Myanmar coup: The doctors and nurses defying the military

Jonathan Head - South East Asia correspondent
·8 min read
Hospital health workers make the three finger salute during a demonstration against the military coup. A massive crowd took to the streets of Yangon for the second day of protest against the coup and demanded the release of Aung San Suu Kyi as the government cut off the internet.
Healthcare workers were amongst the first to lead street protests against the February 1 coup

A significant proportion of healthcare in Myanmar is now being delivered outside state hospitals, by doctors and nurses who oppose the military and are loyal to the National Unity Government challenging the junta's legitimacy, medical workers in the country told the BBC.

Most interviewees' names have been changed for their security.

Organised resistance to the 1 February coup in Myanmar started with healthcare workers announcing a boycott of state-run hospitals. They led the first street protests, calling it the "white coat revolution".

That put medics on a collision course with the junta, and has resulted in much of Myanmar's healthcare system going underground.

In many areas more than 70% of health workers are believed to have abandoned their jobs, their hospitals and their patients. It was a difficult ethical decision, one defended by senior doctors in a letter they sent to the medical journal The Lancet.

"Our duty as doctors is to prioritise care for our patients - but how can we do this under an unlawful, undemocratic, and oppressive military system?

"Fifty years of previous military rule failed to develop our health system and instead enshrined poverty, inequality, and inadequate medical care. We cannot return to this situation."

Grace, a teacher at the Yangon Nursing University, says they all "chose to join the CDM [civil disobedience movement]".

A protester makes the three-finger salute in front of a sign during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on February 11, 2021.
Senior doctors defended the decision to abandon their posts to protest against the coup

"Every evening at 8pm, we would bang on pots and sing the revolutionaries' songs in front of the school. We were enraged - how could they just arrest our leader after they had lost an election?"

Grace was one of thousands of medical personnel who not only left her job - losing her accommodation as a result - but also joined the protests to help the injured.

"We arranged ambulances in case someone was shot. Our biggest concern was how to move them to safe areas.

"For minor injuries we would take them to the ambulance and treat them there. For gunshot wounds, we had to find safe routes to the clinics we set up in temples and monastery compounds."

From these desperate, improvised beginnings they built a shadow health system, notionally under the authority of the National Unity Government (NUG) which was declared in April by ousted parliamentarians to challenge the junta's authority.

In reality though, the system is run by thousands of volunteers across the country, working in charity clinics or those private hospitals willing to risk having them, and using encrypted communication apps to avoid detection.

They are providing healthcare that is either no longer available in the thinly-staffed state hospitals, or not wanted by patients who oppose the coup.

A medical staff take a swab sample of a government personnel to test for COVID-19 coronavirus at a quarantine facility in Hlaing University in Yangon in preparation the 73rd anniversary of Martyrs&#39; Day ceremony on July 16, 2020.
Money is being raised from Burmese living overseas to support volunteers

Dr Zaw Wai Soe, an orthopaedic surgeon and a leading figure in the ousted government's fight against Covid-19, is the NUG's health minister.

After the coup he turned down an offer from the military to be their deputy health minister, and went into hiding. He has been charged by the military authorities with treason.

The NUG raises money from Burmese living overseas to support the volunteers, and has set up a Facebook page for patients to get online medical advice from doctors who are in hiding - so-called telemedicine.

"We don't have enough money," Zaw Wai Soe told me, speaking from an undisclosed location. "But we do have support from local people, and internationally from the diaspora. It isn't enough but we are trying as hard as we can to provide proper healthcare."

A dangerous job

But working underground, in defiance of the military, is dangerous.

The World Health Organisation noted that, by July, half of the 500 attacks on health workers it recorded around the world had occurred in Myanmar.

A similar project at Manchester University reported that in the same period 25 medical workers had been killed in Myanmar, 190 arrested, and 55 hospitals occupied by the military.

Doctors join a protest against the military coup in front of the Chinese Embassy on February 12, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar.
Healthcare workers have reported being arrested, interrogated and beaten

Luke was an ICU nurse in a private hospital in Mandalay. He says he left his job immediately after the coup, because the hospital's owner had close ties to the armed forces, and became a protest leader.

"They arrested me on 5 April and took me to Mandalay Palace (where the city's military command is based). They had promised not to harm us, but once we were in the palace they started beating and questioning us.

"Then they sent us to Obo prison. We were kept in one room, 50 of us. We all had to share a single toilet, and could wash only once a day. It was summer, the hottest time of year, and there was not enough drinking water."

Luke was kept in prison for 87 days, before being released in an amnesty. These days he is working in a mobile operating theatre in Mandalay hidden inside a shipping container.

"The lighting is not very good. But we do what we can. In prison I saw some gunshot wounds that had not been treated properly in government hospitals. Some died from those wounds.

"Those hospitals do have better equipment, but not enough skilled specialists and nurses. They often don't accept patients in need of critical care. I think our medical care is better, because we have more specialists than them. Our main problem is that we cannot work openly."

Some nurses described to me working in hidden charity clinics in Yangon and Mandalay, which are disguised as Covid testing centres to avoid military raids. Most have moved home several times already fearing arrest.

When they leave to go to work, they wear ordinary clothes, not uniforms, and leave their mobile phones behind, in case they are detained. They must always take care to avoid traps set by the military - several medics have been arrested this way.

"We have to be alert when we get called to a patient's house", says Nway Oo, a nurse who has gone back from Yangon to her home town in Shan State. "We check with our people in that area to confirm whether the patient is really sick. So, we always wait for a day to be sure the patient is genuine."

Another nurse I spoke to said she has not left her home in Yangon for five months, and lives in fear of the security forces doing house inspections in her street.

Coping with Covid

Relying heavily on telemedicine, the underground health system has also struggled to treat patients during a surge in Covid infections in July and August.

Myanmar had begun a promising vaccine programme before the coup, but that came to a halt after the military seized power. One of those they arrested was the doctor in charge of the vaccine rollout.

The junta has promised to speed up vaccination rates, but been held back by a lack of trained staff, a lack of vaccines, and a lack of public trust in the military-run health system. The NUG launched its own vaccine programme in July, but this has been largely limited to border areas under the control of sympathetic ethnic insurgent armies.

People wait to fill up empty oxygen canisters outside a factory in Yangon, amid a surge in the number of Covid-19 coronavirus cases.
The rollout of the Covid vaccine programme in Myanmar ground to a halt once the military took power

"It is heartbreaking," says Mi April, a nursing instructor who is helping her former students to treat patients in their hometowns through telemedicine.

"I used to work until 1 or 2am responding to all the messages I got from people with sick family members, saying my father will die, my mother will die, please respond.

"I was helpless because I could not give them oxygen or medicines. People were queuing at places supplying oxygen, but the military was blocking them from accessing it."

The Delta variant of Covid appears to have run unheeded through Myanmar in July and August. Real casualty numbers are hard to know. All the nurses and doctors we spoke to say seriously ill patients were turned away from government hospitals, and had to go home, either to recover, or die.

By September Covid numbers had fallen sharply, but Myanmar remains vulnerable to future outbreaks, with vaccination rates still far below neighbouring countries.

"During the worst Covid outbreak this year, we tried to obtain medicines, oxygen concentrators, cylinders, and other equipment. It is a very difficult situation, but we do have manpower, because I believe 70 to 80% of healthcare workers are working with us," Zaw Wai Soe told me.

'We lost our future'

I asked him why health workers in Myanmar were playing such a large role in opposition to the coup. He believes it is a moral response by a profession which was terribly neglected during the previous period of military rule, when Myanmar had one of the world's lowest levels of healthcare spending.

That only started to change under the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi, with a huge recruitment drive to bring in new staff.

"If you compare with other countries, we don't get big salaries. Most of us could easily go and earn more working in other countries, like Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei. But, especially after Covid arrived last year, we gave all of our efforts to the country. We all expected we would have a better future one day, with our elected government.

"Then suddenly this coup happened. That is why we could not accept this. We were working for the people, even with our poor salaries and living standards.

"We had hopes for the future, and suddenly we lost that future."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cambodian leader to make controversial visit to Myanmar

    Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen begins a visit to strife-torn Myanmar on Friday that he hopes will invigorate efforts by Southeast Asian nations to start a peace process, but critics say will legitimize the rule of the military that seized power last year and its campaign of violence. Hun Sen, whose country holds the rotating chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, plans to meet with Myanmar's leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, in an effort to promote a five-point plan endorsed by the group last year and bring about a cease-fire. “What I would like to bring to the talks is nothing besides the five points, consensus points that were agreed upon by all ASEAN member states," he said late Wednesday.

  • PA Scientist Gave Monoclonal Antibody Secrets To Chinese Company

    The local scientist provided valuable pharmaceutical trade secrets to a company financed by the Chinese government, federal officials said.

  • The Memo: Trump bows to political reality by canceling Jan. 6 event

    The biggest surprise around the anniversary of Jan. 6 may already have been delivered, with former President Trump's cancellation of a news conference that he had planned for the day.The scheduled event, at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, would likely have featured more of the former president's false claims about election fraud and rationalizations of the Capitol insurrection.But his decision to step back raised eyebrows. Such a climbdown was deeply...

  • Graham says he warned Trump of 'peril' with Jan. 6 press conference

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) says he told former President Trump it was a "bad idea" to hold a press conference with the national media the same day as the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to Axios.Graham told Axios he discussed the press conference with Trump while playing golf in West Palm Beach with Trump over the weekend.Graham said he told Trump "there could be peril in doing a news conference.""Best to focus on...

  • Thailand considers new pandemic policies amid COVID spike

    A health official in Thailand said the country will consider new COVID-19 restrictions including limitations on large gatherings and a ban on restaurant alcohol sales in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus. The new measures will be considered by the government on Friday, when it will also review a now-suspended "Test & Go" policy that permitted vaccinated people arriving in the country to skip quarantine, according to Reuters....

  • Orthodox observe Christmas amid virus concerns

    Orthodox Christians in Russia, Serbia and other countries began Christmas observances Thursday amid restrictions aimed at dampening the spread of the coronavirus, but few worshipers appeared concerned as they streamed into churches. The majority of Orthodox believers celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, with midnight services especially popular.

  • Lindsey Graham is taking credit for convincing Trump to cancel his January 6 press conference: report

    The South Carolina senator and longtime Trump ally said he talked Trump out of doing a news conference during a weekend golf match.

  • Facebook sued over death of federal officer

    The sister of a federal officer allegedly killed by a member of a domestic extremist movement is suing Facebook.

  • Tough case or 'cowardice'? Drop of Cuomo case splits experts

    New York’s attorney general said she believed Brittany Commisso. The sheriff who filed a criminal complaint accusing former Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping Commisso in the governor’s mansion called it a “very solid case.” The district attorney called her credible — but said he wouldn’t pursue the case because he couldn’t prove it.

  • Novak Djokovic: What we know about the hotel where world No 1 is being held

    Novak Djokovic was denied entry into Australia on Thursday after authorities said he did not meet Covid-19 vaccination requirements.

  • Thailand raises COVID-19 alert level due to Omicron spread

    Thailand on Thursday raised its COVID-19 alert level following rising infections driven by the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, a senior health official said. "Thailand has entered a new wave of infections, where new cases will be rising fast," said Kiattiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary of the health ministry. The move comes amid a sharp rise in daily infections since the beginning of the year.

  • ‘Who gets care and who does not’: KS hospital officials ask for emergency declaration

    Wesley and Ascension Via Christi hospital executives are calling for a statewide emergency declaration amid the COVID-19 surge.

  • Ingraham, Graham talked Trump out of Jan. 6 press conference

    Before Donald Trump canceled his planned Jan. 6 press conference, several key allies — including hardline Fox News host Laura Ingraham and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) — made clear they thought it was a bad idea to invite the national media to Mar-a-Lago to mark the deadly riot.Why it matters: Trump would have inevitably used his press conference Thursday to portray the rioters as political prisoners, whitewash their actions that day and lie about a "stolen election."Get market news worthy of yo

  • Family of murdered GVSU student seeks Supreme Court review of case

    The family of Rosemarie Reilly has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on their suit against GVSU and Ottawa County officers.

  • AbbVie (ABBV) Gets FDA Breakthrough Tag for Lung Cancer Drug

    AbbVie's (ABBV) Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Teliso-V is based on data from the phase II LUMINOSITY study.

  • Inflation hits home

    Inflation hits home

  • National Guard soldier stationed at border dies in accidental shooting as 'morale crisis' hits force

    A Texas National Guard soldier participating in Operation Lone Star at the Texas border with Mexico shot and killed himself in an alcohol-related accident, part of a wave of accidents and suicides that have plagued the border mission

  • Omicron in kids leading to a new, but familiar, illness: croup

    COVID-19’s omicron variant appears to be affecting children under age 5 in a new way: a harsh, barking cough known as croup.

  • Americans stood up to racism in 1961 and changed history. This is their fight, in their words.

    In 1961, activists and civil rights groups banded together en masse like never before to end legal segregation and expand voting access.

  • 10 most influential people on Twitter: Guess who is No.1?

    Musicians and politicians dominate 2021's list of the people who carry the most clout on Twitter.