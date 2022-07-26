Myanmar executions: US urges China to condemn Myanmar

Ex-lawmaker Phyo Zeya Thaw was among those executed

The US has urged China to increase pressure on Myanmar following the military junta's execution of four democracy activists.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said China could influence Myanmar more than any other country.

"We are calling on countries around the world to do more. We will be doing more as well," he said.

But a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said China did not interfere in other countries' internal affairs.

Asked about the executions, Zhao Lijian said Myanmar should use its laws and constitution to resolve differences.

Mr Price said there could be "no business as usual" with the junta regime in Myanmar, also known as Burma, and called on all countries to ban sales of military equipment to the country and "refrain from lending the regime any degree of international credibility".

He said the US was considering "all options" to cut off the regime's revenue.

Activist Kyaw Min Yu, better known as Ko Jimmy, and former lawmaker Phyo Zeya Thaw were among those executed.

The activists were arrested after an army-led coup last year and accused of committing "terror acts". They were sentenced to death in a closed-door trial that rights groups criticised as being unjust.

Both Phyo Zeya Thaw and Ko Jimmy lost their appeals against their sentences in June.

Less is known about the two other activists - Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw. They were sentenced to death for killing a woman who was an alleged informer for the junta.

The executions have been roundly criticised by the international community.

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said in a statement that she was "dismayed" the men were put to death despite appeals from around the world.

"This cruel and regressive step is an extension of the military's ongoing repressive campaign against its own people," she said.

In a joint statement, the European Union, Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, the UK and the US called the executions "reprehensible acts of violence that further exemplify the regime's disregard for human rights and the rule of law".

The statement also urged the regime to release "all those unjustly detained" and grant full and independent access to its prisons.