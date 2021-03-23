Myanmar coup: Seven-year-old girl 'killed by security forces'

·2 min read
Protesters take cover behind barricades during a demonstration against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar March 21, 2021.
Protests over the coup have been taking place in Mandalay, and across Myanmar, since last month

A seven-year-old girl has been shot dead by security forces in Myanmar, becoming the youngest known victim in the crackdown following last month's military coup, local residents say.

Family members said the girl was killed at her home in the city of Mandalay.

Myanmar has been gripped by protests since the military seized control on 1 February.

Rights group Save the Children says more than 20 children are among dozens of people who have been killed.

In total, the military says 164 people have been killed in protests, while the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group puts the death toll at at least 261.

The military earlier on Tuesday expressed sadness at the death of protesters, but blamed them for bringing anarchy to the country. An army spokesman said anti-coup demonstrators were responsible for acts of violence and arson.

Staff at a Mandalay funeral service told Reuters news agency that the seven-year-old died of bullet wounds in Chan Mya Thazi township.

Local media outlet Myanmar Now reported that soldiers shot at her father, but hit the girl as she was sitting on his lap inside their home.

The child has been identified as Khin Myo Chit. Aid workers said a rescue team rushed to get her medical treatment, but could not save her life.

Family members say her 19-year-old brother was also arrested.

The military has not commented on the reports.

In a statement, Save the Children said it was "horrified" by the girl's death, which came a day after a 14-year-old boy was reportedly shot dead in Mandalay.

"The death of these children is especially concerning given that they reportedly were killed while being at home, where they should have been safe from harm. The fact that so many children are being killed on an almost daily basis now shows a complete disregard for human life by security forces," the group said.

Myanmar profile

  • Myanmar became independent from Britain in 1948. For much of its modern history, it has been under military rule

  • Restrictions began loosening from 2010 onwards, leading to free elections in 2015 and the installation of a government headed by veteran opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi the following year

  • In 2017, Myanmar's army responded to attacks on police by Rohingya militants with a deadly crackdown, driving more than half a million Rohingya Muslims across the border into Bangladesh in what the UN later called a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing"

  • Country profile

Map of Myanmar showing Mandalay, Nay Pyi Taw and Yangon
