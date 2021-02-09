Myanmar coup: Police clamp down as protesters defy ban on gatherings

Protesters in Yangon have turned out for a fourth day

Police in Myanmar have fired water cannon to disperse protesters who have taken to the streets despite a ban on large public gatherings.

The military has prohibited gatherings of more than five people across parts of Yangon and Mandalay, with a curfew.

The demonstrations mark the fourth straight day of mass street protests after the military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in a coup.

Protesters are calling for the restoration of democracy.

State TV had earlier warned that action "must be taken" against those breaking the law, but many are not backing down.

In the city of Bago, a large crowd faced off with police who fired water cannon.

Police started crackdown using water canon against hundreds of anti-coup protesters in Bago, a city in lower Myanmar. #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar #SaveMyammar #BurmaCoup #Burma pic.twitter.com/SrGy3ZMMkI — Wa Lone (@walone4) February 9, 2021

Water cannon was also used on protesters in the capital Nay Pyi Taw and some were injured, reported news site Myanmar Now.

Some of the protesters got injured in Naypyidaw after the police used water cannons to disperse them. #2021uprising pic.twitter.com/w99tY7fcTx — Myanmar Now (@Myanmar_Now_Eng) February 9, 2021

In other cities across Myanmar, like Yangon and Mandalay, protesters are continuing to gather with pictures showing substantial crowds in such places.

"We are not worried about their warning. That's why we came out today. We cannot accept their excuse of vote fraud. We do not want any military dictatorship," teacher Thein Win Soe told news agency AFP.

Employees from the Railway Department in Insein Township have started taking to the streets. #2021uprising pic.twitter.com/M5ILHXwSfM — Myanmar Now (@Myanmar_Now_Eng) February 9, 2021

Police used water cannon for the first time on Monday after tens of thousands held demonstrations in several cities and towns.

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing has warned that no one is above the law, though he has not issued a direct threat to protesters.

What did Myanmar's military chief say?

On Monday night, in his first televised address since the coup a week earlier, Gen Min Aung Hlaing insisted the seizure of power was justified due to "voter fraud".

He said the electoral commission had failed to investigate irregularities over voter lists in the November election and had not allowed fair campaigning.

The commission had said there was no evidence to support claims of widespread fraud.

Gen Min Aung Hlaing promised new elections overseen by a new "reformed" election commission, and said the military would hand power to the winner.

Some areas have begun to see military clampdowns

He also said his rule would be "different" from what was effectively a 49-year military grip on power that ended in 2011 and which saw brutal crackdowns in 1988 and 2007.

He spoke of achieving a "true and disciplined democracy", a phrase that drew scorn from some opponents of the coup on social media.

Who has been on the streets?

On Monday thousands gathered in the capital, Nay Pyi Taw, for a nationwide strike, with other cities such as Mandalay and Yangon also reporting significant numbers, according to BBC Burmese. The protesters included teachers, lawyers, bank officers and government workers.

A few injuries were reported, but there were no reports of violence. However, a water cannon was activated in Nay Pyi Taw to disperse crowds.

Kyaw Zeyar Oo, who took a video of the incident, told the BBC two vehicles had sprayed protesters with "no prior warning", while "the crowd was peacefully protesting in front of [the police]".

The BBC's Nyein Chan Aye, in Yangon, says Buddhist monks, members of the minority Muslim community, top footballers and film and music stars have all been joining the anti-coup protests, which he says are expected to become more organised in the coming days.