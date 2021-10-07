Myanmar central bank sees currency stabilising on new measures

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Workers count Myanmar's kyat banknotes at the office of a local bank in Yangon
·2 min read

(Reuters) - Military-appointed authorities in Myanmar are making progress in addressing its currency crisis, with the kyat stabilising and efforts underway to keep prices under control, a senior central bank official said.

The kyat lost more than 60% of its value https://reut.rs/2WP7BJi in September, driving up food and fuel prices in a fragile economy that has languished since a Feb. 1 military coup and is on course for a double-digit contraction this year.

Win Thaw, deputy governor of the Central Bank of Myanmar, told Reuters that a rule this week requiring exporters to sell excess foreign exchange to banks within 30 days of receipt was helping to boost supply and bring the exchange rate down.

"The rate is coming down to what it should be under normal circumstances," he said by telephone.

"That limited period will become one of the factors to lower it," he said, referring to the 30-day requirement.

Myanmar has not disclosed its level of foreign currency reserves. World Bank data shows it had just $7.67 billion in reserves at the end of 2020, before the February coup.

Skyrocketing prices of goods have historically been problematic for military governments in Myanmar, with the cost of cooking gas among the triggers of a monk-led "Saffron Revolution" in 2007.

The military last week said its economic problems were caused by "outside factors" and COVID-19 outbreaks.

Its spokesman, Zaw Min Tun, said the central bank had been unable to meet local demand for dollars.

Win Thaw said he hoped an expected rise in exports in November and December would help.

"If there is more export income, the dollar price will no longer rise again. It will gradually come down and return to its normal rate," he said.

The central bank had tried tethering the kyat 0.8% either side of its reference rate against the dollar in August but abandoned the measure as pressure on the exchange rate grew.

Money exchanges quoted about 1,695 kyat to the dollar in early September, but that soared to around 2,700 on Sept. 28. That compares with 1,395 kyat before the February coup.

This week, authorised dealers have been selling dollars for 2,200-2,300 kyat.

(Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Military ships open for tours for Fleet Week in SF

    The US Navy opened three ships to the public Wednesday morning in San Francisco for Fleet Week. Here's how you can get a glimpse of the day-to-day lives of the sailors serving the country:

  • Investors poured money into bitcoin for a third week in a row at the expense of altcoins: CoinShares

    Bitcoin-backed investment products saw a third straight week of inflows last week, at the expense of ether and altcoins.

  • Oil Extends Drop From 7-Year High as Energy Crunch Fears Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses in Asian trading after U.S. crude stockpiles grew more than expected and Russia offered to ease a natural gas crisis.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Reshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoFutures in New York

  • Chinese ‘Golden Week’ Travel Drops as Consumers Spend at Home

    (Bloomberg) -- Travel during China’s “Golden Week” national vacation was down by a third on pre-pandemic levels, with government measures to contain sporadic coronavirus outbreaks prompting holidaymakers to spend closer to home.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19R

  • Asian markets track Wall St rally as US default averted, for now

    Asian markets rallied Thursday as investors breathed a sigh of relief that the United States looked set to avert a catastrophic debt default after Republicans offered a deal to raise the country's borrowing limit.

  • General Motors’ Big Bet on EVs Just Got Bigger. Its Stock Is Rising.

    The auto maker will build its Wallace Battery Cell Innovation Center to help pave the way to an "all-electric, zero-emission future."

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    New daily cases in Australia's Victoria and New South Wales states, the epicentres of the country's worst virus outbreak, fell on Wednesday as authorities look to start easing tough restrictions amid a rise in vaccination rates. A total of 1,420 new locally acquired cases were reported in Victoria, most of them in the state capital Melbourne, down from a record 1,763 on Tuesday. Eleven new deaths were registered, the state's highest daily number in the current outbreak.

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI) Affiliate Starts 3 RNG Plants Construction

    Kinder Morgan (KMI) expects operations at three RNG facilities to start as soon as the fall of 2022.

  • Oklahoma Judge Blocks Abortion Laws Including Measure Similar to Texas Heartbeat Ban

    An Oklahoma judge on Monday temporarily blocked two new abortion laws that were set to take effect next month, including a measure similar to Texas’ heartbeat abortion law.

  • Biden says he and China's Xi agree to abide by Taiwan agreement

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he has spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping about Taiwan and they agreed to abide by the "Taiwan agreement", as tensions have ratcheted up between Taipei and Beijing. Biden appeared to be referring to Washington's long-standing policy under which it officially recognizes Beijing rather than Taipei, and the Taiwan Relations Act, which makes clear that the U.S. decision to establish diplomatic ties with Beijing instead of Taiwan rests upon the expectation that the future of Taiwan will be determined by peaceful means.

  • Biden dispatches Sullivan to meet China diplomat in Zurich

    President Joe Biden is dispatching White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan for talks with senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi in Switzerland as the two countries find themselves at odds on a variety of issues, including Taiwan and trade. The meeting, set for Wednesday in Zurich, comes after the White House on Monday criticized Beijing over several days of sustained military harassment against the self-ruled island of Taiwan. The talks are to be a follow-up on Biden's call with President Xi Jinping last month as the administration continues “to seek to responsibly manage the competition” between the two countries, White House National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement.

  • Louis Vuitton Taps ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon Jung as New Global Ambassador

    The Korean model-actress played one of the main characters in the Netflix hit series.

  • Another unemployment nightmare: Struggling Floridians hit with overpayment notices

    The state’s Department of Economic Opportunity is trying to claw back possibly billions of dollars in non-fraudulent unemployment claims distributed during the first 18 months of the pandemic. Thousands of Floridians have received stern letters warning them that they face being sent to collections if they don’t reimburse the state.

  • Squid Game star Ho-yeon Jung is Louis Vuitton's latest global ambassador

    “It is an honour to start my acting career with Louis Vuitton, the brand I have modelled for. I look forward to all the moments with Louis Vuitton as a global ambassador,” says Ho-yeon Jung.

  • Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed rejects UK court's hacking findings

    Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum on Wednesday rejected the findings https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/dubais-sheikh-mohammed-ordered-phones-ex-wife-lawyers-be-hacked-uk-court-says-2021-10-06 by a British court that he had hacked the phones of his ex-wife and her lawyers, saying the rulings were unfair and based on an incomplete picture.

  • Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery figures to be out until November and the team has traded for returner Jakeem Grant. Here’s what it all means.

    Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery is expected to miss four to five weeks with a sprained left knee, a league source confirmed. ESPN first reported the news Tuesday. The Bears hope the injury Montgomery suffered Sunday during a 24-14 victory over the Detroit Lions won’t be season-ending — and that appears to be the case. Still, Montgomery figures to be out through the rest of October, ...

  • The US must avoid war with China over Taiwan at all costs

    The prevailing mood among Washington insiders is to fight if China attempts to conquer Taiwan. That would be a mistake ‘There is no rational scenario in which the United States could end up in a better, more secure place after a war with China. ‘ Photograph: Taiwan Ministry Of National Defense/EPA Since last Friday, the People’s Republic of China has launched a total of 155 warplanes – the most ever over four consecutive days – into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone; Ned Price said the st

  • Stephanie Grisham says Donald and Melania Trump were 'totally unfazed' when she told them a White House staffer had physically abused her

    Politico first reported in July that ex-White House aide Max Miller pushed and slapped Grisham last year when she accused him of cheating on her.

  • Former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham believes Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump 'thought they were a shadow president and first lady'

    In a new book, Stephanie Grisham, who worked for both Donald and Melania Trump, refers to Jared Kushner as "Rasputin in a slim suit."

  • First major Second Amendment case before the Supreme Court in over a decade could topple gun restrictions

    This ruling could change the course of future firearm rights litigation. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty ImagesThe stakes in one of the most significant Second Amendment cases in U.S. history are high. The Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, expected by mid-2022, could declare a New York state restriction on carrying concealed handguns in public places unconstitutional. Such a ruling in favor of the plaintiffs, which include a National Rifle Association affiliat