Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GRANT PECK
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Aung San Suu Kyi
    Aung San Suu Kyi
    Current State Counsellor of Myanmar and Leader of the National League for Democracy

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted the country’s former leader Aung San Suu Kyi of corruption and sentenced her to five years in prison Wednesday in the first of several corruption cases against her.

Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover last year, had denied the allegation that she had accepted gold and hundreds of thousands of dollars given her as a bribe by a top political colleague.

Her supporters and independent legal experts consider her prosecution an unjust move to discredit Suu Kyi and legitimize the military’s seizure of power while keeping the 76-year-old elected leader from returning to an active role in politics.

She has already been sentenced to six years imprisonment in other cases and faces 10 more corruption charges. The maximum punishment under the Anti-Corruption Act is 15 years in prison and a fine. Convictions in the other cases could bring sentences of more than 100 years in prison in total for a Nobel Peace Prize laureate who already spent years in detention for defying military rule.

News of Wednesday’s verdict came from a legal official who asked not to be identified because he is not authorized to release such information. Suu Kyi’s trial in the capital Naypyitaw was closed to the media, diplomats and spectators, and her lawyers were barred from speaking to the press.

Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party won a landslide victory in the 2020 general election, but lawmakers were not allowed to take their seats when the army seized power on Feb. 1, 2021, arresting Suu Kyi and many senior colleagues in her party and government. The army claimed it acted because there had been massive electoral fraud, but independent election observers didn’t find any major irregularities.

The takeover was met with large nonviolent protests nationwide, which security forces quashed with lethal force that has so far led to the deaths of almost 1,800 civilians, according to a watchdog group, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

As repression escalated, armed resistance against the military government grew, and some U.N. experts now characterize the country as being in a state of civil war.

Suu Kyi has not been seen or allowed to speak in public since she was detained and is being held in an undisclosed location. However, at last week’s final hearing in the case, she appeared to be in good health and asked her supporters to “stay united,” said a legal official familiar with the proceedings who asked not to be named because he is not authorized to release information.

In earlier cases, Suu Kyi was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment on convictions of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, violating coronavirus restrictions and sedition.

In the case decided Wednesday, she was accused of receiving $600,000 and seven gold bars in 2017-18 from Phyo Min Thein, the former chief minister of Yangon, the country’s biggest city and a senior member of her political party. Her lawyers, before they were served with gag orders late last year, said she rejected all his testimony against her as “absurd.”

The nine other cases currently being tried under the Anti-Corruption Act include several related to the purchase and rental of a helicopter by one of her former Cabinet ministers. Violations of the law carry a maximum penalty for each offense of 15 years in prison and a fine.

Suu Kyi is also charged with diverting money meant as charitable donations to build a residence, and with misusing her position to obtain rental properties at lower-than-market prices for a foundation named after her mother. The state Anti-Corruption Commission has declared that several of her alleged actions deprived the state of revenue it would otherwise have earned.

Another corruption charge alleging that she accepted a bribe has not yet gone to trial.

Suu Kyi is also being tried on a charge of violating the Official Secrets Act, which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years, and on a charge alleging election fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of three years.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dr. Mehmet Oz promotes Trump endorsement, 2020 election skepticism in Pa. Senate debate

    Dr. Mehmet Oz attempted to use the shield of former President Donald Trump’s endorsement to fend off attacks from his Republican rivals in the Pennsylvania Senate race, which included the top candidates' casting doubt on the results of the 2020 election.

  • China's Xi urges 'all-out' infrastructure push to boost growth

    Chinese president Xi Jinping has called for an "all-out" campaign to build infrastructure, according to state media, marking the latest attempt by leaders to boost growth in the Covid-battered economy.

  • Melissa Lucio: First Texas execution of Hispanic woman stayed

    Melissa Lucio's execution was postponed amid new evidence after campaigning from celebrities like Kim Kardashian.

  • Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with N.Y. attorney general

    Former President Donald Trump has been found in contempt of court for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the New York attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings. Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay a fine of $10,000 per day until he complies.

  • Older people fret less about aging in place: AP-NORC Poll

    The older you are, the less you fret about aging in place. The poll also documented greater insecurity around aging in place for older Black and Latino Americans, the likely result of a deep-rooted wealth gap that markedly favors whites. Aging in one's own home, or with family or a close friend, is a widely held aspiration, with 88% of adults 50 and older saying it's their goal in an earlier AP-NORC poll.

  • Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

    Bulgaria, like Poland a NATO and EU member, said earlier that Russia would also halt supplies of gas to it but a top energy official said supplies were flowing early on Wednesday. * Ukraine accused Russia of trying to drag Moldova's breakaway region of Transdniestria into its war after authorities in the Russia-backed region, adjacent to southwest Ukraine, said they had been targeted by a series of attacks. * The United States hosted defence talks in Germany, involving over 40 countries, that sought to speed and synchronize the delivery of arms to Ukraine.

  • Five things to watch as Elon Musk acquires Twitter

    Elon Musk and Twitter’s board on Monday agreed on a deal for the eccentric Tesla CEO to acquire the company at $54.20 per share in cash. The marriage of the world’s richest man and one of the most influential social media platforms — of which he is an active user -— has left questions about how…

  • Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls NBA playoff first-round series Game 5, how to watch on TV, live stream

    Game 5 of the first-round NBA Eastern Conference playoff series between the Bucks and Bulls is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Fiserv Forum.

  • Sony Reveals The Woman King, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Across the Spider-Verse Footage at CinemaCon

    Every year, movie theater owners and studios gather at CinemaCon in Las Vegas to discuss the changing state of the movie business and release strategies. The convention usually includes studios and stars presenting footage of highly-anticipated films. First up at this year’s edition is Sony, which delivered first looks at Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Viola Davis action/drama The Woman King and a new clip from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

  • Myanmar court postpones verdict in Suu Kyi corruption case

    A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Tuesday postponed by a day delivering a verdict on the first of almost a dozen corruption cases filed against the country’s former leader, Aung San Suu Kyi. The court in the capital Naypyitaw did not give any reason for delaying the expected verdict until Wednesday, said a legal official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to release information. Suu Kyi’s trial has been closed to the public, and her lawyers barred from speaking to the press.

  • 'Rust' shooting evidence shows emotional armorer following shooting: 'I just f----- up my whole entire career'

    Bodycam footage released by the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department shows armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed in the moments following the fatal shooting on the “Rust” movie set.

  • Trump held in contempt, fined $10K a day until he complies with probe

    (Reuters) -A New York judge on Monday held former President Donald Trump in contempt of court for not producing documents subpoenaed in the state attorney general's civil probe of his business practices, and ordered Trump to be fined $10,000 per day until he complies. Trump lost a bid to quash a subpoena from state Attorney General Letitia James, and then failed to produce all the documents by a court-ordered March 3 deadline, later extended to March 31 at his lawyers' request. Justice Arthur Engoron ruled that a contempt finding was appropriate because of what the judge called "repeated failures" to hand over materials and because it was not clear Trump had conducted a complete search for responsive documents.

  • Tesla May Have a Pleasant Surprise by the End of the Year

    On April 21, Tesla posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter profits, record sales and a bullish near-term outlook that defied Wall Street's forecasts. This all comes at a time when many companies, including Tesla, are being hit by inflation, raw material prices, and logistics costs. "We remain confident of a 50% growth in vehicle production in 2022 versus '21," Musk said, according to a transcript of the call.

  • UN chief and Russia's Putin agree on key Ukraine evacuation

    U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Russian President Vladimir Putin met one-on-one Tuesday for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine, and the United Nations said they agreed on arranging evacuations from a besieged steel plant in the battered city of Mariupol. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the Russian leader and U.N. chief discussed “proposals for humanitarian assistance and evacuation of civilians from conflict zones, namely in relation to the situation in Mariupol.”

  • UN Secretary-General Guterres Meets With Putin in Moscow

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres travelled to Moscow on Tuesday, April 26, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the war in Ukraine.Following a separate meeting with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Guterres called for evacuations from Mariupol, where Ukrainian forces and civilians are surrounded at the massive Azovstal steel plant.This video, released by the Kremlin on Tuesday, shows Guterres and Putin meeting over a long table at the Kremlin in Moscow. Guterres’s spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, later said that Putin had “agreed, in principle, to the involvement of the United Nations and the International Committee for the Red Cross in the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.” Credit: Kremlin via Storyful

  • Britain backs Ukraine using Western weapons to hit targets in Russia

    Britain has backed Ukraine using weapons supplied by the West to hit targets on Russian soil to disrupt its supply chains, as Moscow warned that such a move risked provoking a third world war.

  • Turkish court gives philanthropist Kavala life in prison

    A Turkish court on Monday sentenced prominent Turkish civil rights activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala to life in prison without parole, finding him guilty of attempting to overthrow the government with mass protests in 2013. Western governments and rights groups strongly criticized the ruling, with one calling it “a travesty of justice of spectacular proportions.” It ordered that the activists, who were not in custody, be immediately arrested, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

  • California bill would pay farmworkers $1,000 a month to help endure drought, climate crisis

    The $20-million program is meant to assist farmworkers as climate change limits California's growing seasons and water supply.

  • Musk says you can't save planet and short Tesla; ESG investors disagree

    Elon Musk may not like it, but environmental credentials still come second to profit and loss for the world's sustainability-minded investors - even if that means "short-selling" shares to bet on a price drop. The chief executive of Tesla Inc tweeted over the weekend in support of Twitter users who said an alleged bet against the electric car company's shares by fellow billionaire Bill Gates was incompatible with saving the planet. The argument is that Tesla's electric vehicles are helping the world wean itself off fossil fuels, which contribute to climate change.

  • India says Tesla should not import cars from China for domestic sale

    U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc is welcome to set up shop in India, make cars there for sale and export them, but must not import cars from China, the transport minister said on Tuesday. "Making in China and selling here is not a good proposition," the minister, Nitin Gadkari, said during a government conference. Tesla is desperate to import and sell its electric vehicles in India, having lobbied officials in New Delhi for nearly a year to cut tariffs, which the company's billionaire chief executive Elon Musk says are among the highest in the world.