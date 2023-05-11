Myanmar country profile

Map of Myanmar

Myanmar, also known as Burma, was long considered a pariah state while under the rule of an oppressive military junta from 1962 to 2011.

The generals who ran the country suppressed almost all dissent and stood accused of gross human rights abuses, prompting international condemnation and sanctions.

A gradual liberalisation began in 2010, leading to free elections in 2015 and the installation of a government led by veteran opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi the following year.

But an army operation in Rakhine State since August 2017 drove more than half a million Muslim Rohingyas to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh, in what the United Nations called a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing".

It damaged the new government's international reputation, and highlighted the continuing grip of the military.

This was confirmed when Aung San Suu Kyi and her government were overthrown in a coup in February 2021.

LEADERS

President: (acting) Myint Swe

Min Aung Hlaing seized power in a military coup in 2021

The army promoted Vice-President Myint Swe to the acting presidency in February 2021, after overthrowing President U Win Myint and de-facto head of government Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup.

Real power lies with commander-in-chief and coup leader Min Aung Hlaing. Aung San Suu Kyi had run the country as State Counsellor since the end of military rule in 2016.

MEDIA

A group of men read newspapers in the Myanmarese capital Yangon in 2014

Myanmar's media saw a gradual easing of strict state controls after 2011.

But media freedom was not a priority for the democratically elected government that took office in 2016, says Reporters Without Borders.

The state still controls the main broadcasters and publications, and the military have reimposed censorship seen seizing power in 2021.

TIMELINE

The ruined city of Pagan, capital of the Kingdom of Pagan

1057 - King Anawrahta founds the first unified Myanmar state at Pagan and adopts Theravada Buddhism.

1531 - Toungoo dynasty reunites country as Burma.

1885-86 - Burma comes under British rule.

1948 - Burma becomes independent.

1962 - Military junta takes over.

1990 - Opposition National League for Democracy wins landslide victory in elections, but the military ignores the result.

2015 - National League for Democracy - led by Aung San Suu Kyi - wins enough seats in parliament to form a government.

2018 August - UN accuses Myanmar of genocide against Rohingya Muslims.

2021 February - Government overthrown in military coup.