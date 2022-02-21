Myanmar junta urges ASEAN envoy not to engage with 'terrorist' groups

FILE PHOTO: A police officer stands near national flags of ASEAN counties flags during 25th ASEAN Summit in Myanmar International Convention Centre in Naypyitaw
·2 min read

(Reuters) - Myanmar's military government has criticised calls for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' special envoy to the conflict-torn country to meet bodies that oppose last year's coup, which the junta has declared as "terrorist" groups.

With little sign of the junta implementing a five-point peace plan agreed upon with ASEAN last year, which included an immediate end to hostilities and letting a special envoy facilitate dialogue, growing divisions have emerged in the 10-member bloc over how to restore stability.

After last Thursday's ASEAN foreign ministers meeting, Indonesia said it was crucial for the envoy to meet all parties in the conflict, with Malaysia calling for talks with the National Unity Government (NUG), a group made up of members of the ousted administration and other junta opponents.

"The ministry notes that while some deliberations were constructive on the implementation of the five-point consensus, two members have suggested special envoy to engage with unlawful associations and terrorist groups," Myanmar's ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement.

In its first public response to last week's ASEAN meeting, the ministry said suggesting the envoy engage with such groups was "not only contrary to the principles of the ASEAN charter but also undermine ASEAN's counter-terrorism efforts."

Representatives from the military-controlled government haven't been invited to ASEAN meetings since late last year.

Myanmar has been in crisis since the military overthrew an elected government a year ago, with more than 1,500 civilians killed in a crackdown against junta opponents, according to figures cited by a Thai-based activists group.

The military, which has disputed the death tally, is also fighting on multiple fronts with armed pro-democracy groups in the countryside and ethnic minority forces.

Zin Mar Aung, the NUG's foreign minister, welcomed the call by Malaysia's Foreign Minister, Saifuddin Abdullah, for the special envoy Prak Sokhonn to meet with NUG.

In a message on Twitter, Zin Mar Aung thanked Saifuddin for his "strong support to find a solution on Myanmar and his clear message to the special envoy".

Prak Sokhonn, Cambodia's foreign minister, has said engaging with the NUG was complicated because of the junta's objections, though said the envoy could act as a "bridge".

He said his predecessor as ASEAN envoy was unable to visit Myanmar because of preconditions by some ASEAN members that the ruling generals found unacceptable.

Those included access to Aung San Suu Kyi, the leader of the elected government ousted in last year's coup. Suu Kyi is on trial accused of multiple crimes.

(Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Ed Davies)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • USDA head: US farmers to help if Ukraine exports threatened

    The U.S. secretary of agriculture says that a Russian invasion of Ukraine offers American farmers a chance to boost production and prevent supply chain problems

  • Stray Nigeria air strike kills seven children in Niger: governor

    An air strike by the Nigerian army targeting 'bandits' has left seven children dead and five others wounded "by mistake" in the Maradi region of southern Niger, a local governor told AFP on Sunday.

  • 'Go home': Protests against foreigners resurface in South Africa

    They turned up in a mob of several hundred at a migrant centre in South Africa's Soweto township -- unemployed, wielding weapons and angry with foreigners they accuse of taking their jobs.

  • I swore I'd never go on a cruise, but at 95 years old I'm about to board my 108th ship

    After years of seasickness and fear in the Army, I never wanted to get on another ship. But my wife convinced me and I've been hooked ever since.

  • Stock futures rally, oil turns tail on Ukraine hopes

    A bleak start was brightened by news U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to hold a summit on the Ukraine crisis. One condition for the summit was that Putin did not invade Ukraine, a turn of events that still seemed possible given Russia extended military drills in Belarus and continued to build up troops on the Ukraine border. Indeed, the White House again warned Russia was continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon.

  • China's new home prices perk up as big city demand returns

    China's new home prices rose for the first time since September on a monthly basis, official data for January showed on Monday, as efforts to soften the blow from tough regulatory curbs on property supported buyer sentiment, particularly in big cities. Average new home prices in China's 70 major cities climbed 0.1% from a month earlier in January, compared with a 0.2% drop in December, according to Reuters calculations from data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). China's property market, accounting for a quarter of gross domestic product by some metrics, has slowed due to Beijing's push to cut leverage in the sector amid defaults at heavily-indebted players such as China Evergrande Group.

  • Fireworks at closing of Beijing Winter Olympics

    Fireworks marked the close of the Beijing Games, signaling the end to the second Olympics of the pandemic era. (Feb. 20)

  • Blinken defends not placing more sanctions on Russia ahead of possible Ukraine invasion

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday defended the Biden's administration's decision not to place more sanctions on Russia ahead of a possible incursion by Moscow against Ukraine."The purpose of the sanctions in the first instance is to try to deter Russia from going to war. As soon as you trigger them, that deterrent is gone. And until the last minute, as long as we can try to bring a deterrent effect to this, we're going to try to do...

  • Will the Broncos make a run at Aaron Rodgers?

    It’s been widely assumed for nearly a year that if/when Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers changes teams, he’ll do what Peyton Manning did a decade ago and land in Colorado, with the Broncos. As we get closer and closer to resolving the Rodgers situation, at least for 2022, will the Broncos do it? The team seems [more]

  • Midlands woman stole nearly $200K from her employer, Lexington County sheriff says

    The woman was the company’s bookkeeper, and she wrote more than 240 checks to herself, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

  • Corey LaJoie gets noticed in NASCAR with his driving and his paint jobs – a look at some of his hoods

    He's done well, especially at the Daytona 500. But who doesn't remember the "face car" of Corey LaJoie a few times during the last few years?

  • Texans GM Nick Caserio says Josh McDaniels has ‘matured,’ will excel with Raiders

    Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio believes Josh McDaniels has grown from his experiences and will do well with the Las Vegas Raiders.

  • Boris Johnson: U.S. and U.K. could cut off Russian companies’ access to dollars

    The United States and United Kingdom could respond to a Russian invasion of Ukraine by cutting off Russian companies' access to U.S. dollars and British pounds, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an interview on Sunday with the BBC.Why it matters: The prime minister's comments come as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continues to criticize the West for claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade, but not imposing sanctions until the attack has begun.Get

  • Local Ukrainians and Russians are hopeful war is averted in Eastern Europe.

    CBS2's Lisa Rozner has the story from Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn.

  • Ukraine official: separatists acting on Russia's orders

    The two Russian-backed, self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions are at the centre of a surge in tensions between Moscow and the West over a vast Russian military buildup near Ukraine.The OSCE's Special Monitoring Mission that is deployed in the conflict zone said it had logged 553 explosions in Donetsk.A further 860 were reported in neighbouring Luhansk."This is part of their plan, I can say for sure, it follows a scenario. Scenario written in Moscow and they (the separatists) just follow it,"Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council said."For the past three days the front-line zones have been under fire. The enemy does all that is possible to force us to fire at populated areas by positioning the artillery in between buildings inhabited by people. All in order to then accuse us of genocide, of killing the people of Donbas," commander of the joint forces Oleksandr Pavliuk accompanying Danilov on his trio said.Western countries have said they think the shelling, which began on Thursday and intensified since, could be part of an attempt by Russian President Vladimir Putin's government to create a pretext to justify an attack on Ukraine.Russia says it has no such intention and accuses the West of irresponsible fear-mongering.

  • Aiming for a 100-Bagger? This Stock Has the Potential

    The market says Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) is worth about $2.9 billion right now. To make a 100-bagger with this one, its market capitalization would have to reach $290 billion one day. Can this air-taxi pioneer pull it off?

  • Patrick W. O’Neil: Book-banning surge in America has authoritarian underpinning

    Legislators dangle suspicious books, conservative groups post letters to send to administrators, and parents bring the noise in school board meetings.

  • Russian diplomat: 'We don't trust the US and British intelligence'

    A Russian diplomat on Sunday said Moscow does not trust "U.S. and British intelligence" while repeating Russia's claim that it has no plans to invade Ukraine.Sky News host Trevor Phillips asked Deputy Russian Ambassador to the U.N. Dmitry Polyanskiy why the Kremlin has amassed 150,000 troops at the Ukrainian border if Moscow does not plan to invade its neighbor."First of all, who counted them? Where do you take this figure 150,000? I remember it...

  • US tells UN Russia has list of Ukrainians 'to be killed or sent to camps:' report

    The U.S. ambassador to the U.N. told the United Nations that it has information about Russia compiling a list of Ukrainians "to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation," according to a letter obtained by The Washington Post. In a letter published by The Post on Sunday, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Bathsheba Crocker said intelligence has indicated that Russia would partake in "widespread human suffering" should it launch an...

  • Ikea has come under fire over allegations it's eating up ancient forests in Romania

    The New Republic just released an investigation into Ikea's impact on Romania's forests and logging industry.