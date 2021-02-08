Myanmar coup: top general addresses nation for first time as martial law is imposed

General Min Aung Hlaing addresses the nation - Reuters TV

Myanmar's top general on Monday addressed the nation for the first time since masterminding a coup to oust the elected government, claiming he was acting to protect democracy, as martial law was imposed in the country’s largest cities to curb mass pro-democracy protests.

In a 20-minute speech on state-run television, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing pledged a fresh election that would hand power to the winning party, making the country a “true and disciplined democracy.”

He also repeated military allegations of fraud during last November’s election, something the country’s election commission has denied.

"In order to maintain and protect the democratic system, Tamataw (the armed forces) in line with the 2008 constitution declared a state of emergency," he said.

The military has accused Aung San Suu Kyi, the detained civilian leader, and her ruling National League for Democracy party of ignoring claims of irregularities. The general made no mention of the Nobel Laureate, who is believed to be under house arrest in the capital, Naypyitaw.

Min Aung Hlaing sought to assure the public on the third day of huge nationwide rallies and a growing civil disobedience movement, that the junta was different to previous military governments and would keep the country’s foreign policy unchanged and encourage investment from abroad.

The address followed the declaration of martial law under further notice by the General Administration Department in major cities including Yangon and Mandalay, banning people from protesting or gathering in groups of more than five, and imposing a curfew from 8pm until 4am.

Protesters attempt to block riot police arriving to form a barricade outside Yangon City Hall on the weekend - Getty

The move came after tens of thousands of people rallied in towns and cities across the country to demand the military release civilian leaders and restore democracy.

“Some people... are behaving in a worrying way that can harm the safety of public and law enforcement,” said one Mandalay township statement.

“Such behaviours can affect stability, safety of people, law enforcement, and peaceful existence of villages and could create riots, that’s why this order bans gathering, speaking in public, protest by using vehicles, rallies.”

Story continues

Earlier on Monday, protesters were warned that they could face legal action for opposing the junta, as police fired water cannons on chanting crowds in the streets of Naypyitaw.

The threat against demonstrators, broadcast on state television channel MRTV, marked the first time the military regime has broken its silence over the building protest and civil disobedience movement since tens of thousands of people across the Southeast Asian nation began marching on Saturday.

“Those who are disturbing the stability of the state, the safety of the public and the rule of law should be countered by effective measures and action will be taken according to the law,” MRTV broadcast across the bottom of its programmes, reported Frontier Myanmar.

The army-backed channel had previously ignored the pro-democracy protests, opting to broadcast karaoke and other entertainment programmes as mass rallies demanding the military respect democracy and release civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi spread across major cities.

Comment: 'I fear we have seen the last free and fair election in Myanmar'

Martial law was imposed Monday night in Mandalay, the nation’s second largest city. The order bans people from protesting or gathering in groups of more than five, and a curfew will run from 8 pm until 4 am, the general administration department said in a statement.

It came after lawyers in robes marched with young protesters, in a sign of the growing civil disobedience movement that has drawn in teachers, medics, fire fighters, taxi drivers, and forestry officials amid calls for a national strike.

A similar declaration has been made in a township in Ayeyarwaddy further south and announcements concerning other localities are expected to trickle out tonight.

Buddhist monks march with protesters during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Monday - AFP

In a separate ominous development, activists reported that hundreds of pro-military supporters had been spotted in downtown Yangon, the country’s main commercial centre, noting that during crackdowns on earlier pro-democracy movements, pro-regime gangs had targeted protesters.

Phil Robertson, deputy head of Asia for Human Rights Watch, defended the population’s right to peacefully protest against the military takeover, and denounced the “very worrisome” tactics being used against them.

“For a military coup government that has trampled all over democracy and the rule of law, it’s absurd for them to claim they have any right to ‘legal action’ against peaceful protesters,” told the Telegraph.

“The military’s actions today to encourage counter protesters to challenge the massive pro-democracy protests in Yangon shows Myanmar’s coup group is heading in precisely the opposite direction of ‘stability’ by acting to stir civil unrest,” he said.

Mr Robertson added that any unrest could be used by the junta to “justify the wider, rights abusing crackdown they clearly want to undertake.”

International condemnation of the military’s sudden coup on February 1, arresting leading members of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD), continued to grow on Monday as Pope Francis joined global leaders and the United Nations in urging military chiefs to release the detained.

The pope used his annual address to the diplomatic corps to urge the military leadership to resume the country’s “brusquely interrupted” path to democracy.

Aung San Suu Kyi, who remains widely popular in Myanmar, is believed to be under house arrest in Naypyitaw and was charged last week over allegations of possessing and using walkie-talkies – a minor offence that could result in a three-year jail term and being disbarred from office.

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh, who played the Nobel laureate in the 2011 biopic The Lady, posted her own message of support for Myanmar democracy on her Instagram account, making the three-fingered salute that has been adopted by protesters as a symbol of defiance.

An Australian economic adviser to Ms Suu Kyi, Sean Turnell, has also been detained and on Monday his family posted a statement on Facebook saying they were “distraught” and calling for his immediate release.

“He is a practical economist who has and will always use his expertise and experience for a good cause,” they said, adding that “for more than two decades, he brought jobs, investment, and hope to many of the poorest people there without thought of reward or concern for his own advantage.”

There have been few confrontations between the police and the massive crowds who have taken to the streets for three straight days, but officers briefly used water cannons during a rally of thousands in Naypyitaw, appearing from footage at the scene to injure some protesters.

In Yangon, monks dressed in saffron robes marked in the vanguard of the demonstration, alongside workers and students.

Multicoloured Buddhist flags fluttered next to red banners that symbolised the ousted NLD, while demonstrators carried placards saying “Save Democracy” and “Say No to Dictatorship.”

Others showed their weariness at the latest political crisis with signs reading “I don’t want dictatorship, I just want boyfriend” and “My ex is bad but Myanmar military is worse.”

The protests that have swept the country over the weekend are the biggest since the "Saffron Revolution" led by Buddhist monks in 2007 that helped prompt democratic reforms that have been overturned by the coup.

The gatherings have been peaceful, unlike bloody crackdowns during previous widespread protests in 1988 and 2007 but a convoy of military trucks seen passing into Yangon late on Sunday, has raised fears that this could change.