie to Oprah

    Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey during her tell-all interview that she and Prince Harry exchanged vows in a private backyard ceremony.

  • Britain to reduce size of army to tackle "threats of the future"

    Britain will reduce the size of the army from 76,500 to 72,500 by 2025, defence minister Ben Wallace said on Monday, unveiling plans for what he described as a more active force to better tackle the "threats of the future". Earlier this month, the government published its integrated review, a document laying out its post-Brexit foreign and defence policy priorities which said Britain had to be "better-equipped for a more competitive world". "The armed forces ... must think and act differently, they will no longer held as a force of last resort but become a more present active force around the world," Wallace told parliament.

  • Colten Boushie: Police 'discriminated' against victim's family

    Canadian police were racially insensitive while informing the indigenous man's mother of his death.

  • What could Trump’s social media channel look like?

    Ex-president speaking to tech developers at Mar-a-Lago and will launch new messaging platform by summer, says adviser

  • Wide receiver DeSean Jackson reunites with Sean McVay on one-year Rams deal

    The Rams are bringing in some veteran receiving help for new quarterback Matthew Stafford, signing former Long Beach Poly standout DeSean Jackson.

  • Boston Marathon bomber: Supreme Court agrees to consider reinstating death sentence for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

    Circuit Court of Appeals removed sentencing in 2020 over concerns with jury selection process

  • Trump attacks Biden on Mexico border, claiming his policies should have been continued ‘on autopilot’

    Donald Trump called on Biden administration to accept their failure to end ‘Biden Border Crisis’

  • Biden news: President faces criticism over border strategy ‘disaster’ as Trump rants about Dr Seuss

    Follow the latest updates

  • Joe Biden’s first press conference: Everything we know

    President has faced escalating criticism from right-wing media over reluctance to hold formal briefing

  • Australia floods: Young couple's house swept away near Sydney

    Their property was caught in flash floods on what would have been their wedding day.

  • Proud Boys Are Rallying Again, but With a Sneaky Twist

    Kevin Mohatt/ReutersOn Saturday, on opposite sides of the country, men in black and yellow uniforms took to the streets for various far-right causes. In Sandy, Oregon, they joined a church for an anti-gay event. In Raleigh, North Carolina, they joined supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory for a protest against COVID-19 prevention measures.They were members of the Proud Boys, a far-right paramilitary group, many leaders of which have been charged with planning and taking part in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (The group may face additional legal challenges, with a top prosecutor suggesting sedition charges for unnamed rioters.) Following the Capitol riot, and subsequent revelations that the Proud Boys’ chairman was a federal informant, some Proud Boys chapters splintered while others appeared less publicly active than in months past.But in recent days, some Proud Boys chapters have resumed their public rallies, often attaching themselves to other right-wing groups, while their own leadership battles serious criminal charges.“I think we saw a little bit of a lull right after Jan. 6 from the Proud Boys and many other anti-democratic groups across the country,” said Stephen Piggott, a program analyst at Western States Center, a nonprofit that monitors the far right. “But certainly there’s been an increase recently and in gatherings in the Pacific Northwest.”Proud Boys Dealt Another Blow as Feds Crack DownThe rally in Sandy, Oregon, on Saturday was among the group’s first post-Jan. 6 events in the state, where Proud Boys are infamously active, Willamette Week reported. During that rally, members of the Proud Boys joined an anti-LGBT event hosted by Rivers of Living Water United Pentecostal Church, which did not immediately return a request for comment. Its pastor, Russell Collier, told Willamette Week that it had not invited the Proud Boys but that he appreciated the group’s presence because someone had previously hung pro-LGBT banners on his church.When counter-protesters hosted a “have a gay day” event across the street, Proud Boys reportedly shouted insults at them, accusing them of being communists. (Oregon Proud Boys have previously endorsed violence against communists, wearing T-shirts endorsing the murder of communists under the administration of Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet.)Do you know something we should about the far right, Proud Boys, or Jan. 6? Email Kelly.Weill@TheDailyBeast.com or securely at kellyweill@protonmail.com from a non-work device.Piggott said many of the Proud Boys’ recent appearances have been at events organized by other groups on the far right. That was the case in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday.Online, the Raleigh rally was advertised as part of a worldwide March 20 uprising against COVID-19 “lockdowns.” In reality, North Carolina is far from locked down, with indoor dining and sporting events allowed. About 100 people showed up for the event.Among them was a motley assortment of Proud Boys and MAGA types, with at least one person flying a flag for a Three Percenter militia and another flying a large flag for the QAnon conspiracy theory, which falsely accuses former President Donald Trump’s foes of being involved in Satanic cannibalism and pedophilia.The rally came during a bad week for North Carolina Proud Boys, and a bad year for the organization at large. Charles Donohoe, the leader of a North Carolina Proud Boys chapter, was arrested on Wednesday on conspiracy charges for allegedly planning to overpower police and enter the Capitol. Proud Boys leaders in three other states are listed as co-defendants in his case, with other Proud Boys across the country facing their own criminal charges stemming from the Capitol riot. And just last month, multiple Proud Boys chapters announced their separation from the national organization, after it was revealed that Proud Boys chair Enrique Tarrio has worked as a federal informant.New Proud Boys Busted for Capitol Riot Have Wild Police TiesIt’s enough for some Proud Boys to eye a rebrand when they attempt public events. The Patriot Party, a loosely affiliated pro-Trump movement, has hosted events attended by uniformed Proud Boys, CNN previously reported. One Patriot Party organizer, who is currently advertising upcoming events in Pennsylvania, has previously described himself on video as a Proud Boy. Nevertheless, he told CNN at a Patriot Party event that he had never heard of the group.Even online, the Proud Boys appear to have taken measures to blend in with a broader pro-Trump crowd after the Capitol riot. One longtime Proud Boys channel on the messaging platform Telegram now describes itself as a safe haven for users of the conservative social media site Parler, which briefly went offline after the Capitol riot.“This is a PUBLIC chat for Parler refugees and not affiliated with any group,” a pinned post in the channel reads. The channel currently has more than 12,700 members, many of them not Proud Boys.Despite the channel’s insistence that it isn’t affiliated with any group, Tarrio appears to moderate the group and promotes his own content to the channel’s thousands of subscribers.Piggott said Oregon was bracing for a far-right car rally this weekend. Like the Raleigh and Sandy events last weekend, the Proud Boys are not organizing the event, but are expected to attend.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Spring breakers accused of drugging, raping woman who later died in Miami Beach

    Officials in Miami Beach have struggled to handle waves of beachgoers who've flocked to the area since last month.

  • Zoom paid $0 in federal taxes on $664 million in pandemic profits, mostly by paying executives stock options

    Zoom shaved $300 million off its tax bill last year by paying executives in stock options, for an effective tax rate of 0.8%.

  • Bobby Brown Jr. died of effects of alcohol, cocaine, fentanyl, autopsy says

    The report also says "no drugs or drug paraphernalia" were discovered where he was found dead.