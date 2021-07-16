The Myanmar military is hoarding oxygen amid a deadly surge of COVID-19 and the ongoing coup, doctors say

Erin Snodgrass
·3 min read
Myanmar residents sit in front of empty oxygen canisters waiting in line to fill up.
This picture taken on July 14, 2021 shows people waiting to fill up empty oxygen canisters outside a factory in Yangon, amid a surge in the number of Covid-19 coronavirus cases. Photo by YE AUNG THU/AFP via Getty Images

  • Myanmar's military regime is hoarding oxygen and limiting supply to residents, doctors say.

  • The crackdown on the life-saving supply comes as the country battles a deadly wave of COVID-19 cases.

  • The scarcity has sparked intensified anger amid an already-politically volatile situation following February's coup.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Myanmar's military junta is hoarding oxygen and restricting access to the life-saving medical treatment as a third wave of COVID-19 ravages the country, according to doctors and residents.

More than five months after the military seized power in a February coup, authorities have inhibited private health clinics from acquiring oxygen, and barred citizens from buying supplies from oxygen producers, whom the regime has accused of price gouging, health workers told The New York Times.

Charity workers told the outlet the regime has also restricted charities from giving out oxygen to those who need it.

According to The Irrawaddy, a news website founded by Burmese exiles living in Thailand, the junta has also ordered private oxygen plants not to refill cylinders for people who need it, claiming that citizens are the ones hoarding supplies.

The crackdown on the lifesaving supply comes as Myanmar battles record numbers of COVID-19 cases amid a surge of the Delta variant. The country is recording daily cases in the 5,000s and more than a third of tests on average are coming back positive, state-run media reported this week. Public health experts believe the actual rate of infection is likely much higher.

Many of the country's private clinics that have been barred from accessing oxygen are staffed by doctors who refuse to work in the state-run hospitals as part of an ongoing civil disobedience response to the coup. Several of those doctors told The Times they believe the regime is purposefully directing the country's limited supply of oxygen to military hospitals where family members of the junta are primarily served.

Health professionals told The Times and Reuters that the lack of available oxygen has resulted in multiple deaths from COVID-19 - a trend unlikely to end anytime soon as the authoritarian regime hoards access to most of the country's vaccines as well, reserving the life-saving public health mechanism for members of the military.

Earlier this week in Myanmar's largest city of Yangon, scores of residents waited in long lines hoping to fill up or buy a limited number of oxygen tanks, videos and photos on social media showed.

Witnesses told The Times that soldiers in the city opened fire into a crowd of people in line earlier this week. It was unclear if there were any casualties.

The scarcity has sparked intensified anger and desperation amid an already-politically volatile situation in the country.

Since the military announced it would be taking control following the detainment of several top politicians in February, more than 900 people have been killed by security forces, including dozens of children, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group.

"I wonder if the military is trying to survive by making it so there are no people left in the country," Ko Thein Zaw, a resident of Mandalay, told The Times.

Read the original article on Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Best Dresses From ‘Gossip Girl’s’ Black-Tie Episode (And Where To Buy Them)

    All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Audrey’s mom doesn’t pay attention to her; Julien’s ex-boyfriend is crushing on her half-sister; Monet is on the […]

  • More than 60 dead, dozens missing amid severe flooding in Germany and Belgium

    More than 60 people have died and dozens were missing Thursday as severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging torrents that swept away cars and caused houses to collapse.

  • McConnell says Trump deriding him as an 'Old Crow' is 'quite an honor'

    "Old Crow is Henry Clay's favorite bourbon," McConnell said, linking himself to a fellow Kentuckian who served in the House and Senate in the 1800s.

  • Charlotte’s crime decreases overall this year, but police see increase in violent cases

    Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Chief Johnny Jennings says he hopes crime trends continue to decrease. Here’s the latest data for the first half of 2021.

  • A Wyoming bar less than an hour from where Matthew Shephard was beaten to death, reportedly sold shirts advocating anti-gay violence

    The T-shirt depicts a man in biker attire pointing a gun. "In Wyoming we have a cure for AIDS," it reads. "We shoot f---in' f------."

  • U.K.’s Johnson Rejects Idea of Extra Taxes on Unhealthy Food

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he’s “not attracted” to the idea of extra taxes on food, after a review called for a broad levy on sugar and salt sales as poor diets hurt the economy and people’s health.The government-commissioned National Food Strategy urged Britain to introduce the world’s first sugar and salt reformulation tax, and use some of the proceeds to expand free school meals and support diets in deprived communities. It stopped short on recommending a levy on me

  • Cuba's leader lays some blame for protests on his government

    Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel for the first time is offering some self-criticism while saying that government shortcomings in handling shortages and other problems played a role in this week's protests. Until now, the Cuban government had only blamed social media and the U.S. government for the weekend protests, which were the biggest seen in Cuba since a quarter century ago, when then-President Fidel Castro personally went into the streets to calm crowds of thousands furious over dire shortages following the collapse of the Soviet Union and its economic subsidies for the island.

  • YouTuber Alisha Marie goes shopping for bags from Chanel and other luxury designer brands

    Alisha Marie, a well-known YouTube vlogger, went to What Goes Around Comes Around in Beverly Hills to secure her latest designer bag. The post YouTuber Alisha Marie goes shopping for bags from Chanel and other luxury designer brands appeared first on In The Know.

  • Myanmar's COVID crisis escalates at alarming speed

    Queues for oxygen cylinders in Myanmar are a stark reminder of a worsening COVID-19 crisis there.Myanmar is in the midst of its most serious wave of infections to date, with efforts to manage it hampered by nationwide chaos after the military coup.The junta said it had restricted supplies to individuals to avoid hoarding, rejecting accusations of trying to monopolise them.Some residents who spoke to Reuters said they are choosing to hole up in a room in their home, rather than enter a quarantine centre, a decision based on mistrust of the military healthcare system.Hospitals were under intense pressure even before the recent outbreak, with some reporting most of their medics had joined the anti-junta Civil Disobedience Movement, striking in response to the military coup.In contrast, the ousted civilian government appeared to have had more success when the pandemic hit last year.People's willingness to submit to testing, tracking and isolation helped to lower transmission rates.A spokesman for the military authorities said they were doing all they could and appealed for cooperation.One of the responses from the military has been opening military hospitals to the public, and to step up services there.On Monday, daily cases topped 5,000 for the first time - more than double the highest figure last year.More than a third of COVID-19 tests were positive, a figure doctors say points to the outbreak being far more widespread than the official testing numbers indicate.Meanwhile, the military government said on Monday that vaccinations would now be stepped up, partly with help from its biggest foreign ally, Russia.Russia is among the few countries that have openly embraced the military government, which has been condemned globally over the coup and the deadly crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.

  • Palestinians shaken but steadfast as PA suppresses dissent

    Nearly two weeks after he was severely beaten by Palestinian security forces, Akil Awawdeh is still short of breath, still shielding his bruised chest with his hand and still haunted by the screams inside the police station. The demonstrations were sparked by the death of Nizar Banat, an outspoken critic of the PA who died shortly after being violently arrested by Palestinian security forces last month. The PA is widely seen as corrupt and increasingly authoritarian, and it has faced mounting dissent since calling off the first elections in 15 years in April.

  • Food licences nixed for 3 former nightlife operators after repeated SMM breaches

    The licences of three F&B outlets, which were former nightlife establishments, were revoked for repeated breaches of safe management measures.

  • As Canada heads toward vote, Trudeau vulnerable over indigenous policies

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -The discovery of hundreds of graves of indigenous children, highlighting Canada's mistreatment of First Nations, has dominated campaigning ahead of a likely election and is an issue on which Liberal Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is vulnerable, analysts and indigenous advocates say. In 2015, Trudeau promised to reset relations between the government and indigenous peoples, a point he re-asserted in a 2017 speech to the United Nations, but his government's own 2019 inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women and girls has been widely criticized for leading to little change. Liberal sources say a snap election is likely as soon as September as Trudeau, 49, seeks a majority after being forced to depend on opposition parties to pass legislation since 2019.

  • Pakistan says traces of explosives detected in bus blast probe

    ISLAMABAD/BEIJING (Reuters) -Pakistan said on Thursday traces of explosives had been detected during an initial investigation into a bus blast that killed 13 people, including nine Chinese workers, and said a terrorist attack could not be ruled out as the cause of the incident. Wednesday's blast in northwest Pakistan sent the bus hurtling over a ravine.

  • Big Bang Theory stars congratulate Kaley Cuoco on Emmy nomination

    "This is so deserved!"

  • A woman being held captive since May was rescued after leaving notes asking for help in public restrooms

    The victim told officials she had been held since May 1, and her captor said he would kill her and her children if she tried to escape.

  • Myanmar funeral services overwhelmed as COVID toll mounts

    The accounts from different parts of Myanmar point to the daily death tolls being higher than those given by the health ministry, which hit a record 145 fatalities on Wednesday. Reuters was unable to reach either the health ministry or a junta spokesman for further comment on the figures. The number of funerals at the Yay Way cemetery in Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, was around 200 per day over the past week, well over double the number that would normally be expected, funeral services said.

  • Donald Trump Passes Off Jesse Watters Book Blurb as Original Endorsement

    Former President Donald Trump’s endorsement for Jesse Watters’ new book reads like a publisher’s synopsis – because that’s exactly what it is. The blurb directly plagiarizes HarperCollins’ description of Watters’ “How I Saved the World.” Trump released his statement on the Fox News personality’s book, “How I Saved the World” on Wednesday. The blurb contains some standard congratulations for Watters and a call to action for fans to grab their own copy. But, as many Twitter users pointed out, the

  • A 1,000-Square-Foot Dig-Out Gave This California Home New Life

    The once-small lower level now hosts the main hangouts of the house.

  • North Carolina Senate considers banning critical race theory in schools

    The North Carolina Senate is considering a bill that will prohibit K-12 schools from promoting certain ideologies about racism and discrimination.

  • 'It's a tragedy': Biden, Merkel address Europe floods

    At least 42 people have died in Germany and dozens were missing as swollen rivers caused by record rainfall across western Europe swept through towns and villages, leaving cars upended, houses destroyed and people stranded on rooftops."I tell those affected: we will not leave you alone in those difficult and scary times," Merkel said during the news conference at the White House alongside Biden, who expressed his condolences to the victims. "We will also help with reconstruction."In Washington for a farewell visit before she steps down following a federal election in September, Merkel said weather extremes were becoming more frequent which required action to counter global warming.