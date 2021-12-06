Myanmar court sentences deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to 4 years in prison

A Myanmar court sentenced the country's ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, on Monday to four years in prison on charges of "inciting public unrest" and breaking COVID-19 protocols, per the New York Times.

Why it matters: It's the first of several verdicts that could result in the 76-year-old Nobel laureate being imprisoned for the rest of her life.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The big picture: Suu Kyi has been detained since the military overthrew the elected government and seized power on Feb. 1 and faces other charges, including corruption and illegal possession of walkie-talkie radios.

She denies all of the 11 charges she faces, which carry a maximum sentence of 102 years.

Security forces have killed hundreds of activists and arrested thousands of others following massive protests in the wake of the coup.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free