Myanmar 'coup': Aung San Suu Kyi detained by military in raid, ruling party says — latest updates

​Myanmar's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and other senior figures from the ruling party have been detained - Reuters

​Myanmar's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and other senior figures from the ruling party have been detained in an early morning raid, the spokesman for the governing National League for Democracy said on Monday.

The move comes after days of escalating tension between the civilian government and the powerful military that stirred fears of a coup in the aftermath of an election the army said was fraudulent.

Spokesman Myo Nyunt told Reuters that Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other leaders had been "taken" in the early hours of the morning.

"I want to tell our people not to respond rashly and I want them to act according to the law," he said, adding he also expected to be detained.

Myo Nyunt said: "With the situation we see happening now, we have to assume that the military is staging a coup."

01:30 AM

Military denied it had threatened a coup

Amid the bickering over allegations of voting fraud, the military last Tuesday ramped up political tension when a spokesman at its weekly news conference - responding to a reporter's question - declined to rule out the possibility of a coup.

Major General Zaw Min Tun elaborated by saying the military would "follow the laws in accordance with the constitution".

Using similar language, Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing told senior officers in a speech on Wednesday that the constitution could be revoked if the laws were not being properly enforced.

Myanmar military commander-in-chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing - LYNN BO BO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Adding to the concern was the unusual deployment of armoured vehicles in the streets of several large cities.

On Saturday, however, the military denied it had threatened a coup, accusing unnamed organisations and media of misrepresenting its position and taking the general's words out of context.

On Sunday, it reiterated its denial, this time blaming unspecified foreign embassies of misinterpreting the military's position and calling on them "not to make unwarranted assumptions about the situation".

US officials at the National Security Council and the State Department said they were aware of the reports but could not confirm a coup and detentions had taken place.

01:29 AM

Military claims voting fraud

Aung San Suu Kyi's party captured 396 of 476 seats in the combined lower and upper houses of Parliament in the November election, but the military holds 25pc of the total seats under the 2008 military-drafted constitution and several key ministerial positions are also reserved for military appointees.

The military, known as the Tatmadaw, charged that there was massive voting fraud in the election, though it has failed to provide proof. The state Union Election Commission last week rejected its allegations.

12:53 AM

'Next 48 hours will be critical'

As the news broke about the detention, Avinash Paliwal, associate professor in International Relations at SOAS University of London tweeted: “One step sideways, two steps back."

1. One step side-ways, two steps back. These last 48-hrs have altered Myanmar’s political trajectory —it was never liberal democratic, even if elections took place— again. And I think this might the be end the end of Suu Kyi’s pol. journey (hopefully not life). https://t.co/VyzBvPkD5O — Avinash Paliwal (@PaliwalAvi) January 31, 2021

12:48 AM

Myanmar 'can't afford a political crisis right now'

The Telegraph's Asia correspondent, Nicola Smith, has reported that Burmese historian and analyst Thant Myint-U had warned over the weekend that the dynamics since the November elections had brought “the three decades-long contest” between the army and the ruling NLD to a “critical juncture” that would “unfold in new directions. No business as usual”.

He added: “With a pandemic, tens of millions poor, severe economic downturn, climate change, million-plus refugees/IDPs, armed conflicts involving dozens of non-State armed groups, hundreds of militia: if there's one country that really can't afford a political crisis right now, it's Myanmar."

He said the "doors just opened to a very different future".

"I have a sinking feeling that no-one will really be able to control what comes next. And remember Myanmar's a country awash in weapons, with deep divisions across ethnic and religious lines, where millions can barely feed themselves."

12:41 AM

'Military junta ... never really stepped away from power'

Military supporters carry Myanmar's national flags during a protest to demand an inquiry to investigate the Union Election Commission in Yangon on January 30 as fears swirl about a possible coup by the military over electoral fraud - SAI AUNG MAIN/AFP

John Sifton, the Asia Advocacy Director for Human Rights Watch said of Aung San Suu Kyi's detention that the "military junta that ruled Myanmar for decades never really stepped away from power in the first place".

"They never really submitted to civilian authority in the first place, so today's events in some sense are merely revealing a political reality that already existed," Mr Sifton said.

"The US and other countries with sanctions regime should send a strong message today, by immediately revoking sanctions relaxations and imposing strict and directed economic sanctions on the military leadership and its enormous economic conglomerates; and pressing other key counties — including South Korea and Japan — to force businesses to divest.

"The Burmese junta doesn't want to go back to being China's vassal."

12:18 AM

Rohingya issue damaged Nobel Peace Prize winner's standing

Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi, 75, came to power after a 2015 landslide election win that followed decades of house arrest in a struggle for democracy that turned her into an international icon.

Her international standing was damaged after hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled army operations into refuge from Myanmar's western Rakhine state in 2017, but she remains hugely popular at home.

12:12 AM

'Technical' issues block broadcast

State-run MRTV television said in a Facebook post that it was unable to broadcast due to technical issues.

And phone lines to Naypyitaw, the capital, were not reachable in the early hours of Monday.

Parliament had been due to start sitting there on Monday after a November election the NLD had won in a landslide.

A military spokesman did not answer phone calls seeking comment.

12:04 AM

Party assumes 'military is staging a coup'

Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi - Peter Dejong/AP

Her detention comes after a week of ramped-up rhetoric from the military, whose spokesman on Tuesday refused to rule out the possibility of a coup.

11:51 PM

Move comes amid rising tensions

Tension had been rising between the civilian government and the military in Myanmar, with the army describing the recent election as fraudulent.

In November Ms Suu Kyi ‘s party offered to form a government of national unity after winning an overall majority in the election.

She had approached 39 ethnic minority parties to work with the NLD, which had trounced the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP), which was backed by the military.

According to international observers the vote had gone smoothly without any major irregularities, although this was disputed by the opposition.

But polls in some parts of the country were cancelled for “security reasons”, leaving an estimated 1.5 million voters disenfranchised – including hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims.

11:47 PM

Aung San Suu Kyi 'detained by military'

Her detention comes after a week of ramped up rhetoric from the military, whose spokesman on Tuesday refused to rule out the possibility of a coup.