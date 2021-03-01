Myanmar killings are an escalation, further action being readied: White House

  • People attend the funeral of a woman who was shot dead during an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay
  • People attend the funeral of a woman who was shot dead during an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay
1 / 2

Myanmar killings are an escalation, further action being readied: White House

People attend the funeral of a woman who was shot dead during an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Recent killings of protesters in Myanmar represent an escalation of the situation there, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday, noting that the Biden administration was preparing further costs on those responsible for the military coup.

"The killings represent an escalation of the ongoing crackdown on pro-Democracy protesters," Psaki told reporters. "We are preparing additional the actions to impose further costs on those responsible for this latest outbreak of violence and the recent coup and we expect to have more to share on that in the coming days."

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Alexandra Alper, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Recommended Stories

  • Swiss bask in reopened shops as COVID-19 cases drop

    The timing couldn’t have been better for Michele Pesson for Swiss authorities to order a reopening of stores across Switzerland amid a recent drop in coronavirus cases and deaths: Her son’s birthday is coming up, and she wanted to get her hands on something special for him to read. Pesson, a school teacher and administrator, was one of the droves of shoppers who turned out on Monday in a Geneva shop of well-known Swiss bookstore chain Payot to buy up magazines, books and other wares after a six-week shutdown that left only essential stores in Switzerland open because of the pandemic. “You get the feeling that it's something that's not just the stores that are opening — but it's a whole social aspect that's reopening.”

  • UN agency says at least 18 dead as Myanmar police ramp up use of force on protesters after military coup

    “Deaths reportedly occurred as a result of live ammunition fired into crowds," the U.N. Human Rights Office said.

  • Myanmar police clash with protesters, at least 18 dead

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down the top stories around the world.

  • 'How many dead bodies?' asked Myanmar protester killed on bloodiest day

    He was among the first shot dead in Myanmar's biggest city of Yangon on Sunday, the bloodiest day since the Feb. 1 coup prompted daily protests against the junta and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The United Nations Human Rights Office said at least 18 people had been killed and 30 wounded on Sunday, bringing the total number of protesters killed since the coup to at least 21.

  • Security forces fire tear gas, rubber bullets at Myanmar protesters

    Security forces fire rubber bullets and tear gas at anti-coup protesters as demonstrations in Myanmar enter a second month.

  • Nicolas Claxton with an alley oop vs the Dallas Mavericks

    Nicolas Claxton (Brooklyn Nets) with an alley oop vs the Dallas Mavericks, 02/27/2021

  • Meteorites may be just north of Cheltenham

    The hunt is on for the fireball fragments that probably fell to Earth over England on Sunday night.

  • Police shoot man suspected in Ohio slayings at Detroit motel

    A man wanted in at least two homicides in Ohio was critically wounded during a shootout with police outside a motel near downtown Detroit Monday morning, authorities said. Detroit police officers were watching the motel where Chandra Moore, 55, was believed to be staying when he exited about 9:50 a.m. Monday, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said.

  • 2 Americans wanted in Ghosn's escape in Japanese custody

    An American father and son wanted by Japan for aiding former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn escape from the country in a box were handed over to Japanese custody Monday, ending their months-long battle to stay in the U.S. Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, failed to convince U.S. officials and courts to block their extradition to Japan, where they will be tried on charges that they smuggled Ghosn out of the country in 2019 while the former auto titan was awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges. The Massachusetts men, who have been locked up at a suburban Boston jail since their arrest in May, were handed over to Japanese officials early Monday, said one of their attorneys, Paul Kelly.

  • The Supreme Court finally rejected Sidney Powell's election-conspiracy-theory lawsuits

    It extends an extraordinary losing streak for lawsuits from Donald Trump and his allies seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shoots back at Ted Cruz, saying he treated storm-hit Texas as a 'layover' between trips to Cancun and CPAC

    "It appears Texas was just a layover stop for him between Cancun and Orlando to drop a pack of water into someone's trunk," Ocasio-Cortez said.

  • Prince Philip health update: Duke of Edinburgh transferred to second hospital in ambulance

    The Duke of Edinburgh has been transferred to another hospital by ambulance where he will undergo tests for an pre-existing heart condition, Buckingham Palace has announced. Prince Philip, 99, was taken from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital at 11.15am on Monday morning. Buckingham Palace said doctors would continue to treat him for an infection but would also "undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition". "The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week," it said. In 2011, the Duke received treatment for a blocked coronary artery after suffering chest pains. A "minimally invasive procedure of coronary stenting" was performed, which was said to have given him a new lease of life. The Duke was carefully shielded as he left the private King Edward VII hospital in Central London. Large umbrellas were used as a protective screen as he was transferred into a waiting ambulance (below).

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has mic muted at CPAC for spouting vaccine and election conspiracies

    Lindell equates getting coronavirus vaccine to receiving ‘mark of the beast’ pledging allegiance to the devil

  • Penal Colony No. 2 'breaks people': Inside the prison where Alexei Navalny has been sent

    The penal colony where Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been sent to serve his two-year sentence is "one of the worst" in Russia, former inmates and prisoners rights groups have said. Mr Navalny was reported to have arrived at penal colony No. 2 in the town of Pokrov, three hours outside Moscow, on Sunday. Transfers of inmates within Russia's penitentiary system can take days or weeks and relatives often only discover the whereabouts of a prisoner after he or she has arrived at a prison. Mr Navalny’s arrival has not yet been confirmed by his legal team and he could be moved again. Former inmates of colony No 2 told the Telegraph that if Mr Navalny stays at the prison he will be subjected to a combination of intense isolation and gruelling psychological and physical pressure designed to mentally destroy him. “It’s one of the worst colonies in Russia. Former inmates are afraid to speak out about the conditions because they risk repercussions after they leave the prison,” said Ruslan Vakhapov, a human rights activist who specialises in defending prisoners for local NGO Jailed Russia. “Navalny will probably be isolated from the outside world and other prisoners will be prevented from talking to him,” Mr Vakhapov said. Prisoners face abuse by prison guards if they violate a strict schedule, he said, while the colony administration encourages prisoners to control and monitor other inmates. “There are no rights for prisoners in Russia,” Mr Vakhapov said. “Navalny faces immense pressure that can psychologically weaken him, but I think the administration will be afraid of using physical force on him. It could damage their reputation completely,'' he added.

  • 'Please get in touch': Britain hunts mystery spreader of Brazil variant

    Britain on Monday appealed for a mystery individual infected with a highly transmissible Brazilian variant of the novel coronavirus to come forward, more than two weeks after they tested positive but failed to give proper contact details. Britain said six cases had been detected of the "P.1" variant identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus, against which current vaccines appear to be less effective. Two were in South Gloucestershire in England and three in Scotland.

  • Hundreds protest outside Hong Kong court over trial of nearly 50 pro-democracy activists

    Protest slogans rang out as hundreds of people gathered outside a Hong Kong court on Monday in support of 47 pro-democracy activists in the dock, the biggest demonstration the city has seen in months. The defendants, who include former opposition politicians and prominent young activists, were arrested in January and charged Sunday with conspiracy to commit subversion. They are the largest group of people to be prosecuted so far under China's sweeping new national security law. The cases are a crushing blow to the city’s pro-democracy movement, with almost all key opposition figures now either facing charges, in jail or in exile. If found guilty, the defendants would face a maximum punishment of life imprisonment. A further eight opposition figures who were initially arrested along with them remain on bail. Hundreds of supporters queued to get inside the court, with some chanting “Release all political prisoners” and “Liberate Hong Kong” - a protest slogan that is now banned in Hong Kong. Many wore black in keeping with the massive protest movement that erupted in 2019 against Communist Party rule.

  • Harry and Meghan invoke Diana in first Oprah clip and say ‘fear of history repeating itself’ forced them to leave UK

    Couple to discuss ‘breaking point’ in decision to step back from royal life

  • Hungarians bake to keep ambulance crews going

    Eszter Harmath has sparked a baking movement across Hungary: making tasty treats for ambulance workersShe started a Facebook group called 'My Quarantine Kitchen' 'MY QUARANTINE KITCHEN' FOUNDER, ESZTER HARMATH, SAYING:"I called my former classmate who is now an ambulance officer telling her that I was thinking how I could help ambulance workers during the pre-Christmas period. Before I could finish she said 'oh we would love some cakes'. They often do rounds dressed in full protective gear and they can hardly sit down to eat in a normal way but the cakes are something they can take with them for the road."

  • Protesters, police at Hong Kong subversion hearing

    Hundreds of protesters gathered outside a Hong Kong court on Monday (March 1) for the hearing of 47 democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion.Security was tight, with more than 100 police officers deployed.Protesters chanted slogans. Many wore black, the color associated with the 2019 anti-government protests. And some raised the three-finger salute that has become the symbol of protest against authoritarian rule in Myanmar. The activists inside are accused of organizing and participating in an unofficial "primary election" last July aimed at selecting the strongest candidates for a legislative council election.Authorities said the informal poll was part of a plan to "overthrow" the government.Critics say that’s a clear sign that Hong Kong has taken a swift authoritarian turn since Beijing imposed a national security law last June.Since the legislation was imposed, some elected legislators have been disqualified, scores of activists arrested and others have fled overseas.Ivy Chan supports the pro-democracy movement: "This group of people are our allies who fight for democracy and freedom. There is nothing else we can do so we queue here to let everyone know that we are still here. Hongkongers cannot be defeated, we will continue to fight on."The activists were charged on Sunday (February 28) under the law which punishes what China broadly defines as secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for the 47 to be released immediately. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab described the charges as "deeply disturbing."

  • White nationalists are once again using Christian symbols to spread hate

    White nationalists across the U.S. are using Christian symbols to spread a message of hate and violence, experts warn. Pastors are pushing back.