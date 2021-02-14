Myanmar coup: US tells its citizens to 'shelter in place'
The US is telling its citizens in Myanmar to "shelter in place" after reports of military movements and possible interruptions to telecoms.
Two weeks ago, the military carried out a coup in Myanmar (also known as Burma), removing the elected civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.
On Sunday, armoured vehicles were seen on the streets of the main city, Yangon, for the first time since then.
Earlier, protesters took to the streets on a ninth day of demonstrations.
The United Nations human rights office in Yangon said on Friday that more than 350 people had been arrested since the coup. Ms Suu Kyi is under house arrest.
Telecoms operators in Myanmar are advising their customers that they have been told to shut off internet services from 01:00 to 09:00 local time, Sunday into Monday (18:30 to 02:30 GMT).
The warning to US nationals came from an office of the US embassy in Yangon.
There are indications of military movements in Yangon and the possibility of telecommunications interruptions overnight between 1:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. U.S. citizens in Burma are advised to shelter-in-place during the 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. curfew hours.
— American Citizen Services - Burma (Myanmar) (@ACSRangoon) February 14, 2021
What's the latest?
On Sunday armoured vehicles were seen rolling through the streets of central Yangon, around the city hall.
The vehicles were seen after hundreds of thousands of people joined a ninth day of protests across the country against the military takeover.
On Saturday, the military said arrest warrants had been issued for seven prominent opposition campaigners and warned the public not to harbour opposition activists fleeing arrest.
Video footage from Myanmar on Saturday showed people reacting with defiance, banging pots and pans to warn their neighbours of night-time raids by the security forces.
The military on Saturday also suspended laws requiring court orders for detaining people longer than 24 hours and for searching private property.
Myanmar - the basics
Myanmar, also known as Burma, was long considered a pariah state while under the rule of an oppressive military junta from 1962 to 2011
A gradual liberalisation began in 2010, leading to free elections in 2015 and the installation of a government led by veteran opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi the following year
An army operation against alleged terrorists in Rakhine State has since driven more than half a million Muslim Rohingyas to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh, in what the UN called a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing"
Aung San Suu Kyi and her government were overthrown in an army coup on 1 February following a landslide NLD win in November's election