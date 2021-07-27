Myanmar floods, coup, complicate growing COVID-19 outbreak

·2 min read

(Reuters) - Flooding in Myanmar has displaced hundreds of people, slowing efforts to battle a fast-growing coronavirus outbreak amid the chaos that followed the Southeast Asian nation's military coup, residents told Reuters on Tuesday.

Heavy weekend downpours across southern states caused flooding in several towns, forcing healthcare workers to move COVID-19 patients to dry areas across drenched streets and alleys.

"Hundreds of houses are submerged in water and only their roofs can be seen," Pyae Sone, a social worker in the Kayin State town of Hlaingbwe told Reuters by telephone, adding that the water had begun rising early on Monday.

"COVID is spreading in the town. There are so many people who have lost their sense of smell and many who are sick, it's not clear if it's COVID or seasonal flu.

"But now people can't stay at home or gather in shelters, so the spread could be serious."

Groups of volunteers and medical workers trundled bedridden patients, still hooked up to oxygen tanks, over murky flood waters in the Kayin town of Myawaddy, Facebook photographs posted by the Karen Information Center (KIC) media group showed.

About 500 residential areas along the Thai border were affected, displacing hundreds of people, the group said.

Bo Bo Win, the head of a charity in the town of Mawlamyine, 120 km (75 miles) away, said at least another 500 people there had also suffered in the annual floods.

"This year's flood is not as bad as the one we experienced in 2019, but we are in the middle of a pandemic," Bo Bo Win added.

Infections in Myanmar have surged since June, with 4,630 cases and 396 deaths reported on Monday. Medics and funeral services put the toll far higher, in an outbreak also linked to scores of new cases in China's border province of Yunnan.

Angered by doctors' support for anti-junta protests, Myanmar's military has also arrested several doctors treating COVID-19 patients independently.

The military has struggled to keep control since taking power in a February coup that triggered nationwide protests, strikes and fighting on multiple fronts in border regions as civilians take up arms against the junta.

(Reporting by Reuters staff; Writing by James Pearson; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fauci warns U.S. is heading in "wrong direction" as COVID cases skyrocket again

    Dr. Anthony Fauci says the U.S. is heading in the "wrong direction" with the coronavirus pandemic. Cases are skyrocketing, and as Manuel Bojorquez and David Begnaud report, most of those infections are among the unvaccinated. Then, internal medicine physician Dr. Stella Safo joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with the day's coronavirus headlines.

  • Sedna banks $34M for a platform that parses large volumes of email and chat to automatically action items within them

    Many have tried to do away with it, but email refuses to die... although in the process it might be (figuratively speaking) killing some of us with the workload it brings on to triage and use it. A startup called Sedna has built a system to help with that -- specifically for enterprise and other business customers -- by "reading" the text of emails, and chats, and automatically actioning items within them so that you don't have to. The funding, a Series B, is being led by Insight Partners, with Stride.VC, Chalfen Ventures and the SAP.iO fund (part of SAP) also participating.

  • New York mugger thwarted in attack as his pants fall down

    The video shows the man holding on to the robber’s pants to stop him from fleeing

  • Hundreds Evacuated From Severely Flooded Hospital in Xinxiang, China

    More than 1,000 patients and medical staff were evacuated from a hospital in Xinxiang, China, on Monday, July 26, after severe flooding caused power and water outages at the facility.According to local media, 132 towns in Xingxiang were impacted by heavy flooding as of Sunday.This video released by China Fire shows rescue efforts at the Xinxiang Medical University No.1 Affiliated Hospital on Monday.The first clip and second clip, at 15’31’’, shows masses being transferred out of the hospital where the highest floodwaters reached over two meters (about 6.6 feet), according to the fire department. Doctors are seen carrying patients to safety along with about 100 soliders who were dispatched to the scene, according to the video’s recorder.The third clip, at 16’50’’, shows Beijing firefighters traveling across Jianshe Road where floodwaters reached two meters on Monday afternoon, China Fire wrote in a caption.In Zhejiang province, typhoon In-Fa made landfall on Monday, downing trees and flooding roads. As of noon on Sunday, more than 1.5 million people across the province were forced to evacuate. Credit: China Fire via Storyful

  • OxyContin maker Purdue's creditors vote in favor of bankruptcy plan

    More than 95% of the 120,000-plus votes submitted were in favor of the plan, Purdue said, citing preliminary voting results. Purdue expects to release the final voting results by Aug. 2, but added that it does not expect any material changes. Purdue's plan aims to resolve some 3,000 lawsuits brought by U.S. communities alleging that Purdue and its wealthy Sackler family owners contributed to the opioid crisis that has claimed the lives of roughly 500,000 people since 1999, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • The Latest: Fiji urges more jabs as COVID deaths rise

    Fiji’s leader is urging people to get vaccinated as the island nation contends with a devastating outbreak of the delta variant of the coronavirus. Relative to its population of less than 1 million people, Fiji’s outbreak is currently among the worst in the world. Fiji has reported a record 1,285 new cases in its latest daily update.

  • Olympics-Gymnastics-German full-body suits applauded in slow-to-change Japan

    The full-body suits of Germany's Olympic gymnasts have struck a chord on Japanese social media, with many applauding the freedom of choice in a nation where schoolgirls almost always wear skirts and high heels are still required in some offices. The German women's gymnastics team competed in red and white unitards, which are combined leotards and leggings extending to the ankles, in qualifications at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday after saying they aimed to counter the sexualisation of the sport and women could wear what they choose. The suits garnered much debate and applause on Japanese social media, with several women sharing bitter stories from their past.

  • Gunman kills 1, injures 3 before he is stoned to death in Fort Worth, police say

    The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. Monday in the Como neighborhood of Fort Worth.

  • Addison Rae opens up about starting therapy to handle sudden fame

    "Everyone handles it very differently. Some people are super strong and are able to go through a lot. Others have moments of weakness."

  • Matt Gaetz’s Future Sister-in-Law Says He’s a Gaslighting ‘Creep’

    Daily Beast/TikTokRep. Matt Gaetz’s future sister-in-law appears to have had more than enough of the Florida congressman, posting three TikTok videos in the last two days slamming him as “weird and creepy” and “a literal pedophile.”Roxanne Luckey—the sister of Gaetz’s fiancée, Ginger Luckey—was sharply critical of the congressman and his treatment of young women, saying she “unfortunately was not surprised” to have learned Gaetz was under federal investigation for sex crimes.In one video Monday

  • Florida man washes ashore after trying to ‘walk’ to New York in bubble device

    Reza Baluchi told the coast guard he was headed 1,000 miles north in a running wheel contraption but ended up 30 miles south A Florida resident washes ashore after trying to ‘walk’ to New York in bubble device. Photograph: Flagler County Sheriff's Office A Florida man startled beachgoers when he washed ashore inside a hybrid bubble-running wheel device. The man, identified by a local news channel as Reza Baluchi, washed ashore in Flagler county on the east coast of Florida on Saturday. He was in

  • Models shed clothes for annual Bodypainting Day in NYC

    If you happened to stroll by Union Square in New York City on Sunday, you might have been greeted by an unusual sight: people posing nude, their bodies covered in floral designs and stars painted in bright colors. "The idea of the event is really to promote free expression and acceptance of all people, their ideas as artists and also their bodies," said artist Andy Golub, the event's main organizer. It was also a way to celebrate New York City's emerging from the deadly coronavirus pandemic after more than a year of restrictions that forced the city that never sleeps to grind to almost a complete halt.

  • Body believed to be of missing Univ. of Virginia lecturer found in Shenandoah National Park

    Julia Christine Devlin, 55, an economics lecturer at the University of Virginia, has been missing since July 14, the Shenandoah National Park said.

  • Southern California Restaurant Claims It Will Only Serve Unvaccinated People

    A restaurant in Huntington Beach, California has added a brand new catch of the day to its menu: COVID-19. That's thanks to an absurd, and highly dangerous new marketing gimmick the restaurant has adopted, the claim that all patrons must prove they have not been vaccinated against the illness that has killed more than 600,000 Americans. The restaurant, Basilico’s Pasta e Vino, has demonstrated a repeated opposition to public health during the pandemic. It declared itself a "mask-free zone" in 20

  • American Airlines passenger who refused to wear a mask screamed for 10 minutes during her arrest, report says

    A New Orleans-Dallas flight was delayed for up to an hour at Louis Armstrong International Airport while a maskless woman was arrested, reports say.

  • Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in Oakland

    Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed in Oakland Monday afternoon.

  • Former Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer 'assaulted' in Oakland

    Former Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer was "assaulted" in Oakland, California, on Monday.

  • Woman jailed for stabbing man so hard between the eyes that knife penetrated his brain

    Brittany Stone, 28, was jailed for three years at Nottingham Crown Court for stabbing a man so hard between the eyes that the kitchen knife penetrated his brain.

  • Parkland shooting survivor says their dad believes it was a hoax after QAnon 'consumed his life'

    Parkland shooting survivor says their dad believes it was a hoax after QAnon 'consumed his life'

  • Dad sees ex-wife and her boyfriend at son’s soccer game and kills them, Texas cops say

    A video shows soccer players leaping over a fence for safety as the shooting began.