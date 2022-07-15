Myanmar Suspends Foreign Loan Repayments Amid Dollar Crunch

Khine Lin Kyaw
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Central Bank of Myanmar ordered companies and individual borrowers to suspend repayment of foreign loans, the latest in a series of steps to defend the nation’s dwindling foreign exchange reserves.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In a letter to banks licensed to deal in foreign exchange, Deputy Governor Win Thaw directed borrowers to suspend the repayment of interest and principal of various foreign loans obtained either in cash or in kind. The directive requires licensed banks to inform their business customers with foreign debt to adjust loan repayment schedules with overseas lenders.

Companies in Myanmar have at least $1.2 billion in outstanding dollar-denominated loans, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Those borrowers include Ooredoo Myanmar Ltd., a telecom company, City Square Commercial Co., a real estate firm, and telecom tower companies Apollo Towers Myanmar Ltd. and Irrawaddy Green Towers Ltd.

Myanmar’s military regime has tightened foreign exchange rules after the nation’s currency lost a third of its value against the dollar last year after the coup triggered a freeze on parts of the foreign reserves held in the US and suspension of multilateral aid -- both key sources of foreign currency supplies.

Most foreign exchange earners are mandated to convert their currencies into kyat at the central bank’s reference rate of 1,850 to a dollar set in April, a move designed to shield the local currency from volatility.

The government has banned imports of cars and luxury items as well as tightened fuel and cooking oil imports to preserve its reserves. The regime is also allowing the use of yuan and baht for trade along the Chinese and Thai borders.

On Thursday, the central bank also allowed foreign institutions to establish wholly-owned non-bank financial institutions or enter into joint ventures, in a bid to boost foreign capital. The government earlier revoked exemptions given to registered companies with minimum 10% foreign ownership from the mandatory foreign exchange conversion rule.

Earlier this month, junta spokesman Major General Zaw Min Tun told reporters that Myanmar must spend about $700 million for domestic and foreign loan payments every year.

(Updating details on foreign loans in third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • ECB Bond Tool Seen Having No Limits as Steeper Rate Hikes Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Bets: Markets WrapFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe European Central Bank will unveil an unlimited bond

  • Sri Lanka President Reaches Singapore After Fleeing Protests

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived in Singapore Thursday after fleeing months of anti-government protests that forced him to pledge to resign.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowMore Chinese Homebuyers Refuse to Pay Mortgage Loans Amid Cont

  • China Growth Slows Sharply, Putting GDP Target Out of Reach

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Bets: Markets WrapFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherChina’s economy grew at the slowest pace since the coun

  • Italy Pulls Ahead in Europe’s Rush to Cut Russia-Gas Ties

    (Bloomberg) -- Nearly five months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked a global energy crisis, Italy is pulling ahead in reducing its dependency on Moscow. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesThe country has cut its

  • Pot Gets Senate's Attention in Long-Shot Decriminalization Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Democrats plan to introduce a bill to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level next week, a person familiar with the matter said, although the legislation faces long odds in the evenly divided chamber.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Bets: Markets WrapFed Could

  • Puzzle solutions for Friday, July 15, 2022

    Answers and solutions for puzzles ranging from crosswords to Sudoku that were published in USA TODAY Network's local newspapers

  • Dollar Gauge Surges to Record High, Surpassing Peak From 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of the dollar’s strength skyrocketed to its highest level on record, eclipsing the peak from the Covid-19 pandemic. Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Bets: Markets WrapFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot I

  • Chinese property shares slide despite Beijing assurance on mortgage protests

    Shares in embattled Chinese property developers fell on Friday as homebuyers' threats to stop mortgage payments on unfinished apartments outweighed Beijing regulators' assurance that local governments will get help to deliver property projects on time. The regulatory comment came as threats to withhold payments for stalled property projects have proliferated in official and social media in recent weeks. The Hang Seng Property Index, tracking a group of mainland-based property developers, fell 1.3% in the morning trade on Friday, dragging the Hong Kong benchmark index down 0.8%.

  • Chile Central Bank Steps In to Buoy Peso After It Hit Record Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Bets: Markets WrapFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherChile’s central bank announced plans to support the nat

  • Asian markets mixed after China says growth weakened in Q2

    Share prices were mixed in Asia on Friday after China reported its economy contracted by 2.6% in the last quarter as virus shutdowns kept businesses closed and people at home.

  • JPMorgan Gold Trader Turned Whistleblower Lied to Authorities

    (Bloomberg) -- When FBI agents knocked on the door of his Brooklyn, New York, home in August 2018, trader John Edmonds told them he didn’t know anything about gold and silver price manipulation at JPMorgan Chase & Co. That was a lie, he admitted Thursday.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed

  • Conagra Expects More Consumers to Eat At Home If Recession Hits

    The maker of Duncan Hines cake mixes and Slim Jim meat snacks projects that costs will rise at a low-teens percent range over its just-started fiscal year. The company said it has already notified retailers of price increases coming in its fiscal second quarter.

  • Rising star at Rockwell Automation excited about next stage

    Tessa Myers’ most remote role for Rockwell Automation Inc. took her to Singapore, where she led an Asia-Pacific product team. “It was such a great jumping-off point to the rest of Asia,” Myers said of the stint from 2013 to 2015. Myers’ career trajectory just entered an even more significant stage.

  • Bitcoin Might Fall to $13,000. Miners Could Be to Blame.

    The problem is that it could come at the expense of Bitcoin prices. It can be a highly lucrative business in a bull market. Miners were laughing in November 2021, when Bitcoin traded at a record high of $69,000.

  • China Traders Pile Into Carry Trades While Easy Money Lasts

    (Bloomberg) -- Easy liquidity conditions in China are fueling a lucrative carry trade in bonds, with traders betting the gains will be sustained despite signs the central bank is moving toward normalizing monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Bets: Markets WrapFed Could Weigh

  • Bank of America slashes stock market forecast, calls for 'mild recession' this year

    Wall Street strategists are starting to lose faith the stock market will rebound this year as views on the economy continue to sour.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks finish mixed as investors weigh rate hikes, recession fears

    U.S. stocks extended losses Thursday as investors digested earnings from Wall Street's big banks and reeled from shock inflation data that raised the possibility of a 100 basis point rate hike later this month.

  • JPMorgan Says Bitcoin Cost of Production May Be Down to $13,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s cost of production has dropped from about $24,000 at the start of June to around $13,000 now, which may be seen as a negative for pricing, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for Fir

  • More Chinese Homebuyers Refuse to Pay Mortgage Loans Amid Contagion Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- A rapidly increasing number of disgruntled Chinese homebuyers are refusing to pay mortgages for unfinished construction projects, exacerbating the country’s real estate woes and stoking fears that the crisis will spread to the wider financial system.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe 10 Worst Airpor

  • Social Security Benefits Could Rise by Double Digits

    The 10.5% estimated increase would be welcome news for retirees struggling to make ends meet. But it might come with unwelcome consequences, too.