Myanmar: What has been happening since the 2021 coup?

·4 min read
In this article:
People show the three-finger salute as they rally in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 8, 2021.
People show the three-finger salute as they rally in a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 8, 2021.

There have been mass protests, armed resistance and mass killings in Myanmar ever since the military seized control exactly a year ago.

Elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been jailed after what her supporters say are show trials.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners says 1500 people have been killed by security forces since the military took power. Others say the figure is much higher.

Where is Myanmar?

Myanmar, also known as Burma, is in South East Asia. It neighbours Thailand, Laos, Bangladesh, China and India.

It has a population of about 54 million, most of whom are Burmese speakers, although other languages are also spoken. The biggest city is Yangon (Rangoon), but the capital is Nay Pyi Taw.

The main religion is Buddhism. There are many ethnic groups in the country, including Rohingya Muslims.

The country gained independence from Britain in 1948. It was ruled by the armed forces from 1962 until 2011, when a new government began ushering in a return to civilian rule.

Map of Myanmar
Map of Myanmar

Why is Myanmar also known as Burma?

The ruling military changed the country's name from Burma to Myanmar in 1989. The two words mean the same thing but Myanmar is the more formal version.

Some countries, including the UK, initially refused to use the name as a way of denying the regime's legitimacy.

But use of "Myanmar" has become increasingly common, and in 2016 Ms Suu Kyi said it did not matter which name was used.

When did the military coup take place?

The military seized control on 1 February following a general election which Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD party won by a landslide.

It had backed the opposition, who were demanding a re-run of the vote claiming widespread fraud.

The election commission said there was no evidence to support these claims.

The coup took place as a new session of parliament was set to open.

What has happened since the coup?

Opposition activists have formed the Campaign for Civil Disobedience (CDM) and have helped organise strikes and mass protests against the coup. The military has put them down with live fire, water cannons and rubber bullets.

What started as civil disobedience has now turned into essentially a civil war across Myanmar. Local militias calling themselves People's Defence Forces, or PDFs, have attacked military convoys and assassinated officials.

The government has carried out violent reprisals against the PDFs, including the torture and killing of 40 civilians in July 2021 in the opposition stronghold of Sagaing district in Central Myanmar.

Who is in charge now?

Military commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing has taken power.

He has long wielded significant political influence, successfully maintaining the power of the Tatmadaw - Myanmar's military - even as the country moved towards democracy.

Min Aung Hlaing, pictured in 2018
Min Aung Hlaing is the leader of the coup

He has received international condemnation and sanctions for his alleged role in the military's attacks on ethnic minorities.

Gen Hlaing has said the military is on the side of the people and would form a "true and disciplined democracy".

The military says it will hold a "free and fair" election once the state of emergency is over.

Who is Aung San Suu Kyi?

Aung San Suu Kyi became world-famous in the 1990s for campaigning to restore democracy.

In 2015, she led the NLD to victory in Myanmar's first openly contested election in 25 years.

Ms Suu Kyi has been sentenced to six years in jail for violating the country's official secrets act, possessing illegal walkie-talkies and publishing information that may "cause fear or alarm". She was sentenced to six years in jail. She is 76 years old.

Ms Suu Kyi is going on trial again, accused of corruption over the purchase of a helicopter whilst she was in office, among other charges.

Aung San Suu Kyi attends a meeting on September 1, 2020
Aung San Suu Kyi, pictured in September 2020

What about the crackdown on Rohingya?

Aung San Suu Kyi's international reputation has suffered greatly as a result of Myanmar's treatment of the Rohingya minority.

Thousands of them were killed and more than 700,000 fled to Bangladesh following an army crackdown in 2017.

Ms Suu Kyi appeared before the International Court of Justice in 2019 and denied allegations that the military had committed genocide.

What has the international reaction been to the coup?

The United Nations has warned of a deepening humanitarian crisis in Myanmar, with "an intensification of violence and a rapid rise in poverty".

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accused the security forces of a "reign of terror".

The US, UK and European Union have imposed sanctions on military officials.

China blocked a UN Security Council statement condemning the coup, but has backed calls for a return to democratic norms.

