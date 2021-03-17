Myanmar Buddhist group signals break with authorities after violent crackdown

Protest against the military coup in Yangon
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - The most powerful group of Buddhist monks in Myanmar called on the junta to end violence against protesters and accused an "armed minority" of torture and killing innocent civilians following last month's coup, media reported on Wednesday.

In its most forthright condemnation of the military's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations, the government-appointed body also said in a draft statement its members intended to halt activities in an apparent protest.

The State Sahgha Maha Nayaka Committee (Mahana) planned to release a final statement after consulting the religious affairs minister on Thursday, the Myanmar Now news portal reported, citing a monk who attended a Mahana committee meeting.

Monks were at the forefront of the 2007 "Saffron Revolution" against the junta then in power in Myanmar, an uprising that helped pave the way for democratic reforms.

Mahana members could not immediately be reached by Reuters for comment, but their reported stance signals a rift with authorities by a group that usually works closely with the government.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government on Feb. 1 and detained her and other members of her party, drawing widespread international condemnation.

More than 180 protesters have been killed as security forces try to crush a wave of demonstrations, according to the activist group the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

On Tuesday night, security forces fired shots and one 28-year-old man was killed at a demonstration in the commercial capital of Yangon, a brother of the victim said.

A total mobile internet shutdown made it difficult to verify information and very few people in Myanmar have access to WiFi. A junta spokesman did not answer telephone calls to seek comment.

RESIDENTS FLEE

Parts of Yangon have been placed under martial law and thousands of residents have fled the industrial suburb of Hlaingthaya where security forces killed 40 people on Sunday and Chinese-financed factories were set ablaze.

"Here is like a war zone, they are shooting everywhere," a labour organiser in the area told Reuters, saying that most residents were too frightened to go outside.

Two doctors told Reuters there were still wounded people in need of medical attention in the area, but the army had blocked access.

Chinese state media has warned Beijing could take unspecified action if there are further attacks on Chinese-owned businesses.

Many people in Myanmar believe Beijing is backing the military. Unlike Western powers, China has not condemned the coup and, along with Russia, has prevented the U.N. Security Council from denouncing the military's actions.

TREASON CHARGES

France said the European Union would approve sanctions against those behind the coup next Monday.

The junta, meanwhile, charged with treason an emissary of ousted lawmakers who are attempting to re-establish the civilian government.Sasa, who goes by a single name and is not in the country, said he was proud to have been charged.

"These generals have committed acts of treason every day. Taking what they want for themselves, denying the people their rights and oppressing those that stand in their way," he said in a statement.

The charges, which army-run television said were for encouraging a civil disobedience campaign and calling for sanctions, carry a possible death sentence

The Open Society Foundations, a philanthropic organisation founded by billionaire George Soros, called on Tuesday for the immediate release of a staff member held in Myanmar and said allegations of financial misconduct were false.

State media in Myanmar reported that authorities had detained an official from the Open Society Myanmar and were looking for 11 other employees on suspicion the group passed funds to opponents of military rule.

The army said it took power after its accusations of fraud in a Nov. 8 election won by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) were rejected by the electoral commission. It has promised to hold a new election but has not set a date.

Suu Kyi, 75, has been detained since the coup and faces various charges including illegally importing walkie-talkie radios and infringing coronavirus protocols.

(Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • Myanmar coup: What is happening and why?

    People across Myanmar are taking to the streets after a military coup that saw its leaders detained.

  • 'My awakening moment': Myanmar soldier joins anti-coup movement

    The violence in Yangon's North Okkalapa township in early March became the catalyst for 30-year-old Shing Ling to defect from the army and join a nationwide civil disobedience movement.

  • Global union watchdog reports abuses of Myanmar workers' rights to ILO

    Myanmar trade unionists have been arrested and harassed in door to door searches, while others are hiding in fear, the International Labour Organization said after receiving a formal complaint from the world's largest trade union federation. The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) reported widespread restrictions on workers' rights imposed by Myanmar's military since the Feb. 1 coup, a document dated March 11, prepared for the ILO's Governing Body, shows.

  • Meet Peter Cahill, the judge overseeing the Derek Chauvin trial

    Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill is weighing another consequential decision in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin.What's happening: The judge is expected to address as soon as today whether he'll postpone Chauvin's trial over concerns about publicity surrounding the city's $27 million settlement with George Floyd's family. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeJurors selected before the Friday announcement will also be brought back via Zoom for more questioning.The big picture: The start of jury selection for the televised trial has put Cahill in the public spotlight. His decisions on everything from charges to permissible evidence could shape the outcome— and open the door to eventual appeals from either side.So who is the judge at the center of one of the year's most closely-watched trials? The University of Minnesota grad worked as a public defender, a private attorney and in Hennepin County Attorney's office, where he served as deputy attorney under now-U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar.Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty appointed Cahill to the bench in 2007, praising his "tremendous combination of trial experience and leadership." He's been re-elected by voters three times since. Cahill has presided over high-profile cases in the past, including the 2015 dismissal of charges against organizers of a Black Lives Matter demonstration at the Mall of America. What they're saying: Cahill is widely praised as a balanced and decisive judge. Longtime Judge Kevin Burke told WCCO Radio Cahill has a "spine of steel" and that his resume and temperament make him "the ideal choice for handling this case." Nekima Levy Armstrong, an activist and lawyer charged in the MOA protest, called his conduct cordial, respectful and fair in an interview with NPR.This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The Big 12 landed seven teams in March Madness. We predict how far each team will go.

    Will any of them make the Final Four?

  • Detroit Red Wings score twice on power play, hold off red-hot Hurricanes for 4-2 victory

    The Detroit Red Wings used two power play goals to beat the Carolina Hurricanes, 4-2, on Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena.

  • Residents flee Yangon suburb fearing fresh Myanmar military crackdown, EU readies sanctions

    "Here is like a war zone, they are shooting everywhere," a labour organizer in the Hlaing Tharyar district told Reuters, saying that most residents were too frightened to go outside. More than 40 people were killed by security forces in protests in Hlaing Tharyar on Sunday and several factories were set ablaze. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military staged the coup against Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government on Feb. 1 and detained her and other members of her party, drawing widespread international condemnation.

  • McConnell warns of 'scorched earth' if Dems dump filibuster

    "This chaos would not open up an express lane to liberal change. It would not open up an express lane for the Biden presidency to speed into the history books. The Senate would be more like a 100-car pileup. Nothing moving," McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said on the Senate floor.Democrats who narrowly control the Senate in recent weeks have voiced more support for the idea of eliminating the custom that requires 60 votes to pass most legislation in the 100-seat chamber. They have said the move may be necessary to pass measures, including a House of Representatives-approved bill intended to make it easier to vote and other priorities of President Biden.

  • Democrats, progressives fight California governor recall

    Prominent progressives including Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are backing a fight against the recall of California Governor Gavin Newsom, in a sign that supporters are stepping up efforts to keep the embattled Democrat in office. Newsom and his backers opened a campaign committee on Monday and began raising funds to oppose the recall, which was started by a small right-wing group but has become a cause celebre among Republicans nationwide and in the heavily Democratic state. "I won't be distracted by this partisan, Republican recall - but I will fight it," Newsom said on Twitter on Monday.

  • Policemen, firemen among over 400 Myanmar nationals seeking shelter in India

    More than 400 people from Myanmar, many of them policemen, have crossed into neighbouring India since late February, an Indian police officer said on Monday, as Myanmar security forces seek to crush pro-democracy demonstrators after last month's coup. The policemen said they had fled because they feared persecution after refusing to obey the military junta's orders to shoot protesters. India's federal government has ordered local authorities to stop the influx but the mountain terrain is porous and hard to patrol.

  • Ryan Hartman with a Goal vs. Arizona Coyotes

    Ryan Hartman (Minnesota Wild) with a Goal vs. Arizona Coyotes, 03/16/2021

  • Wider Image: 'A blessing from God' - Iraqi truffle hunters unearth desert harvest

    SAMAWA DESERT, Iraq (Reuters) - "Here it is, the truffle, a blessing from God!" Zahra Buheir carefully digs out a desert truffle from the sandy earth and shows it off between her calloused fingers. "Rain came, and then thunder, bringing truffles up to the surface," the 72-year-old said. Braving the harsh weather of Iraq's southern desert, as well as left-behind land mines, Buheir and her family of seven have spent weeks hunting for the seasonal truffles that have provided them with an income for generations.

  • No peaceful resolution for Myanmar coup situation: analyst

    Alarmed at the strength of the opposition to the coup, the Myanmar junta is trying to instill fear with increasing violence, says Khin Zaw Win, the director of the Tampadipa Institute, a Yangon-based think-tank, "I don't see any way where we can get to a peaceful, non-violent resolution."

  • Moderna starts COVID-19 vaccine candidate testing on children, as U.S. cases and deaths tick up

    Moderna Inc. provided a dose of optimism on Tuesday in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, as the company said it has started testing a vaccine on young children, just as the U.S. recorded a slight uptick in cases and deaths.

  • ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Review: The Director’s Four-Hour Cut Is Truly a New Film — and a Knockout

    It takes an extraordinarily diverse skill set to direct a great comic-book movie. You’ve got to be a visual-effects wizard; a maestro of story and pace; a popcorn humanist who can find the relatable dimension of a bunch of freaks in capes and breastplates and spandex; and enough of an artist to tie the whole […]

  • 8 dead in 3 shootings at massage parlors in Georgia; police investigating motive; suspect arrested

    Eight people were killed in three separate shootings in Georgia -- two in Atlanta, one in Cherokee County -- on Tuesday.

  • Growing concerns over new COVID variants

    Experts say new variants of the virus could make current vaccines less effective. ABC’s Andrew Dymburt has the latest.

  • US: Putin approved operations to help Trump against Biden

    Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized influence operations to help Donald Trump in last November's presidential election, according to a declassified intelligence assessment that found broad efforts by the Kremlin and Iran to shape the outcome of the race but ultimately no evidence that any foreign actor changed votes or otherwise disrupted the voting process. The report released Tuesday from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence represents the most detailed assessment of the array of foreign threats to the 2020 election.

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

  • UK's Prince Philip, 99, leaves hospital after four-week stay

    Britain's Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, left a London hospital on Tuesday after a four-week stay for treatment for an infection and to have a heart procedure. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to the private King Edward VII's Hospital on Feb. 16 after he felt unwell and was given treatment for an unspecified, but not COVID-19-related, illness. He was transferred briefly at the start of this month to a specialist cardiac centre at another London hospital, where he underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.