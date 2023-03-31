Myanmar economy to remain "severely diminished" amid conflict -World Bank

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Myanmar national who said he was a fireman and recently fled to India shows a Myanmar kyat banknote as he poses at an undisclosed location
Reuters
·2 min read

(Reuters) - Myanmar's economic growth remains "severely diminished" and GDP is expected to increase just 3% in the fiscal year to September, the World Bank said on Friday, as the country remains embroiled in conflict two years after the military seized power in a coup.

Widespread violence, worsening power shortages and policy failures will continue to disrupt an economy already crippled by political and social turmoil, the World Bank said in a regional report.

"The business environment is unlikely to improve materially while electricity shortages, logistics disruptions, trade and foreign exchange restrictions, and regulatory uncertainty persist," the report said.

Myanmar's army ousted an elected government in 2021, unleashing chaos as it sought to crush its opponents. Its crackdown on dissent and ensuing backlash from armed groups has led to a retreat by foreign firms concerned about political risks, sanctions and damage to their reputation.

The World Bank said Myanmar's economic output will remain well below levels seen in 2019, even as the rest of the East Asian region rebounds from pandemic-era lows.

Myanmar's gross domestic product contracted about 18% in 2021, before growing 3% in 2022, according to the World Bank.

The report said households faced severe pressure due to lower purchasing power and higher food and fuel prices, with the kyat currency plunging around 31% against the U.S. dollar.

It also said there has been a shift in the past year from a managed floating exchange rate regime toward a reliance on administrative controls, including rules on surrendering foreign exchange.

Last year, Myanmar's central bank ordered ministries and local governments not to use foreign currencies for domestic transactions, to help relieve pressure on the kyat.

A spokesperson for the junta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Military authorities have said they are trying their best to revive the economy, and blame foreign-backed "sabotage" for the crisis.

(Reporting by Reuters staff; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

Recommended Stories

  • Walmart faces second U.S. lawsuit this week over treatment of workers

    Walmart Inc was sued on Thursday by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the agency's second lawsuit this week accusing the largest U.S. retailer of discrimination against workers with disabilities. The EEOC said Walmart illegally demoted Calvin Hagan for missing too much work at a Raleigh, North Carolina store because of seizures caused by his generalized convulsive epilepsy, and then illegally fired him for violating its attendance policy. The lawsuit was filed three days after the EEOC sued Walmart for firing Adrian Tucker, a deli worker in a Statesville, North Carolina store, because she had too many "unauthorized" absences related to her Crohn's disease, an inflammatory bowel condition.

  • In the background, Inditex heiress sets tone for Zara revamp

    A year into chairing the world's biggest fashion retailer, Marta Ortega is trying to shake up Zara owner Inditex's fast-fashion image and draw in more aspirational shoppers, according to analysts and investors. That strategy has already helped Inditex grow sales and profits as the retailer passed on higher costs to consumers through price increases. Inditex completed a leadership reboot and generational handover when Ortega, the youngest child of founder Amancio Ortega, became non-executive chair on April 1 last year, just a few months after Oscar Maceiras took over as CEO.

  • Charles Blow said Trump should be prosecuted, so Trump called Blow a ‘racist’

    MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to New York Times columnist Charles Blow about Donald Trump’s indictment by a New York grand jury and about Donald Trump’s history of lashing out at those who are critical of him with remarks focusing on race.

  • Ex-Boston officer charged with assaulting cop in Jan. 6 riot

    A former Boston police officer was arrested Thursday on charges that he assaulted a police officer after storming the U.S. Capitol with the mob of President Donald Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021. Joseph Robert Fisher is accused of pushing a chair into a Capitol police officer inside the building as the officer was running after another rioter who deployed pepper spray, according to court documents. A current Boston police officer helped investigators identify Fisher in photographs, the agent wrote.

  • Ford in $4.5 billion deal for EV battery materials plant

    The investment is Ford's first in the Southeast Asian country and underscores growing appetite among automakers for raw materials used in producing electric vehicle (EV) batteries, which account for about 40% of a vehicle's sticker price, aiming to cut costs and close the gap on EV market leader Tesla. Indonesia, which has the world's biggest nickel reserves, has been trying to develop downstream industries for the metal, ultimately aiming to produce batteries and electric vehicles. The proposed high-pressure acid leaching (HPAL) plant will be located in Pomalaa in Southeast Sulawesi, where Vale operates a nickel mine.

  • World Bank says recoveries in Asian economies losing steam

    Developing economies in Asia have mostly regained ground lost during the pandemic but are seeing their recoveries stall as productivity lags, the World Bank said in a report released Friday. The report forecasts that growth in the region including China will pick up pace this year after the world's No. 2 economy relaxed pandemic restrictions on travel and other activities. Major Asian economies like Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam will see their recoveries slow and meanwhile face risks from weakening global growth, spillover from the war in Ukraine and climate change disasters.

  • At the heart of Trump's indictment, an unprecedented test of American ideals

    In becoming the first former president ever indicted, Donald Trump cemented the term that has defined his time at the center of U.S. politics: unprecedented.

  • More Americans file for jobless claims; layoffs remain low

    U.S. applications for jobless benefits rose last week but remain at historically low levels despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to cool the economy and the job market in its fight against inflation. Jobless claims in the U.S. for the week ending March 25 rose by 7,000 to 198,000 from the previous week, the Labor Department said Thursday. Applications for unemployment benefits are broadly seen reflective of the number of layoffs in the U.S.

  • News Anchor Frank Somerville Says He Was ‘Trashed’ on DUI Taco Bell Run

    TwitterFrank Somerville had a rough 2021—and he’s finally ready to talk about it on camera. The veteran Bay Area newsman, whose awful year culminated in drunkenly slamming his Porsche into another vehicle on Dec. 30, sat down with San Francisco outlet KRON4 to speak for nearly 30 minutes about the months leading up to the crash.“It all came to a head when I got the DUI,” he said.Somerville is a well-known face in the Bay Area, having begun broadcasting on his longtime station KTVU in 1992, ascen

  • Trump's grip on the GOP is so total that even his 2024 rivals, from DeSantis to Pence, are rallying to his side after the indictment

    Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence, and other 2024 current and prospective hopefuls rushed to slam the Manhattan prosecution.

  • Ghanian President Nana Akufo-Addo Backtracks On Cruel LBGBT Bill After Kamala Harris Spoke Out

    This week, Vice President Kamala Harris embarked on an African tour that included a highly anticipated stop in Ghana. The country is currently under a tremendous amount of scrutiny in light of the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Value” bill, which would jail those who identify as LGBTQ.

  • Shadowy brokers walk off with billions in Venezuelan oil

    One startup lists as its address a small home in a working-class district in Venezuela's capital whose owner has never heard of the firm. At the same time, regular Venezuelans are asking how more than $20 billion in proceeds from oil shipments seemingly vanished. The purge began this month when authorities arrested 21 people, including business executives, senior officials and a lawmaker, as part of an investigation into missing payments for oil shipments.

  • Mexican immigration guards didn't release migrants as deadly fire raged, video appears to show

    Family members of the 38 migrant men who died in a fire at an immigration facility in Ciudad Juárez want to know why guards did not release the men after the blaze started.

  • 'I feel bad for him': Fox News rallies around Trump in the moments after his historic indictment became public

    "It is the stupidest thing I've ever seen, and I feel bad for the guy," Fox News "The Five" co-host Jesse Watters said.

  • Revocable Living Trust vs. Will: Which Will Protect Your Money Best?

    Revocable trusts, also known as living wills, are sometimes used in place of wills to avoid probate delays and fees. Let's compare both.

  • We’ll All Be Dressing Like Neon Highlighters This Summer, According to Celebs

    Neoncore is here.

  • We Like Kumba Iron Ore's (JSE:KIO) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

    If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect...

  • Former Giants manager Bruce Bochy reacts to first win with Rangers

    After a thrilling 11-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies, former Giants manager Bruce Bochy shared his thoughts after registering his first win with the Rangers.

  • Dear Mar-a-Lago Club members: My indictment is going to cost you

    Frank Cerabino's column imagining how Trump will capitalize on his New York indictment to Mar-a-Lago Club members

  • Trump Rages at Hush-Money Indictment in Misspelled Truth Social Rant

    Carlos Barria/ReutersMinutes after it was reported that a Manhattan grand jury had voted to criminally indict him, former President Donald Trump issued a wrathful response, denouncing it in a lengthy statement as “political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history.”He also issued another furious rant on his social media platform Truth Social, complete with an unfortunate, all-caps misspelling saying he had been “INDICATED.”“From the time I came down the golden escala