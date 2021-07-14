Myanmar anti-coup activists protest as U.S. seeks regional action

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - About 100 opponents of military rule in Myanmar marched through the centre of its biggest city of Yangon on Wednesday, as the United States called on Southeast Asian nations to take action to restore democracy and end violence in their neighbour.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, but street protests have become rarer after they were suppressed by the army with the killing hundreds of people.

Raising three-finger salutes as a gesture of defiance, the protesters in Yangon chanted: "We're not scared of COVID why should we fear the junta?" and "Revolution must prevail".

Some also carried flaming torches during the rally that was led by women and billed as "Yangon’s 21st Century Queen Panhtwar's Strike", in a reference to a legendary queen renowned for her spiritual resilience and ability to defend her kingdom.

During a virtual meeting with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged its members to take joint action to help end violence, restore a democratic transition and release those "unjustly detained" in Myanmar, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

Blinken also urged ASEAN, which includes Myanmar, to hold the military accountable on what ASEAN called a five-point peace consensus, agreed in April, with Myanmar's military ruler.

The United States, along with other Western countries, has imposed sanctions on the junta, but ASEAN has been leading diplomatic effort to resolve the crisis in its fellow member.

Despite junta leader Min Aung Hlaing's apparent agreement with the ASEAN peace plan, the military has shown little sign of following through and has touted its own, different plan to restore order and democracy.

Myanmar's security forces have killed more than 900 people since the coup and detained thousands, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an activist group. The junta has previously disputed the death toll and said the army had also suffered casualties.

After large protests in the days and weeks following the coup were often met by gun fire, some protesters moved to form militias to take on the army with fighting in several regions displacing tens of thousands of people.

The conflict and a civil disobedience campaign, which has included many medical staff, have also hampered efforts to contain a record jump in COVID-19 infections and deaths in Myanmar.

(Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Thailand’s PTT Buys $453 Million Stake in India’s Avaada

    (Bloomberg) -- Global Power Synergy Pcl, the listed power unit of Thailand’s state-owned PTT Group, has acquired a stake in Indian renewable energy provider Avaada Energy Pvt for about 14.8 billion baht ($453 million).Global Power completed the purchase of about 41.6% stake in Avaada through subscription of new shares, the company said in a statement late Tuesday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The transaction aligns with the firm’s international growth strategy in renewable energy

  • Blinken urges Myanmar action in ASEAN meeting with its envoy

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken asked his Southeast Asian counterparts Wednesday to jointly press for an end to violence in Myanmar, its return to a democratic path and the release of all political prisoners in a video conference attended by the military-led nation’s top diplomat. In the meeting with Association of Southeast Asian Nations representatives, Blinken also underscored the U.S. rejection of China’s “unlawful" claims in the South China Sea and stressed that Washington stands with the nations at odds with Beijing in the sea disputes in the face of China’s “coercion.” Blinken’s meeting with the 10-nation bloc also addressed the coronavirus pandemic, State Department spokesman Ned Price said, as surging infections fill hospitals and morgues and further devastate Southeast Asian states' once-bustling economies.

  • Chinese Miner The9 Reserves Facilities From Russia’s BitRiver

    Facing regulatory pressure at home, The9 is looking to locate elsewhere.

  • George Conway Reveals The 1 Truth Trump Let Slip Amid His Latest Flurry Of Lies

    The conservative attorney named the "fundamental truth" hidden in Trump's insurrection claims.

  • Ted Cruz Slams Democrats Who Fled Texas And Gets Buried In Mockery

    The GOP senator shamed state lawmakers for leaving in a hurry, months after he jetted off to Cancun amid power outages caused by deadly winter weather.

  • Cuban Government Deploys Security Forces in Nationwide Crackdown after Protests

    Cuban authorities are deploying security forces in large numbers across the country following the largest protests seen in decades in the country, multiple outlets reported on Monday evening.

  • Trump 2020 legal adviser Jenna Ellis leaving Republican Party in protest

    Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, said on Monday she is leaving the Republican Party in protest following the disclosure of an email from a top Republican National Committee lawyer criticizing her efforts in challenging the results of the November contest.

  • Ivanka Trump's Midsummer Trip to Aspen Seems Like Another Move to Distance Herself From Donald Trump

    Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner seem to be creating as much distance as possible between the Trump family politics and their own careers and personal lives. Instead of heading to Dallas for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) with Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, she and her husband hit the beautiful mountain […]

  • Rebel forces in Ethiopia's Tigray launch new offensive

    Fighting erupted Tuesday between rival forces in a refugee camp in Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray, after local rebels launched a new offensive to reclaim towns and territory in the region.

  • Arizona Senate president says 2020 election audit's ballot count differs from Maricopa tally

    Ballots counted in the Arizona Senate's audit of the 2020 election differs from the tally by Maricopa County officials.

  • California to Issue More Stimulus Checks as Newsom Signs $100-Billion Recovery Plan

    State leaders in California have approved a $100-billion plan to further the economic recovery in California that includes new stimulus checks for residents, rent relief and grants to businesses. See:...

  • Trump raged that whoever leaked that he'd hidden in the White House bunker during anti-racism protests should be 'charged with treason' and 'executed,' book says

    Trump was "obsessed" with finding the leaker, and some saw his reaction "as a sign of a president in panic," a new book says, according to CNN.

  • Governor Abbott Vows Texas Dems Will Be Arrested Upon Return to State

    Greg Abbott confirmed that the absent Democratic lawmakers who defected from a legislative session in a protest "walk-out" will be arrested upon their return.

  • Trump's finance chief loses titles, roles after indictment

    The move by Donald Trump's company to strip its top finance chief from several leadership positions less than two weeks after his criminal indictment suggests it is facing a tricky, new business environment as it seeks to reassure lenders and other business partners. Allen Weisselberg, the top numbers man for Trump stretching back decades, has lost positions in companies overseeing a Scottish golf course, payroll operations and other businesses under the Trump Organization, according to government registry records. The moves weren't unexpected, but they mark a possible delicate stage in Trump's legal fight with the Manhattan district attorney's office and his efforts to protect his company.

  • Senior Afghan leaders to travel to Doha for talks with Taliban

    Senior Afghan leaders will fly to Doha for talks with the Taliban this week, as the insurgent group takes a hard stance on negotiations, even warning Turkey against plans to keep some troops in Afghanistan to run and guard Kabul's main airport. The eight-member delegation will include senior Afghan peace official Abdullah Abdullah and former president Hamid Karzai, and is expected to discuss the speeding up of peace talks, a government official told Reuters on the condition of anonymity. The Taliban did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the talks, which are separate from the stalled intra-Afghan negotiations taking place between Taliban and Afghan government negotiators in the Qatari capital of Doha.

  • 'That makes no sense at all': GOP senators dispute Trump's characterizations of the January 6 rioters

    "I think that what people saw with their own eyes reflects a different reality," GOP Sen. John Cornyn of Texas told HuffPost's Igor Bobic.

  • Cuba and the ‘Democratic’ Socialists of America

    Doubtless the DSA’s representatives in Congress will be able to explain why this is just a misreading of their profoundly democratic ideology.

  • Indicted Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg removed from top roles at subsidiaries

    Indicted Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was removed from leadership roles in dozens of the company's subsidiaries, according to corporate filings.

  • Why have Cuba’s simmering tensions boiled over on to the streets?

    Anti-government protests have rocked the communist-ruled island, supercharged by shortages, social media and sanctions People take part in a demonstration against the government of the Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel in Havana, on Sunday. Photograph: Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images Liuba Álvarez leaves her house three times a week at 3.45am to queue outside her local supermarket for basic goods like meat, oil and detergent. Her last queue was “relatively short”: after eight hours she came home wi

  • The Conservative Case Against Banning Critical Race Theory

    If you slice through the rhetoric, it rests on a view of free speech that the political right, until now, stridently and correctly rejected: That speech can and should be curtailed because it makes some people feel uncomfortable or threatened. As a result, perhaps the most powerful argument against CRT’s critics is located on the political right, particularly in a recent opinion by Justice Samuel Alito, one of the most conservative members of the Supreme Court. The Republic Study Committee defines CRT as a belief in “racial essentialism.”