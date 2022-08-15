Myanmar court convicts Suu Kyi on more corruption charges

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GRANT PECK
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Aung San Suu Kyi
    Aung San Suu Kyi
    Current State Counsellor of Myanmar and Leader of the National League for Democracy

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, on more corruption charges on Monday, adding six years to her earlier 11-year prison sentence, a legal official said.

The trial was held behind closed doors, with no access for media or the public, and her lawyers were forbidden by a gag order from revealing information about the proceedings.

In the four corruption cases decided Monday, Suu Kyi was alleged to have abused her position to rent public land at below market prices and to have built a residence with donations meant for charitable purposes. She received sentences of three years for each of the four counts, but the sentences for three of them will be served concurrently, giving her a total of six more years in prison.

She denied all the charges, and her lawyers are expected to appeal.

She already had been sentenced to 11 years in prison on sedition, corruption and other charges at earlier trials after the military ousted her elected government and detained her in February 2021.

Analysts say the numerous charges against her and her allies are an attempt to legitimize the military’s seizure of power while eliminating her from politics before the military holds an election it has promised for next year.

Suu Kyi and her co-defendants have denied all the allegations and their lawyers are expected to file appeals in the coming days, said the legal official, who asked not to be identified because he was not authorized to release information and feared punishment by the authorities.

Other top members of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party and her government have also been arrested and imprisoned, and the authorities have suggested they might dissolve the party before the next election.

The army seized power and detained Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, 2021, the day when her party would have started a second-five year term in office after it won a landslide victory in a November 2020 general election. The army said it acted because there had been massive voting fraud, but independent election observers did not find any major irregularities.

The army’s takeover sparked peaceful nationwide street protests that security forces quashed with lethal force, triggering armed resistance that some U.N. experts now characterize as civil war. The military government has been accused of human rights abuses including arbitrary arrests and killings, torture, and military sweeps that include air attacks on civilians and the burning of entire villages.

Suu Kyi, 77, has been the face of opposition to military rule in Myanmar for more than three decades. She won the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize while under house arrest.

Her five years as its civilian government leader were marked by repression and military dominance even though it was Myanmar’s most democratic period since a 1962 coup.

Suu Kyi has been charged with a total of 11 counts under the Anti-Corruption Act, with each count punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a fine.

In Monday’s verdicts, the legal official said Suu Kyi received a three-year prison sentence for building a residence for herself in Naypyitaw, allegedly with money donated for a charitable foundation named after her mother that she chaired.

She received a three-year sentence for allegedly taking advantage of her position to rent property in Yangon, the country’s biggest city, for the same foundation, the official said.

The two other cases decided Monday involved parcels of land in Naypyitaw for which she allegedly abused her authority to rent at below market prices for the foundation. She received a sentence of three years for each of those cases.

The three cases pertaining to offenses in Naypyitaw are to be served concurrently.

The former mayor of Naypyitaw, Myo Aung, was a co-defendant in both cases relating to granting permits to rent the land. Ye Min Oo, the former vice mayor, is a co-defendant in one case and Min Thu, a former member of the Naypyitaw Development Committee, in the other. Each received sentences of three years.

The government Anti-Corruption Commission, which filed the case, had alleged that the rental fees agreed upon by the Naypyitaw Development Committee were lower than the rate fixed by the Ministry of Planning and Finance, so that the rental agreement deprived the state of revenue it should have received.

Recommended Stories

  • Afghanistan marks 1 year since Taliban seizure as woes mount

    The Taliban on Monday marked a year since they seized the Afghan capital of Kabul, a rapid takeover that triggered a hasty escape of the nation's Western-backed leaders, sent the economy into a tailspin and fundamentally transformed the country. Bearded Taliban fighters, some hoisting rifles or the white banners of their movement, staged small victory parades on foot, bicycles and motor cycles in the streets of the capital. A year after the dramatic day, much has changed in Afghanistan.

  • China announces new drills as US delegation visits Taiwan

    China announced more military drills around Taiwan as the self-governing island’s president met with members of a new U.S. congressional delegation on Monday, threatening to renew tensions between Beijing and Washington just days after a similar visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered China. Pelosi was the highest-level member of the U.S. government to visit Taiwan in 25 years, and her trip prompted nearly two weeks of threatening military exercises by China, which claims the island as its own.

  • Family of murdered Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen files $35M lawsuit against U.S. Army

    The family of 20-year-old Army specialist Vanessa Guillen, who was murdered at Fort Hood by a fellow soldier, filed a lawsuit seeking $35 million in damages.

  • Salman Rushdie off ventilator, ‘on the road to recovery,’ agent says

    Salman Rushdie is “on the road to recovery,” his agent confirmed Sunday, two days after the author of “The Satanic Verses” suffered serious injuries in a stabbing at a lecture in New York.

  • Climate bill: Could coal communities shift to nuclear?

    A major economic bill headed to the president has “game-changing” incentives for the nuclear energy industry, experts say, and those tax credits are even more substantial if a facility is sited in a community where a coal plant is closing. Among the many things it could do nuclear energy experts say is spur more projects like one Bill Gates is planning in Kemmerer, Wyoming. Gates' company, TerraPower, plans to build an advanced, nontraditional nuclear reactor and employ workers from a local coal-fired power plant scheduled to close soon.

  • Police: 6 teens shot at North Carolina night club

    Six young people were shot when a fight occurred at a night club in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said.

  • Russia uses Japanese restaurant for fake narrative about Ukraine, says NSDC

    Russia has used a well-known Japanese sushi restaurant chain to spread the fake narrative that foreigners find the war in Ukraine “boring” and “irrelevant,” a government anti-disinformation organization said on Aug. 13.

  • Child Asks 'What's Happening, Papa?' as People Flee Six Flags Amusement Park After Shooting

    At least three people were injured in a shooting at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois, on Sunday, August 14, the park said.According to the statement by the park, the shots were fired from a single vehicle.“The vehicle immediately drove away,” Six Flags said. “Park security and on-site Gurnee Police Department Substation officers responded immediately. Law enforcement is investigating.”Footage by Twitter user @Noman33959192 shows people fleeing out the exit of the park with numerous emergency vehicles in the parking lot.A child can be heard asking, “what’s happening, Papa?” to which a voice replies, “nothing, nothing. It’s okay, it’s okay.”In other footage, people can be seen people crouched down and hiding in the park. Credit: @Noman33959192 via Storyful

  • John Oliver Dings Fox News Over Coverage Of FBI Raid On Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort

    John Oliver recapped another busy week in politics on HBO Max’s Last Week Tonight. Although President Joe Biden’s administration scored huge with the Inflation Reduction Act passing in Congress, it was the FBI raiding Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort that got the most attention. The late-night host fired off his first segment poking fun at Trump’s […]

  • Japan marks WWII's end, Kishida doesn't mention aggression

    Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida renewed Japan's no-war pledge at a somber ceremony Monday as his country marked the 77th anniversary of its World War II defeat, but he did not mention Japanese wartime aggression. In his first address as prime minister since taking office in October, Kishida said Japan will “stick to our resolve to never repeat the tragedy of the war." Kishida did not mention Japanese aggression across Asia in the first half of the 20th century or the victims in the region.

  • Why not pull former teachers from district offices as a solution to teacher shortage?

    Preserve school quality and pull former teachers from district offices to stopgap teacher shortage, reader suggests (Letters to the Editor). | Opinion

  • Japan star Kubo nets winner on Real Sociedad debut

    Japan star Takefusa Kubo marked his Real Sociedad debut by scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win away to Cadiz in their opening game of the season in La Liga on Sunday.

  • Red panda found in fig tree after escaping Australian zoo

    A red panda that spent two days on the lam after escaping from an Australian zoo was recaptured Sunday after he was spotted hanging out in a fig tree in a nearby park. Named Ravi, the 7-year-old panda had arrived at Adelaide Zoo last week after he was brought in from another zoo with hopes that he would pair up with a female red panda named Mishry. Adelaide Zoo Director Phil Ainsley told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. that zookeepers spent Sunday trying to entice Ravi down from the fig tree with some of his favorite foods, including bamboo and sweet corn, to no avail.

  • Transit Police identify rape suspect sought for incident at MBTA’s Tuft’s Medical Station

    Transit Police are looking for a rape suspect wanted in connection with an incident that occurred earlier this month at MBTA’s Tuft’s Medical Station.

  • Rushdie's stabbing highlights divisions in Iranian society

    Many Iranians have turned to social media to show their anger and praise over the attack on novelist Salman Rushdie at a lecture in New York state, with some conspiracy theories linking it to Tehran's nuclear talks in Vienna. Rushdie remained hospitalised after he was repeatedly stabbed on Friday. Authorities in Iran, where the author's novel "The Satanic Verses" had drawn death threats since 1989, have made no public comment about the attack.

  • Can You Collect Social Security and Be Eligible for Food Stamps?

    More than 70 million Americans collect Social Security, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), or both, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). The vast majority are people age 65 and...

  • 5 products that make being at home totally zen

    These products will help you achieve a zen state while you at home, so you are recharged and ready to conquer the day.

  • Ky. Sen. Rand Paul says Mitch McConnell 'needs to pick up the phone' after anti-abortion judge saga

    Paul's comments come in regard to the senators' public squabble over the botched nomination of conservative attorney Chad Meredith to a judgeship.

  • Sri Lanka Allows China Research Ship to Dock After India Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka defended its decision to allow a Chinese scientific research ship to call at its shores after deferring an earlier request amid concerns raised by India and the US over such a move.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?Ukraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaUS Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Infuriates

  • Big settlement for defrauded students is a sign of changes to come

    More than 200,000 student loan borrowers who were misled by their schools are in line for $6 billion worth of debt relief. It's a signal of changes ahead.