How Myanmar is faring 2 years after army ousted Suu Kyi

ELAINE KURTENBACH
·5 min read

BANGKOK (AP) — Two years after Myanmar’s generals ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government, thousands of people have died in civil conflict and many more have been forced from their homes in a dire humanitarian crisis.

Myanmar's economy, once one of the fastest growing in Southeast Asia, now lags behind where it stood before the Feb. 1, 2021, military takeover compounded the country’s struggles with the pandemic.

Ten years earlier, Myanmar had emerged from decades of military rule, gradually transitioning to a civilian government, opening its economy to more foreign investment and entrepreneurship and relaxing censorship of the media.

A modern consumer culture took hold, with glitzy shopping malls in the biggest city, Yangon, and use of Facebook and cellphones the new normal. The army takeover brought thousands into the streets in peaceful protests that were suppressed with lethal force.

WHAT HAPPENED ON FEB. 1, 2021?

The army arrested Suu Kyi and top members of her governing National League for Democracy party, which had won a landslide victory for a second term in a November 2020 general election. The army said it acted because there had been massive voting fraud, but independent election observers did not find any major irregularities. Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, best known for his role in a 2007 crackdown on pro-democracy protests, now leads the government.

The ouster of the civilian government provoked widespread demonstrations and civil disobedience. As weeks dragged on, security forces crushed shows of opposition with violence. So far, nearly 3,000 civilians have been killed and tens of thousands forced from their homes by fighting between security forces and civilians who took up arms, sometimes allying themselves with ethnic armed groups that have been fighting for autonomy for decades.

The military's seizure of power drew international condemnation. Many governments have shunned the army-led leadership and imposed sanctions, cutting off some financial flows. But neighboring countries in Southeast Asia and Myanmar's most powerful ally, China, have balked at taking such actions.

WHERE IS AUNG SAN SUU KYI?

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Suu Kyi, 77, was the de facto head of government, holding the title of state counsellor, when the army arrested her and took power. In December a court sentenced her to seven years in prison for corruption in the last of a string of politically tinged criminal cases against her, leaving her with a total of 33 years to serve in prison.

Suu Kyi’s supporters and independent analysts say the numerous charges against her and her allies were an attempt to legitimize the military’s seizure of power while eliminating her from politics before an election promised for later this year.

Suu Kyi, the daughter of Myanmar’s martyred independence hero Gen. Aung San, spent almost 15 years as a political prisoner under house arrest between 1989 and 2010. She is being held in a newly constructed separate building in the prison in the capital, Naypyitaw, near the courthouse where her trial was held.

WHAT IS LIFE LIKE UNDER MILITARY RULE?

Two years after the army seized power, life in Yangon and other big cities has inched back toward normality but fighting in much of the countryside has left the country deeply mired in civil conflict.

Rights advocates say the military and security forces have carried out arbitrary arrests, torture and other abuses to quash dissent. Human rights monitoring groups said Tuesday that Myanmar’s military is increasingly turning to airstrikes with deadly results to try to crush stiff armed resistance,

While the military is responsible for massive use of violence throughout the country, militants in the opposition have carried out bombings and assassinations of military officials and their supporters. Min Aung Hlaing on Tuesday accused opponents of army rule of trying to take power with “wrongful forcible means.”

The World Bank forecasts the economy will grow a meager 3% this year, with some strength in agriculture and industries such as garment making. But it remains smaller than it was in 2019, before the pandemic and then the military takeover.

The military's return to power has stymied a decade of reforms and left 40% of the population living in poverty.

Despite stringent foreign exchange controls and uncertainty over rules and regulations under army rule, some businesses are finding ways to operate by using informal payments and trade channels. The reopening of Myanmar’s trade routes with China also has helped.

But risks have been heightened by security issues due to the civil conflict.

WHAT LIES AHEAD?

The way out of the crisis remains unclear. The military-controlled government enacted a law on registration of political parties that will make it difficult for opposition groups to mount a serious challenge to army-backed candidates in the general election set to take place later this year.

Critics have already said the military-planned election will be neither free nor fair because there is no free media and most of the leaders of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party have been arrested.

The party has declared it will not accept or recognize the election, which it has described as “fake” and a ploy by the military to gain political legitimacy and international recognition. The vote is also opposed by the National Unity Government, which was established by elected lawmakers who were prevented from taking their seats when the army seized power and serves as an underground parallel national administration.

Units of the People’s Defense Force, the armed wing of the banned pro-democracy movement, have been attempting to disrupt preparations for the election by attacking personnel of the military government who are conducting a population survey that could be used to assemble voter rolls.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview Recordings

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump is suing journalist Bob Woodward for releasing recordings of interviews that he gave to the journalist in 2019 and 2020, claiming he never agreed to those tapes being shared with the public.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsThe 'Big Shift' That's Finally Causin

  • Ukraine's drones watch as Russia throws waves of men at battle for Bakhmut

    CBS News visits a front-line bunker where Ukraine's drone warriors watch in real time as waves of Russians "advance over the bodies of their fallen soldiers."

  • Crimea will never again be part of Ukraine - Croatian president

    Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014, will never again be part of Ukraine, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic said on Monday in remarks detailing his objection to Zagreb providing military aid to Kyiv. In December, Croatian lawmakers rejected a proposal that the country join a European Union mission in support of the Ukrainian military, reflecting deep divisions between Milanovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. A vocal critic of Western policy in Ukraine, Milanovic has said he does not want his country, the EU's newest member state, to face what he has called potentially disastrous consequences over the 11-month-old war in Ukraine.

  • MSNBC Host Ridicules Lindsey Graham's ‘Hostage’ Video For Trump: ‘Blink Twice’

    "Oh man," began Ayman Mohyeldin as he ridiculed the South Carolina Republican's address at Donald Trump's 2024 campaign rally.

  • Jim Jordan Gets Fact-Checked To His Face In Combative NBC News Interview

    "Biden didn't defy a subpoena, congressman," Chuck Todd told the Ohio lawmaker.

  • Donald Trump Insults Stormy Daniels' Appearance As Hush-Money Probe Reignites

    The president got personal in his comment about the porn star after a grand jury began hearing evidence in the long-standing case.

  • Intel Reveals Putin on Thin Ice in Panicked Hunt for Troops

    GettyRussia is scrounging around for new ways to boost its military’s numbers in Ukraine without kicking off domestic backlash, according to a new British government intelligence assessment.“The Russian leadership highly likely continues to search for ways to meet the high number of personnel required to resource any future major offensive in Ukraine, while minimizing domestic dissent,” the intelligence analysis, shared on Monday, said.“Russian authorities are likely keeping open the option of a

  • These 4 senators are the most likely to lose their seats in 2024

    A top non-partisan political handicapper predicts Democrats face a serious challenge holding on to four crucial Senate seats as they attempt to protect their razor-thin majority in 2024

  • Dissecting the dark heart of Kari Lake's evangelical jihad

    A priestess of prevarication, Kari Lake borrows not from righteous pastors but from self-serving con artists like Jimmy Swaggart or Jim Bakker.

  • Ukraine hits concentration of Russian troops at railway station in occupied Ilovaysk

    A railway station in temporarily occupied Ilovaysk in Donetsk Oblast was stuck on the night of Jan. 28 at a time when Russian troops and military equipment were being unloaded there, according to media reports.

  • MSNBC Host Confronts Matt Gaetz Over ‘Pardon’ Testimonies

    MSNBCMSNBC host Ari Melber confronted Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) about the congressman’s denial that he sought a pardon beginning in December 2020 from then-President Donald Trump, asking him if those who testified under oath claiming that he requested one are all just making it up.“We’ve got multiple people — the director of White House presidential personnel, a Trump loyalist, lawyer Eric Herschmann, Cassidy Hutchinson — they all testified under oath that you specifically requested a pardon,” Melb

  • Ukraine receiving 60 Bradley fighting vehicles after fleet departs South Carolina

    A fleet of more than 60 Bradley fighting vehicles departed South Carolina for Ukraine last week as part of the latest $2.5 billion package in military aid.

  • Ukraine to defeat ‘great and invincible’ Russian army – Budanov

    Ukraine will defeat the “great and invincible” army of Russia the same way that David defeated Goliath, chief of the Ukrainian intelligence or HUR Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with Polish newspaper Wirtualna Polska on Jan. 29.

  • Russians already announce reward for destroying first Leopard and Abrams tanks and F-16 fighter jet

    Russian company Fores, which specialises in equipment for oil wells, has announced a reward for Abrams and Leopard tanks, which the West has promised to provide Kyiv with if they are destroyed or captured in Ukraine.

  • When China Took Issue Over US Military Vessel Reportedly Entering Territorial Waters

    China took issue with an American guided-missile destroyer that was spotted near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea in July. USS Benfold had been navigating through the waters under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, which allows a vessel to conduct an innocent passage if it does not harm the peace, order or security of a coastal state. The US Seventh Fleet said restrictions on innocent passage imposed by China and other claimants to the islands breached international law.

  • US Air Force awards Boeing $2.3B contract for 15 more KC-46s

    The award brings the number of KC-46s under contract with the U.S. Air Force to 128.

  • Trump 2016 Campaign NDA Settlement Can’t Be Kept Secret, Judge Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign must disclose the amount of money it would pay to settle a long-running court fight with a former staffer over its nondisclosure agreements, if it wants to go ahead with the deal, a judge ruled.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpSony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders DisappointTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsThe 'Big Shift' T

  • Trump Suggests, Yet Again, He Trusts Putin Over U.S. Intelligence 'Lowlifes'

    Just in case you were wondering where the former president's loyalties lie.

  • How America Would Be Screwed if China Invades Taiwan

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe vaunted fleet of the U.S. Navy may not be ready for a conflict with China.A recent analysis found that the U.S. would likely lose a vast number of ships in a war with China over Taiwan, thanks to a narrowing technological advantage. And experts say the U.S. fleet of over 490 ships is also losing its edge in numbers compared to China’s fleet of 661 vessels.“We are nowhere near adequately prepared,” said William Toti, who led the Navy’

  • US general warns British Army no longer among world’s top tier fighting forces: report

    A U.S. general reportedly warned UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace that the British Army must revamp its military as it is no longer considered among the world's top-tier forces.