Myanmar coup: Pools and princesses as protesters go all out
Five days into mass street protests against a military coup in the South East Asian nation of Myanmar, we are seeing protesters take their creativity levels up a notch - or three.
Young demonstrators have already been holding up witty, tongue-in-cheek placards which have not gone unnoticed.
Now we're seeing them in fancy dress and using props, like with these young women in ball gowns staging what they call a "princess protest" in Myanmar's main city Yangon.
Video from the "princess protest". "We want to show that young girls are also participating against the military coup. We thought these costumes were the most obvious way to do that," said one member.
One of the protesting "princesses" told Frontier Myanmar that they wanted to "show that young girls are also participating" in protests against the 1 February military coup.
The military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's government after claiming, without evidence, that the November election that returned her National League for Democracy (NLD) to power was fraudulent.
But of course it isn't just princesses coming out on to the streets. There was also this group sitting in inflatable tubs, holding fairly restrained placards explaining why the events over the last 10 days have left them a "little upset".
Tens of thousands have turned out in street protests against the coup, which overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's democratically-elected government last week, despite a recent ban on large gatherings and a night curfew.
They have not been deterred by police using force on demonstrators on Thursday in the capital Nay Pyi Taw.
One woman who was at that protest is in critical condition in hospital. Rights groups have said she was shot, and some of the placards seen on Wednesday made reference to that incident.
Other protests seen on the streets on Wednesday saw Marvel superheroes, ghosts, and even characters from the Harry Potter universe coming out to demonstrate.
JUNTA VIOLENCE
Some beauty pageant participants marched in their tiaras and evening gowns.
Meanwhile this shirtless group of protesters caused a minor stir on social media.
In contrast to earlier opposition movements, this generation has grown up in a freer and more open society, with better access to the internet.
Myanmar's military coup has already generated international outrage.
But the costumes and placards have lent the protests a young, almost light-hearted approach relatable to a wider global audience watching the events in the country.