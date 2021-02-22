Myanmar junta warns protesters could die, but more rallies
There has been outrage in Myanmar over the military coup that ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi earlier this month
On Sunday, hundreds of people attended the funeral in the capital Naypyitaw of Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, a young woman who became a symbol of resistance after being shot in the head on Feb.9 while protesting. On Saturday, two more protesters were killed when police opened fire in the city of Mandalay, marking the bloodiest day in the campaign for the restoration of democracy. Yet, three weeks after seizing power, the junta has failed to stop daily protests and a civil disobedience movement calling for the reversal of the Feb. 1 coup and release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
A call for a Monday general strike by demonstrators in Myanmar protesting the military’s seizure of power has been met by the ruling junta with a thinly veiled threat to use lethal force, raising the possibility of major clashes. The call for a general strike was made Sunday by the Civil Disobedience Movement, a loosely organized group leading resistance to the army’s Feb. 1 takeover. State television broadcaster MRTV late Sunday carried a public announcement from the junta, formally called the State Administration Council, warning against the general strike.
Facebook has removed the Myanmar military's main page amid protests in the country, including recent deaths.
Indian and Chinese troops have completed a pullout from a lake area on their disputed border in the western Himalayas, setting the scene for disengagement at other friction points, the two countries said on Sunday. Thousands of soldiers have been facing off since April on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), or the de facto border, including at the glacial Pangong Tso lake. On Saturday, the two commanders met to review the pullout.
Britain will on Monday call for the United Nations to be given "urgent and unfettered" access to Xinjiang to investigate reports of abuses in the Chinese region. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will also mark Britain's return to the U.N. Human Rights Council as a voting member by condemning the rights record of fellow council members China and Russia and will raise concerns about Myanmar and Belarus, his office said.
Protesters gathered in Myanmar’s biggest city Monday despite the ruling junta’s thinly veiled threat to use lethal force if people answered a call for a general strike opposing the military takeover three weeks ago. Despite roadblocks around the U.S. Embassy in Yangon, more than a thousand protesters gathered there, while 20 military trucks with riot police had arrived nearby.
Taiwan's air force scrambled for a second straight day on Saturday after a dozen Chinese fighter aircraft and bombers carried out drills close to Taiwan-controlled islands in the disputed South China Sea, the defence ministry in Taipei said. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as Chinese territory, has carried out repeated air missions in the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defence identification zone in recent months, mostly near the Pratas Islands.
In spite of the surging coronavirus pandemic, major arms makers descended Sunday on a convention center in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, hoping to make deals with militaries across the Middle East. The UAE unveiled $1.36 billion in local and foreign arms deals to supply its forces with everything from South African drones to Serbian artillery. Although the figure surpasses the 2019 show’s opening announcement, defense experts anticipate a drop in military spending this year as the pandemic and slumping global oil prices squeeze budgets in the Persian Gulf.
Israel is trying to track down the ship responsible for an oil spill that has left clumps of tar up and down its Mediterranean coast, a mess that officials say will take months or years to clean up.Thousands of volunteers turned out to help with the disaster and the military is deploying to assist. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has toured the area.Authorities are warning everyone else to keep their distance.The event began last week during a winter storm, which made it harder to see the tar approaching and deal with it at sea, according to local officials.A fin whale was also found washed up on a beach with oil-based material in its body, although further tests are pending.The government says nine ships were in the area that are being investigated. If found, the country could take legal action.
Three sticky bomb attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday killed at least five people and wounded two others, a police official said, amid a surge in violence in the war-torn country. Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said two explosions caused by sticky bombs attached to vehicles took place 15 minutes apart and a third targeting a police vehicle exploded about two hours later. The majority of bomb attacks in the capital Kabul in recent months have been sticky bombs — explosive devices with magnets that are attached to vehicles and detonated by remote control or timer.
At the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, two Democratic governors on opposite ends of the country were hailed as heroes for their leadership in a crisis. Andrew Cuomo of New York and Gavin Newsom of California are embroiled in distinct political woes. For Cuomo, it's a federal investigation into whether his administration sought to hide the true toll of the pandemic.
Saudi Arabia is allowing women to join its military, the Kingdom’s defence ministry announced on Sunday, in its latest efforts to improve its image abroad. Military ranks from soldier to sergeant are now available to women in the Saudi Arabian Army, Royal Saudi Air Defence, Navy and Strategic Missile Force and the Armed Forces Medical Services. Women between 21 and 40 who have a clean criminal record, are not married to a non-Saudi Arabian citizens and have at least a high-school education are eligible to sign up to the forces. The move comes under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s “vision 2030” initiative – the 35-year-old prince’s efforts to modernise the kingdom, attract foreign investment and improve its reputation. Despite reforms on driving, employment and freedom of movement over recent years, women’s rights remains a major criticism of the Kingdom. “While these measures are important, many activists who advocated for these reforms remain imprisoned, silenced, or in exile,” a Human Rights Watch report read following the release of prominent women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul last week. “These reform announcements may also serve to deflect attention from continuing repression.” Lina al-Hathloul, Loujain’s younger sister, also sent a letter to one of the UK’s star female jockeys, Hollie Doyle, urging her to boycott the Saudi Cup over women’s rights abuses. “The authorities and their expensive PR advisers want to use events like the Saudi Cup to show the world that the country has changed – but away from these glamorous events the brutality goes on,” the letter, first reported by The Independent, read. Women’s rights activists such as Samar Badawi, Nassima al-Sadah and Mayaa al-Zahrani remain in Saudi prisons because of their activism, Lina added. Human rights organisations said that Loujain al-Hathloul faced sexual harassment and torture during her time in Saudi jail for campaigning for an end to the male guardianship system and ban on female driving. Despite reforms allowing women to drive coming into effect weeks after Loujain’s arrest, she remained imprisoned until last week.
Feb.21 -- Protesters in Myanmar are calling for the biggest mass rally yet later today, after two demonstrators were shot dead. Shops and businesses are expected to close in solidarity. Bloomberg’s Philip Heijmans reports on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia.”
Vizzotti, who until Friday served as a vice minister in the health ministry, is a 47-year-old doctor who graduated from the University of Salvador. She specialises in internal medicine, infectious diseases and systems and social security.The new health minister is the founder and president of the Argentine Society of Vaccination and Epidemiology (SAVE).Argentina's health minister resigned on Friday following reports that people had been able to use connections to get access to COVID-19 vaccines to which they were not entitled.
"It will be weeks, not months," before the United States has prepared a response to a major cyberattack allegedly carried out by the Russian government that included breaches of several U.S. federal agencies, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CBS News' Margaret Brennan on Sunday. Sullivan said the Biden administration has first asked the American intelligence community to keep gathering information on "how precisely this hack occurred" and to get a better sense of what the "scope and scale" of the damage is, but once that gets done, the U.S. will make its move. Brennan, pointing out that simply sanctioning the Kremlin hasn't deterred Russian President Vladimir Putin over the years, asked Sullivan if the U.S. will consider other actions, as well. Sullivan did confirm the response "will not simply be sanctions because a response to a set of activities" like the hack "requires a more comprehensive set of tools," but he didn't provide any specifics, stating only that the U.S. will use "a mix of tools seen and unseen."
