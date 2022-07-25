Myanmar junta executes four democracy activists

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Aung San Suu Kyi
    Aung San Suu Kyi
    Current State Counsellor of Myanmar and Leader of the National League for Democracy

(Reuters) - Myanmar's military authorities have executed four democracy activists accused of helping carry out "terror acts", state media said on Monday, the Southeast Asian nation's first executions in decades.

Sentenced to death in January in a closed-door trial, the four men had been accused of helping militias to fight the army that seized power in a coup last year and unleashed a bloody crackdown on its opponents.

The sentences had drawn international condemnation, with two U.N. experts calling them a "vile attempt at instilling fear" among the people.

Among those executed were democracy figure Kyaw Min Yu, better known as Jimmy, and former lawmaker and hip-hop artist Phyo Zeya Thaw, the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said.

Kyaw Min Yu, 53, and Phyo Zeya Thaw, a 41-year-old ally of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, lost their appeals against the sentences in June. The two others executed were Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw.

The four had been charged under the counter-terrorism law and the penal code and the punishment was carried out according to prison procedure, the paper said, without elaborating. Previous executions in Myanmar have been by hanging.

An activist group, the Assistance Association of Political Prisoners (AAPP), said Myanmar's last judicial executions were in the late 1980s.

A military spokesman did not immediately respond to telephone calls to seek comment.

Last month military spokesman Zaw Min Tun defended the death penalty, saying it was used in many countries.

"At least 50 innocent civilians, excluding security forces, died because of them," he told a televised news conference.

"How can you say this is not justice?" he asked. "Required actions are needed to be done in the required moments."

Thazin Nyunt Aung, the wife of Phyo Zeyar Thaw, said she had not been told of her husband's execution. Other relatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

Myanmar has been in chaos since last year's coup, with conflict spreading nationwide after the army crushed mostly peaceful protests in cities.

The AAPP says more than 2,100 people have been killed by the security forces since the coup, but the junta says the figure is exaggerated.

The true picture of violence has been hard to assess as clashes have spread to more remote areas where ethnic minority insurgent groups are also fighting the military.

The latest executions close off any chance of ending the unrest, said Myanmar analyst Richard Horsey, of the International CRISIS group.

"Any possibility of dialogue to end the crisis created by the coup has now been removed," Horsey told Reuters.

"This is the regime demonstrating that it will do what it wants and listen to no one. It sees this as a demonstration of strength, but it may be a serious miscalculation."

(Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Ed Davies and Michael Perry; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Clarence Fernandez)

Recommended Stories

  • Kenya presidential contender Odinga says won't take part in debate

    One of Kenya's two leading presidential candidates, Raila Odinga, will not take part in an upcoming electoral debate, his campaign team said Sunday, accusing his principal rival of trying to avoid certain topics such as corruption.

  • China reports 800 new COVID cases for July 24 vs 982 day earlier

    Mainland China reported 800 new coronavirus cases for July 24, of which 150 were symptomatic and 650 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday. As of Sunday, mainland China had confirmed 228,798 cases with symptoms. China's capital Beijing reported one new local symptomatic case found in a quarantined area, compared with no local cases the previous day, the local government said.

  • China heatwave: Temperatures of 40C expected this weekend

    Some cities in Zhejiang province have been issued red alerts, the country's highest warning.

  • Walker aims to pivot focus back to Dems in tight Ga. race

    Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker commiserated as north Georgia farmers bemoaned environmental regulations and rising costs of doing business. In both audiences, Walker tried every way he could to steer the conversation back to Sen. Raphael Warnock and a Democratic administration whose popularity lags in this battleground state that President Joe Biden won by the narrowest of margins. “We need to be talking about what people are concerned about, that my opponent seems to be voting with Joe Biden rather than the people of Georgia,” Walker said at a north Georgia produce market.

  • "Don't Look Up" director Adam McKay on the climate crisis that's no joke

    The effects of climate change are being felt more quickly than we thought possible, but the Academy Award-winning director says there are actions we can take now to deal with this existential threat.

  • Nikolina Milic with a 2-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun

    Nikolina Milic (Minnesota Lynx) with a 2-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun, 07/24/2022

  • Al Gore Compares ‘Climate Deniers’ to Uvalde Police Officers

    Former vice president and environmentalist Al Gore compared "climate deniers" to Uvalde, Texas, law enforcement officials who hesitated for over an hour before killing the school shooter who fatally shot 19 students and two teachers.

  • The West, and some Midwest farmers too, are in a water crisis. I suggest we call Bill Gates

    Desert Sun readers continue to share ideas on getting water to the West

  • Sri Lanka's new president says non-violent protests can continue after crackdown

    Sri Lanka's new President Ranil Wickremesinghe told diplomats this week that non-violent protests against his government will be allowed to continue, including in the commercial capital Colombo, his office said in a statement on Sunday. In a pre-dawn raid on Friday, hundreds of security personnel dismantled part of an anti-government protest camp outside the presidential secretariat, raising fears of a wider crackdown by Wickremesinghe who was sworn in a day earlier. "President Ranil Wickremesinghe has reaffirmed Sri Lanka's commitment to upholding the rights of peaceful, non-violent assembly," his office said in a statement, describing a meeting with Colombo-based envoys.

  • Timelapse shows wildfire in Yosemite National Park

    STORY: The fire started on July 8 in the park's Mariposa Grove, home to more than 500 mature giant sequoias, the largest tree species by mass. The trees have survived thousands of years despite regular fires touched off by lightning.As of July 13, flames had consumed 3,772 acres, according to a report by InciWeb, a U.S. interagency all-risk incident information management system.California's fuel-choked forests, combined with drier conditions linked to climate change, have created conditions for the eight largest wildfires in state history since 2017, according to California Department of Forestry Protectiondata.

  • Man opens fire on Philippine campus, killing 3 people

    A gunman opened fire on university campus in the Philippine capital region on Sunday, killing a former town mayor and two others in a brazen attack ahead of a graduation ceremony, police said. The suspect was armed with two pistols and a silencer and was captured in a car he commandeered trying to escape the Ateneo de Manila University in suburban Quezon City, police said. The sprawling university was put under lockdown and the graduation rite at the law school on campus was canceled, police said.

  • Trump blasts Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers as a 'RINO coward' after the GOP leader testified before the January 6 committee

    Last week, the Arizona Republican Party's executive committee censured Bowers for his testimony before the House panel regarding the 2020 election.

  • White House not ready to send long-range missiles to Ukraine

    Washington will not supply Ukraine with 300 km range missiles for the HIMARS surface-to-air system, stated the US President's National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, during a security forum in Aspen, Colorado on July 22.

  • Israeli PM warns Russia against shutting down Jewish nonprofit

    Russia's move to shut down a Jewish nonprofit that promotes immigration to Israel could harm relations between the two countries, the Israeli prime minister said.

  • Thousands join Budapest Pride march in sweltering heat

    In sweltering temperatures, thousands of Hungarians took part in the annual Budapest Pride march on Saturday, vowing to keep up their fight against government policies on LGBTQ rights that have drawn EU condemnation. The European Commission sued Hungary earlier this month over a law passed last year to limit teaching about homosexuality and transgender issues in schools, the latest anti-LGBTQ measure to be passed by the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The law has been billed by his administration as a way to protect children, but human rights groups said it discriminated against LGBTQ people and it was labelled a "disgrace" by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

  • Siemens Energy hands Gazprom documentation for transport of Nord Stream 1 turbine -media

    Siemens Energy handed over Canadian documentation to Russian gas giant Gazprom on Sunday which would allow the transport of turbines for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported. Nord Stream 1, which runs on the bed of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, resumed pumping gas on Thursday after a 10-day maintenance shutdown, but at only 40% of its capacity.

  • The Four Stages of Republican Misinformation

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIf a 10-year-old girl cannot escape the cruel machinery of the right-wing disinformation network, then there’s little hope for the rest of us trying to protect our freedom, dignity, and fragile democracy.Conservatives' attempts to minimize, and then weaponize, the horrific story of a 10-year-old rape victim highlights their tried-and-tested four-part strategy to manufacture lies and outrage to fuel their march towards fascism.Ohio was on

  • China turns to durian diplomacy to boost ties with Southeast Asia

    It is probably the most controversial fruit in the world, and haters often complain that it smells just like rotten onion or stinky eggs. However, the durian, also known as the "king of fruit" to its fans, took centre stage in China's latest charm offensive towards Southeast Asia as Beijing pledged to import more the fruit from its neighbours in an effort to cement its ties with the strategically important region amid its intensifying rivalry with the US. The fruit was given a special mention by

  • Josef Newgarden airlifted to Des Moines hospital after collapsing, suffering head abrasion after Iowa crash

    After he collapsed in the Iowa Speedway infield bus lot and suffered a head abrasion, Josef Newgarden was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital.

  • Greyfriars Bobby: Mystery of Scotland's most loyal dog is solved

    His image has been immortalised in films and books and even a commemorative statue.