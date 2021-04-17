Myanmar junta chief to attend ASEAN summit on first foreign trip since coup

  • FILE PHOTO: Myanmar celebrates 76th anniversary of the founding of its national army
  • A released prisoner reacts with his relatives outside the Insein prison in Yangon
  • Relatives and friends wait outside the Insein Prison in Yangon
  • A released prisoner reacts with his relatives outside the Insein prison in Yangon
  • FILE PHOTO: Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong leave the opening ceremony of ASEAN Summit in Vientiane
1 / 5

Myanmar junta chief to attend ASEAN summit on first foreign trip since coup

FILE PHOTO: Myanmar celebrates 76th anniversary of the founding of its national army
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) -Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing will attend an Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Indonesia on April 24, a Thai foreign ministry spokesman said on Saturday, for his first known foreign trip since he staged a Feb. 1 coup.

Myanmar has been in upheaval since Min Aung Hlaing ousted an elected government led by democracy champion Aung San Suu Kyi, with security forces killing 728 people, according to an activist group tally, in an attempt to stamp out protests.

In the latest violence, security forces shot and killed two people in the ruby-mining town of Mogok, one of several towns in which crowds came out to protest on Saturday, a resident told Reuters and media reported.

Myanmar's neighbours have been trying to encourage talks between the rival sides to resolve the crisis but the military has shown little willingness to engage with them or talk to the ousted government.

Several leaders of the 10-member ASEAN, of which Myanmar is a member, had confirmed their attendance at the meeting in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, including Min Aung Hlaing, the Thai spokesman, Tanee Sangrat, said.

A spokesman for the Myanmar junta did not answer calls seeking comment.

Myanmar's ousted government is likely to decry the junta chief's participation in the meeting.

Pro-democracy politicians, including ousted members of parliament, announced the formation of a National Unity Government (NUG) on Friday, including Suu Kyi and leaders of the anti-coup protests and ethnic minorities.

The NUG says it is the legitimate political authority. It has called for international recognition and for ASEAN to reject Min Aung Hlaing's participation in the meeting and to invite it instead.

A representative of the NUG was not immediately available for comment.

Earlier on Saturday, the junta released 23,184 prisoners from jails across the country under a New Year amnesty, a Prisons Department spokesman said, though few if any democracy activists arrested since the coup were thought to be among them.

Saturday is the first day of the traditional New Year in Myanmar and the last day of a five-day holiday that is usually celebrated with visits to Buddhist temples and rowdy water throwing and partying in the streets.

Pro-democracy activists called for the cancellation of the festivities this year and instead for people to focus on a campaign to restore democracy.

Suu Kyi is among 3,141 people arrested in connection with the coup, according to a tally by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group.

"These detainees are mostly from before Feb. 1 but there are also some who were imprisoned after," Prisons Department spokesman Kyaw Tun Oo told Reuters by telephone.

Asked if any of those being freed might have been detained in connection with the protests against military rule, he said he did not have details of the amnesties.

ROUGH ROAD

While the military was freeing the thousands of prisoners, it was also seeking 832 people on warrants in connection with the protests, the AAPP said.

Among them are 200 people, including several internet celebrities, actors and singers who have spoken out against the coup, wanted on a charge of encouraging dissent in the armed forces, which can carry a three-year jail term.

Two of them, the married couple of film director Christina Kyi and actor Zenn Kyi, were detained at the airport in the main city of Yangon on Saturday as they were trying to leave on a flight to Bangkok, the Irrawaddy news site reported.

The NUG's vice president, Duwa Lashi La, an ethnic Kachin lawyer, said in a New Year message the road to replacing military rule with democracy would be rough.

"We pledge to continue working with all ethnic peoples to overthrow the military dictatorship and establish a new federal democracy," he said.

The coup has also triggered clashes between the army and ethnic minority insurgent groups in the north and east.

On Saturday, fighters from the Kachin Independence Army attacked an air base in the north with rockets, one of which hit a nearby village house, injuring one person, the Mizzima news agency reported.

Suu Kyi faces various charges including violating an official secrets act that could see her jailed for 14 years. Her lawyers dismiss the charges.

The military has defended its coup with accusations of fraud in a November election won by Suu Kyi's party, though the election commission dismissed the objections

The junta has said it will hold a new election within two years and hand power to the winner.

(Reporting by Reuters staffWriting by Robert Birsel; Editing by Kim Coghill and Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • Four members of Sikh community among dead in Indianapolis FedEx shooting -group

    (Reuters) -Four members of the Sikh religious community, three women and one man, were killed in a Thursday night shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis that claimed the lives of eight workers, a community group and local leader said on Friday. "Out of eight, four are Sikh community members," said businessman Gurinder Singh Khalsa, who identified himself as a leader of the local Sikh community and said he had spoken with the families of those killed. He said the FedEx operations center near the city's international airport was known for providing employment to older members of the Sikh community who did not necessarily speak fluent English.

  • Jerry Falwell Jr.'s infamous photo with his pants unzipped was taken during a yacht party honoring a raunchy TV show, lawsuit says

    When the photo was taken, Jerry Falwell Jr. was the president of an evangelical Christian university that bans sexual content and alcoholic drinks.

  • Pompeo violated ethics rules by asking State Dept employees to do personal tasks -watchdog

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo violated federal ethics rules governing the use of taxpayer-funded resources when he, and his wife, asked State Department employees to carry out personal tasks more than 100 times, a government watchdog said in a report on Friday. Pompeo, who was former President Donald Trump's last secretary of state, served until Jan. 20, when Republican Trump left the office after being defeated by Democrat Joe Biden in the November election.

  • San Antonio police officer shot in hand; 2 suspects dead, third injured

    A San Antonio, Texas, police officer was shot in the hand before he killed two suspects and injured a third during a gunfire exchange, authorities said.

  • Marc Gasol plays through 'gross' finger injury in Lakers loss

    Lakers center Marc Gasol dislocates and fractures his left pinkie finger but plays through the pain to score a season-high 18 points in loss Thursday.

  • Scott Disick puts 'pressure' on Kourtney Kardashian to consider marrying him in new 'KUWTK' video

    In a new preview for "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Disick asked the Poosh founder about marriage, which her sisters thought would be "epic."

  • Trump’s post-presidency makeover: Former president losing weight, cutting back on M&Ms and ditching spray tan, report says

    ‘When I saw him, he looked healthier and in better physical condition than I had seen him in a long time,’ a Trump advisor says

  • China's GDP hits record growth

    Quickening sharply from last year's slump, China's economic recovery in the first quarter was propelled by stronger demand at home and abroad.As well as continued government support for smaller firms.Gross domestic product jumped 18.3% in the first quarter from a year earlier, slightly undershooting expectations.But still the fastest growth since quarterly records began in 1992.The brisk expansion is expected to ease off later this year as the government turns its attention to reining in financial risks in overheating parts of the economy.Aided by strict virus containment measures and emergency relief for businesses, the economy has gathered momentum since the first three months of 2020when an outbreak of the virus in the central city of Wuhan rapidly became a crippling pandemic.China's rebound has been led by exports as factories raced to fill overseas orders. More recently it's seen a steady pickup in consumption as shoppers returned to restaurants, malls and car dealerships.Retail sales increased 34.2% year-on-year in March.China is remaining cautious though and says that while economy started 2021 on a firm footing, the services sector and smaller firms still faced challenges.while consumer inflation was likely to remain moderate

  • Russia is expelling 10 US diplomats in retaliation to Biden's latest sanctions and amid Ukraine tensions

    The US slapped new sanctions on over 30 Russian entities on Thursday over Russian election interference and the SolarWinds hack.

  • Philippine troops kill Egyptian, 2 Filipino militants

    Philippine troops killed a suspected Egyptian would-be suicide bomber and two local Abu Sayyaf militants in what military officials said Saturday was a setback that would make it harder for gunmen linked to the Islamic State group to stage suicide attacks. Army troops gunned down the three militants in a 10-minute firefight Friday night near a hinterland village off mountainous Patikul town in southern Sulu province.

  • In London's East End, adoration and expletives for the royal family

    In London's East End, there was both adoration for the monarchy and sharp criticism of some members of Britain's royal family on the eve of the funeral of Prince Philip, who died a week ago after seven decades of service to his wife Queen Elizabeth. The queen, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles and other senior royals will pay their last respects to Philip on Saturday at a ceremonial funeral at Windsor Castle that will be broadcast live by television stations across the world. "My TV's always off - I watch YouTube and just internet and social media stuff," said Johnathan Roach, a 33-year-old window cleaner in Whitechapel, east London.

  • Indianapolis FedEx gunman was former employee

    The gunman began firing as soon as he drove up to FedEx site before killing himself, police say.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene is leading an 'America First Caucus' that wants to uphold 'Anglo-Saxon political traditions'

    In an effort to "follow in President Trump's footsteps," a new America First Caucus led by far-right lawmakers is seeking to protect "Anglo-Saxon political traditions." The new caucus is recruiting members, reports Punchbowl News, and is appealing to a "common respect for Anglo-Saxon political traditions," including pushing for infrastructure that "befits the progeny of European architecture." Punchbowl described the materials being distributed as "some of the most nakedly nativist rhetoric we've ever seen." The new caucus is being led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.). Republican Reps. Louie Gohmert (Texas) and Barry Moore (Ala.) are also reportedly going to join the group. Take a look at how they describe their immigration and infrastructure policy. pic.twitter.com/6jwkhyAKvl — Punchbowl News (@PunchbowlNews) April 16, 2021 The group calls for "intellectual boldness" as it continues to push the baseless notion of widespread voter fraud being a major issue in national elections, and predicts it will "step on some toes and sacrifice sacred cows for the good of the American nation." Gohmert told CBS News "it's not supposed to be about race at all" when asked about the caucus platform, and said he'd review the language. On the other hand, as if he weren't already scandal-ridden enough, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) tweeted that he's "proud" to join the caucus, saying critics were merely a part of the "America Last crowd." More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planBiden administration will increase refugee cap after Democratic criticismThe question that will decide the Chauvin case

  • Alison Brie defends 'Promising Young Woman' costar Carey Mulligan for calling out Variety critic

    The actress told Insider she thought the views expressed by the Variety critic were "egregious" and "inappropriate."

  • 'You will be just fine,' says surgeon general of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, though pause continues

    The Biden administration is in a political and scientific conundrum. Even as its experts project confidence in the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, they are taking pains to show that safety and transparency are paramount. That could be a risky calculation.

  • Kourtney Kardashian says 'no one wanted' a reality show about her family when they first tried pitching it to networks

    Kourtney Kardashian said that they pitched a reality show about her and her sisters to multiple networks, including E!, but they all said no.

  • You'll need to be vaccinated if you want to take a cruise, but you don't need the COVID-19 vaccine for all travel - yet

    Right now, you don't have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to travel. But how you travel may be more limited in the future if you're not vaccinated.

  • Gaetz friend was lightning rod for controversy in Florida

    It all started with a hunch by a central Florida prep school teacher about who had launched a politically motivated smear campaign against him, falsely alleging he was racist and in a sexual relationship with a high school student. Investigators say fingerprints on an envelope used in the smear campaign against Brian Beute led them to a local tax collector, Joel Greenberg. Gaetz has denied the allegations and insists he will not resign his seat in Congress.

  • Watchdog: Pompeo, his wife made more than 100 personal requests of State Department employees

    Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife asked State Department employees to help with everything from hair appointments to dog care.

  • Alexei Navalny says prison authorities threatened to force-feed him because his health has declined so much

    Putin's chief critic said in March that he was going on hunger strike after he was denied medical help in prison.