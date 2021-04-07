Myanmar Embassy in London 'seized' by military

Lizzie Roberts
·4 min read
Kyaw Zwar Minn, Myanmar&#39;s ambassador to the UK stands outside the London embassy - Jamie Lorriman
Kyaw Zwar Minn, Myanmar's ambassador to the UK stands outside the London embassy - Jamie Lorriman

The Myanmar embassy in London was “stormed” and seized by allies of the nation’s new military regime, the ambassador has alleged.

Kyaw Zwar Minn, who has served as the Asian nation’s ambassador to the UK since 2014, told The Telegraph he had been “betrayed” by former colleagues whom he had worked alongside in the building.

Although himself a former military colonel, he drew the ire of his country’s armed junta last month after he expressed his opposition to the successful coup they launched on February 1.

He called publicly for the release of deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and ousted president Win Myint. He also went on to hold a meeting with Dominic Raab, who applauded his “courage and patriotism” in speaking out. The Foreign Secretary called on the military regime to “end their brutal crackdown and restore democracy”.

In the aftermath of Kyaw Zwar Minn's statement, Myanmar’s state broadcaster said he had been recalled as ambassador for issuing an unauthorised declaration.

Blocked on Wednesday evening from re-entering the diplomatic mission, which is situated on Charles Street in Mayfair, he said: “When I left the embassy, they stormed inside the embassy and took it. They are from the Myanmar military.

“They are refusing to let me inside. They said they received instruction from the capital, so they are not going to let me in.

“This a coup. This is the UK, we are not in Myanmar, in Burma. They are not able to do this. The British Government won’t allow this one, you’ll see that.”

He indicated he was in contact with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) but declined to disclose the substance of the discussions.

Kyaw Zwar Minn, Myanmar&#39;s ambassador to the UK stands outside the London embassy - Jamie Lorriman
Kyaw Zwar Minn, Myanmar's ambassador to the UK stands outside the London embassy - Jamie Lorriman

He said he was “frustrated” by the events, adding: “This is London you know. They can’t be able to do this coup in the middle of London.”

However, he said he was not surprised by the raid, as he had expected an attempt to seize the building.

“I can guess their steps. They betrayed me, because they are from the military side.”

Unconfirmed reports claimed that Chit Win, deputy ambassador, and the nation's military attaché had taken control of the embassy and locked the ambassador out, with Chit Win appointed the new de facto head of the nation’s mission.

Police descended on the site, although are not thought to have entered the building, while members of the Myanmar diaspora gathered on the street as night began to fall.

People were asked by the police to respect the coronavirus regulations and avoid gathering in groups larger than six.

Some police officers said they had warned members of the public that it was not an authorised protest and that they were breaching the guidelines by being there.

Thiha Soe, who travelled to stand outside the embassy in support of his country, said: “They’re the one who are hijacking our embassy it belongs to us not to the military. It is a coup.”

He added: “If they achieve this one they will do the same things to other embassies around the world. This belongs to us, it belongs to the people, the country.”

Police stand outside Embassy of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar in London - &#xa0;Jamie Lorriman
Police stand outside Embassy of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar in London - Jamie Lorriman

Government sources also told The Telegraph that it appeared that allies of the military junta in presiding in Naypyitaw, the Myanmar capital, had seized the building, but stressed that the situation remained clouded in uncertainty.

More than 530 protesters have been killed during a violent crackdown in Myanmar since the armed coup.

The UK and US have led an international drive to slap sanctions on the nation’s military chiefs.

This week Britain widened the net of sanctions to cover Myanmar Economic Corporation, a conglomerate with close links to the junta. United Nations representatives have raised the alarm that a “bloodbath” may be imminent, amid fears that the country could descend into civil war.

Ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn last month said he spoke out in protest at the growing number of casualties at demonstrations in his nation. He insisted at that time that his was a “middle” ground position and that he had no plans to defect or seek asylum in the UK.

The FCDO was contacted for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Myanmar security forces kill 15 protesters, junta leader says opposition aims to "destroy" country

    Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, leader of the army coup that ousted Myanmar's elected government on Feb. 1, said the civil disobedience movement's aim was "to destroy" the country. In other unrest, a series of small blasts hit the commercial capital Yangon and a Chinese-owned factory was set on fire. About 600 civilians have been killed by security forces in the turmoil since the coup, according to an activist group.

  • Russia says Myanmar sanctions could lead to civil war, but EU plans more

    The Kremlin's show of support was a boost to the junta that overthrew Aun San Suu Kyi's elected civilian government on Feb. 1. In Myanmar's main city Yangon on Tuesday, protesters sprayed red paint on roads, symbolising the blood shed in a crackdown by the security forces. Among those detained are Suu Kyi, Myanmar's most popular politician, and members of her National League for Democracy, which trounced military-backed candidates in a November election.

  • American 'woke companies' blamed for fueling China's rise

    Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel and former National Security advisor Robert C. O'Brien weigh in on facing the Chinese Communist Party

  • Myanmar's UK envoy says military attache has 'occupied' embassy

    Kyaw Zwar Minn says all staff were asked to leave the building by his country's military attaché.

  • Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins: with or without China

    A joint China-World Health Organization (WHO) study into COVID-19 has provided no credible answers about how the pandemic began, and more rigorous investigations are required - with or without Beijing's involvement, a group of international scientists and researchers said on Wednesday. The joint study, released last week, said the likeliest transmission route for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, involved bats and other wildlife in China and southeast Asia. "Their starting point was, let's have as much compromise as is required to get some minimal cooperation from China," said Jamie Metzl, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council think tank, who drafted the letter.

  • Chinese border city's Communist Party chief dismissed over COVID-19 outbreaks

    The top Communist Party official of a city in China's southwestern Yunnan province was dismissed from his post due to what the provincial government called a "serious dereliction of duty" in failing to prevent COViD-19 outbreaks in recent months. Yunnan's government said in a statement on Thursday that three separate COVID-19 outbreaks occurred within a half-year period in Ruili city, which borders Myanmar, under the watch of city's party chief, Gong Yunzun.

  • Divers rescue Thai Buddhist monk trapped in flooded cave

    A Buddhist monk who was trapped by floodwaters inside a cave in northern Thailand for four days has been rescued by divers, a provincial official said Wednesday. The 46-year-old monk, Phra Manas, entered Tham Phra Sai Ngam cave in Phitsanulok province on Saturday to meditate, said Therayuth Chandithawong, chief of the provincial Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. Thai Navy Seals and an international team of cave divers and hundreds of helpers managed the extremely complicated rescue of the 12 boys and their coach.

  • U.S. State Department 'wishes to discuss' boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics

    Amid ongoing concern over China's human rights abuses, the White House has not yet made a decision on U.S. participation in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

  • Masters odds: Jordan Spieth, fresh off first win since 2017, is the most popular bet to win this week

    Jordan Spieth broke a nearly four-year tournament title drought last week.

  • Remains in Missouri identified as missing Chinese woman

    Decomposed remains found in a Missouri park have been positively identified as those of a Chinese woman who had been missing from Columbia, Missouri, since 2019, authorities said Tuesday. Columbia Mayor Brian Treece said forensic experts used dental records to identify Mengqi Ji's remains, which were found by a hunter on March 25 at Rock Bridge Memorial State Park about 5 miles (8.05 kilometers) south of Columbia. “I want to express to Mengqi Ji’s family members, and to their community of supporters, that we support you and your wish for justice,” Treece said.

  • Europa League: How to watch, odds, schedule, predictions

    The UEFA Europa League is down to the quarterfinal stage, with the draw for the last eight and semifinal made as Premier League sides Arsenal and Manchester United remain in the competition.

  • The Olympics committee hired a Chinese company that advertises using Xinjiang cotton to make staff uniforms for the Tokyo Games

    Multiple reports say Beijing is forcing Uyghur Muslims to work in Xinjiang fabric factories, prompting the US to ban imports of cotton from the region.

  • German model train breaks musical world record

    This German model train has broken a world recordfor creating the longest melody with 2,840 wine glassesLocation: Hamburg, GermanyThe train performed a compilation of 20 classical piecesover a 690-foot-long trackFrederik Braun and his team at the Miniatur Wunderland museumbuilt the model while the museum remains shut during lockdown(SOUNDBITE) (German) FOUNDER OF MINIATUR WUNDERLAND HAMBURG, FREDERIK BRAUN, SAYING:"And what sounded like a crazy idea, where everyone first said, you must be crazy. Now we are going to go along and sort of try to break a world record, because that would be a world record, and that just brings fun to all of us, honestly. We're playing kids.""It's not all perfect, but just try to play Verdi with wine glasses. Or even worse, the Bolero, if you only have two octaves at your disposal. And that's why I say: This world record is a mega world record. It won't be beaten anytime soon, I'm certain of that."

  • Dodge Charger Driver Impersonates Georgia Police

    They want to catch this guy desperately…

  • Russia says in talks to make more military equipment in India

    Russia and India are discussing "additional" production of Russian military equipment in India, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday, in a move that could irk the United States which frowns upon countries engaged in defence trade with Moscow. Speaking at a joint news conference with India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Lavrov did not specify what kind of equipment could be made in India.

  • So, It Seems the Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor Dating Rumors Are True After All

    I guess it's official now - Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson are dating! After weeks of speculation, Us Weekly confirmed on Monday that the two are indeed a couple and they're "still going strong, despite not being able to physically spend time together."

  • Malaysia sends back over 300 containers of illicit plastic waste

    Malaysia said on Tuesday it had sent 267 containers of illegal plastic waste back to their countries of origin since 2019, and was in the process of returning 81 more. Malaysia became the destination of choice for the world's plastic waste after China banned imports in 2018, but is struggling to fend off a deluge of generally unlicensed unrecyclable garbage. New U.N. rules on the trade of hazardous waste under the Basel Convention came into force on Jan. 1, intended to discourage the production of hard-to-recycle plastics and to prevent rich countries dumping trash in the developing world, where it often ends up polluting the local environment and the ocean.

  • Good Bois Welcome: This Nashville Boutique Hotel Accepts Dogecoin

    Nashville’s The Bobby Hotel will now accept cryptocurrencies including Dogecoin (DOGE), Nashville Business Journal reported. What Happened: Guests at the 144-room boutique hotel can now reportedly pay for their reservations in the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency along with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) among others. Bobby Hotel’s area general manager Jeff Crabiel said that the cryptocurrency would be accepted through a partnership with BitPay, an Atlanta-based bitcoin payment service provider. “As Bitcoin and cryptocurrency become more widely accepted forms of payment globally, it was important to find a way to provide our guests with the access and convenience of utilizing these currencies when visiting Bobby,” said Crabiel, reported the Nashville Business Journal. DOGE traded 11.19% higher at $0.66 at press time while the apex cryptocurrency by market capitalization, BTC, traded 1.68% lower at $57,927.09. See Also: Exclusive: Dogecoin Creator Says What Sets Meme Crypto Apart From 'Thousands Of Failed Coins' Is Being A Meme Why It Matters: The hotel will also accept cryptocurrency for event bookings including weddings, meetings, and others, according to the Nashville Business Journal. Late in March, Lativian airline airBaltic also began allowing flyers to pay for their tickets in DOGE, Cointelegraph reported. The airline already accepts other cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and USD Coin (USDC). Last month, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said the price of DOGE will “definitely hit” $1 if transactions with the cryptocurrency by fans retain the momentum. Cuban’s comments came after his basketball team began accepting DOGE for tickets and merchandise sales. Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has also begun accepting BTC for payments. Read Next: Why Buying A Tesla With Bitcoin Isn't Really A Good Idea — For Now See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin Struggling To Break Past ,000 Again But Analyst Says Run Up To ,000 Is In SightWhy Is Ethereum Classic Surging, How Is It Different From Ethereum?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Thailand confirms first local cases of coronavirus variant

    Thailand has confirmed its first local cases of the coronavirus variant first detected in the U.K., raising the likelihood that it is facing a new wave of the pandemic, a senior doctor said Wednesday. The variant was found in blood samples from 24 people in a new cluster of cases involving customers of nightlife venues in the capital, Bangkok, said Dr. Yong Pooworavan, a virologist from the Faculty of Medicine at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University.

  • NFL rumors: Patriots free agent Jason McCourty, Giants have mutual interest

    One of the most notable New England Patriots free agents still on the market is cornerback Jason McCourty. Could he land with one of their NFC rivals in NFL free agency?