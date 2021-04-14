Myanmar charges doctors over civil disobedience protests

  • An anti-coup protester uses red paint as he writes slogans at a bus stop on Wednesday April 14, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar. Anti-coup protesters kept public demonstrations going despite the threat of lethal violence from security forces. The words reads "We do not accept military coup". (AP Photo)
  • An anti-coup protester uses red paint as he writes slogans at a bus stop on Wednesday April 14, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar. Anti-coup protesters kept public demonstrations going despite the threat of lethal violence from security forces. The words reads "We do not accept military coup". (AP Photo)
1 / 2

Myanmar

An anti-coup protester uses red paint as he writes slogans at a bus stop on Wednesday April 14, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar. Anti-coup protesters kept public demonstrations going despite the threat of lethal violence from security forces. The words reads "We do not accept military coup". (AP Photo)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar's ruling junta has charged at least 19 medical doctors for participating in civil disobedience protests against the military's Feb. 1 coup, a state-run newspaper reported Wednesday.

Doctors, nurses and medical students have marched and joined strikes to show their opposition to the military takeover that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's democratically elected government and put a halt to the progress Myanmar had made toward greater democratization after five decades of military rule.

The doctors charged are accused of supporting and participating in the civil disobedience movement “with the aim of deteriorating the state administrative machinery,” the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper wrote.

The military government has already issued arrest warrants for 100 people active in the fields of literature, film, theater arts, music and journalism on charges of spreading information that undermines the stability of the country and the rule of law.

This isn't the first time doctors have been targeted. Earlier this month in Mandalay, the country’s second-biggest city, security forces used stun grenades and fired guns to break up a march by medical workers protesting the army’s takeover. The online news site The Irrawaddy reported that four doctors were arrested.

Protests continued Wednesday across Myanmar even as people boycotted the official celebration of Thingyan, the country's traditional New Year, usually a time for family reunions and merry-making.

In leaflets and social media posts last week, people were asked not to hold any Thingyan celebrations, saying it would be disrespectful to “fallen martyrs” to enjoy the festival.

The government's violent response to anti-coup demonstrations has seen 714 people killed by security officials, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

Last week, at least 82 people were killed in one day in a crackdown by security forces on protesters, according to reports from independent local media and AAPP.

Friday’s death toll in Bago was the biggest one-day total for a single city since March 14, when just over 100 people were killed in Yangon, the country’s biggest city. Bago is about 100 kilometers (60 miles) northeast of Yangon. The Associated Press was unable to independently verify the number of deaths.

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil must show Amazon protection is working, top donor Norway says

    Brazil must demonstrate it can reduce the ongoing deforestation in the Amazon before Norway will resume payments in support of preserving the world's largest rainforest, the Norwegian environment minister told Reuters. Norway worked closely with Brazil to protect the vulnerable ecosystem between 2008 and 2018, paying $1.2 billion into the Amazon Fund, which pays Brazil to prevent, monitor and combat deforestation. But rainforest destruction has surged since Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office in January 2019, weakening enforcement and calling for development of the Amazon, and also changing the fund's governance.

  • Myanmar marchers carry new year flowers in protest

    As Tuesday also marked the first day of Myanmar's new year's holiday, or Thingyan, the Dawei protesters carried flowers, normally displayed during festivities to mark the new year.Opponents of the military government across the country have canceled traditional festivities and instead showed their anger through silent displays of defiance and small protests across the country. The five-day holiday is usually celebrated with prayers, ritual cleaning of Buddha images in temples, the displaying of ornate flowers, and high-spirited water-dousing on the streets.The coup mounted against an elected government on Feb. 1 has plunged Myanmar into crisis after 10 years of tentative steps toward democracy.

  • Chinese man kidnapped and killed in elaborate body-swap scheme

    The scheme was devised to grant a dying man's wish to avoid a ban on traditional burials.

  • Myanmar activists remember dead with red paint protests

    The display aimed at shaming the military took place in various towns and cities, according to pictures posted by media outlets, as people answered a call by activists to join what they termed a bloody paint strike. "Please save our leader - future - hope," read a sign with a picture of Suu Kyi held by a young woman among several thousand people marching in the second city of Mandalay, according to a picture published by the Mizzima news service. There were no immediate reports of violence at any of the protests on Wednesday, but information has become scarce because of junta curbs on the internet.

  • Atrium Health opens $228M medical center blocks from future Charlotte med school site

    The medical plaza will host the new five-story flagship location for Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute.

  • Myanmar activists cancel new year festivities; U.N. urges end to 'slaughter'

    The United Nations human rights office said it feared that the military clampdown on protests since the Feb. 1 coup risked escalating into a civil conflict like that seen in Syria and appealed for a halt to the "slaughter". A Myanmar activist group, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, says the security forces have killed 710 protesters since the ouster of an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. Protesters were out again on the first day of the five-day New Year holiday, known as Thingyan, which is usually celebrated with prayers, ritual cleaning of Buddha images in temples and high-spirited water-dousing on the streets.

  • Coral Gables election results: New mayor elected, commission races will go to runoff

    Coral Gables Vice Mayor Vince Lago will be the city’s next mayor after he beat Commissioner Patricia Keon in a contentious race to replace retiring Mayor Raúl Valdés-Faul, who is stepping down after four terms in city hall over the last 35 years.

  • Myanmar coup: Protests cancel New Year events

    Anti-coup protesters in Myanmar have cancelled New Year celebrations.Swapping them for more demonstrations to keep up pressure on the generals who seized power.This is not how the five-day holiday is usually celebrated.In the southeastern city of Dawei demonstrators carried flowers normally displayed during festivities to mark the new year.The UN human rights office says it fears that the military clampdown on protesters risked escalating into a civil conflict like that seen in Syria and appealed for a halt to what they called the "slaughter."The February coup has plunged Myanmar into crisis after 10 years of tentative steps toward democracy.According to a tally by an activist group the security forces have responded with force killing 710 protesters since the coup.Myanmar's detained government leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, asked a court on Monday (April 12) to be allowed to meet her lawyers in person as she appeared at a hearing via video link.She has only been allowed to talk with her lawyers via video link in the presence of security officials.Suu Kyi faces charges brought by the military junta that could see her jailed for years.The military says it had to overthrow her government because the November election won by her National League for Democracy was rigged.The election commission dismiss the accusation.

  • Somalia's president OKs mandate extension, alarming US, EU

    Somalia’s president has defiantly signed into law an extension of his mandate and that of his government as the United States and others threatened sanctions and warned of further instability in one of the world’s most fragile countries. The standoff prolongs a months-long election crisis after the February national vote was delayed. The international community had objected to a mandate extension and warned that the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group could take advantage of the country’s heated political divisions.

  • Eagles land the top CB, versatile LB in Mel Kiper’s two-round NFL mock draft 4.0

    Eagles land top CB Patrick Surtain II and versatile LB Nick Bolton in Mel Kiper's NFL mock draft 4.0

  • Sony reveals new Xperia 1 III

    The new Sony Xperia 1 III has a 6.5-inch 4K OLED screen with a 120Hz high refresh rate which is the first for any smartphone.

  • 13 investigations, no court-martials: Here's how the US Navy and Marine Corps quietly discharged white supremacists

    The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps have quietly kicked out white supremacists, offering them administrative discharges that leave no public record.

  • China push for global power tops U.S. security threats: intelligence report

    China's push for global power is the leading threat to U.S. national security, while Russia's efforts to undermine American influence and assert itself as a major actor also pose a challenge, said a U.S. intelligence report released on Tuesday. While China and Russia are presented as the leading challenges, Iran and North Korea will also test U.S. national security, the report said.

  • Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's air defense zone in challenge to U.S.

    The flights came a day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a stern warning to Beijing.

  • India Covid-19 migrants: 'Lockdown will make us beg for food again'

    Workers are again facing loss of wages and migration as local lockdowns loom amid a surge in Covid-19.

  • Myanmar coup: The people shot dead since the protests began

    Hundreds have been killed since February. Now, their families are telling their stories.

  • San Francisco 4/20 celebrations canceled for 2nd year in a row

    Mayor London Breed says she's hopeful that people will abide by the order, like they did last year.

  • Cotton watchdog removes statement on Xinjiang forced labor from its website

    Last year, an international cotton watchdog organization announced it was ceasing all operations in Xinjiang amid reports of widespread forced labor. That statement has now disappeared from the organization's website as backlash grows in China against international attempts to boycott Xinjiang cotton.The big picture: The Chinese government is pressuring foreign companies and organizations to stay silent on repression in Xinjiang, or in some cases, to even actively promote Xinjiang-made products.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: The Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), a Europe-based nonprofit, has recently faced pressure to rescind its October 2020 announcement that it was enacting a policy of "responsible disengagement" and pulling out of Xinjiang. In late March, the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times ran a series of articles lambasting BCI for ceasing its Xinjiang operations.On March 26, BCI's Shanghai branch said that it had found no evidence of forced labor in the Xinjiang cotton industry.Driving the news: Major global clothing retailers including H&M and Adidas have recently faced a state-fanned consumer boycott in China over their previous statements disavowing Xinjiang cotton.Background: A growing body of evidence indicates that hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs may be working under coerced conditions in the Xinjiang cotton industry, amid a campaign of repression including mass internment and forced sterilization of Muslim minorities.The U.S. has banned imports of all cotton and tomato products from Xinjiang.What they're saying: "We will not be providing input on this at the moment," BCI spokesperson Joe Woodruff told Axios in an email.When asked in a follow-up email if BCI now believed there was no forced labor in the Xinjiang cotton industry and if BCI would be resuming operations there, Woodruff did not respond.Go deeper: Global textile watchdogs struggled to raise alarms in XinjiangMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Cuomo complained about a Jewish holiday ritual and used an anti-trans slur with an aide, report says

    A Cuomo spokesman denied that the embattled governor, currently under investigation over reports of sexual harassment, had made such remarks.

  • Mass killing in Myanmar has 'clear echoes of Syria,' UN human rights commissioner warns. The parallels are eerie.

    The military in Myanmar, also known as Burma, seized power in February and has carried out mass killing in response to pro-democracy protests.