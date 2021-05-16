Myanmar military take rebel town of Mindat, Chinland

·2 min read
Myanmar soldiers - February photo
Myanmar's military took control of the country in a coup in February

Myanmar's military has entered a small town in western Chin state which took up arms against them three weeks ago.

Activists from the volunteer Chinland Defence Force say they have retreated from Mindat to spare the town further bombardment.

Mindat is one of several towns where opponents of the military have armed themselves.

Nearly 800 people have died in mainly unarmed protests at February's coup which ousted the elected government.

BBC South East Asia correspondent Jonathan Head says the army now appears to control Mindat.

For three weeks they have been fighting against local people armed mainly with homemade hunting guns, and dozens of soldiers are reported to have been killed.

The rebels said six of their fighters had died.

Some of the population of Mindat is believed to have fled into the surrounding forests. Others remain trapped in the town.

Map
Map

"We will not stay any more in the town... but we will come back to attack soon," a spokesman for the rebel group said, quoted by AFP news agency. "We only have homemade guns. This was not enough."

The army was forced to use helicopters to bring in troop reinforcements, as at least three of its road convoys were ambushed.

Local residents in Mindat set up what they called a People's Administration Team, stating that they did not recognise the authority of the military government.

Earlier this week the government declared martial law in the town. It has described those defying its authority there as terrorists, and says it will set up a military tribunal to put on trial those responsible for attacks on the security forces.

The US and UK have condemned the violence.

"The military's use of weapons of war against civilians, including this week in Mindat, is a further demonstration of the depths the regime will sink to to hold onto power," the US embassy said in a statement.

"Attacks on civilians are illegal and cannot be justified," the British embassy said.

Myanmar's military has justified the February takeover by alleging there had been widespread fraud during a general election late last year which had returned elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy party (NLD) to power.

The military promised instead that it would hold "free and fair" elections once the state of emergency is over.

But it has been met with widespread protests - which it has brutally suppressed.

Recommended Stories

  • Myanmar junta attacks western town that resisted coup

    The U.S. and British embassies in Myanmar expressed concern about reports of fierce government attacks on a town in western Chin state, where the ruling junta declared martial law because of armed resistance to military rule. The fighting began around 6 a.m. Saturday when government troops reinforced by helicopters began shelling the western part of the town of Mindat, destroying several homes, said a spokesman of the Chinland Defence Force. “Mindat town is now under siege and is bracing for an all-out assault by the junta troops from air and by land,” said a statement by the Chin Human Rights Organization.

  • Do not give in to evil and division, Pope tells Myanmar community

    The people of Myanmar must not despair in the face of evil or allow themselves to be divided, Pope Francis said on Sunday at a special Mass for the Myanmar community in Italy. Myanmar's military seized power in a Feb. 1 coup, derailing the country's tentative progress towards full democracy and triggering protests that have been met with a bloody crackdown. Francis, who visited the Southeast Asian country in 2017, has repeatedly denounced the coup and on Sunday held a special service for the Myanmar faithful in St. Peter's Basilica.

  • Myanmar anti-coup fighters retreat from town as U.S. makes appeal

    The United States and Britain called on the army to avoid civilian casualties and a shadow National Unity Government formed by loyalists of Myanmar's detained elected leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, appealed for international help. The fighting in the hill town of Mindat, about 100 km (60 miles) from the Indian border in Chin state, is some of the heaviest since the coup plunged Myanmar into chaos with daily protests, strikes and the emergence of new local militias.

  • Africa’s plastics bans are pitting the environment against the economy

    Africa leads the world in plastics bans, but a robust plastics economy has meant the bans have had limited success.

  • Brissett has career-high 31 as Pacers beat Raptors 125-113

    Oshae Brissett scored a career-best 31 points and Domantas Sabonis added 25 points and 16 rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 125-113 to lock up the Eastern Conference’s ninth seed. Indiana snapped a two-game losing streak and secured home-court advantage for Tuesday’s play-in game against the 10th-seeded Charlotte Hornets. The Pacers were 1-2 against Charlotte and lost 114-97 in Indiana on April 2.

  • Drug, Medicine, or Something In Between? Here's What You Should Really Know About Weed

    Everything you've always wanted to know about cannabis, weed, marijuana — whatever you call it — but were too afraid to ask your 4/20-inclined friend.

  • Tear gas fired at pro Palestinian demo in Paris

    Riot police fired tear gas on defiant protesters in Paris who were supporting Palestinians in the Gaza Strip despite a ban on Saturday's demonstration in the French capital. (May 15)

  • Myanmar army battles anti-coup rebels as armed resistance grows

    The fighting is some of the heaviest since the coup and underlines the growing chaos as the junta struggles to impose order in the face of daily protests, strikes and sabotage attacks after it overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. "We are running for our lives," one resident told Reuters from Mindat, a hill town just over 100 km (60 miles) from the border with India. The junta imposed martial law in Mindat on Thursday and then stepped up attacks on what it called "armed terrorists".

  • US customs finds and destroys cow dung cakes found in baggage of Indian passenger at airport

    Customs and Border Protection officials said cow dung cakes are banned in the US

  • Americans dominate first World Triathlon Series women's race

    It was quite a day for American women at the season-opening World Triathlon Championship Series race outside Tokyo, one that bodes well for them at the Olympics in less than two months. Taylor Knibb won the Yokohama Triathlon to book her place on the U.S. team for the Tokyo Games in July, albeit on a different course than the one used Saturday. The 23-year-old Knibb finished the Olympic distance of a 1.5-kilometer swim, 40-kilometer cycle and 10-kilometer run in 1 hour, 54 minutes, 27 seconds.

  • President Joe Biden has ‘short fuse’ and is ‘obsessed with detail’, aides reveal in new portrait

    ‘Quick decision-making is not Mr Biden’s style’

  • Photo emerges of Republican barricading chamber doors during US Capitol attack after he compared rioters to ‘tourists’

    ‘Do Georgians always barricade doors against normal, everyday tourists?’ one critic asked

  • What will China's rover be researching on Mars?

    Perseverance and Curiosity have company. The China National Space Administration successfully landed its Zhurong rover on Mars on Saturday, state media reports, making China the third country after the United States and Soviet Union to touch down on the Red Planet (the 1971 Soviet mission failed shortly after landing). It's considered a major achievement for Beijing's space program, which is growing more and more ambitious. Zhurong will soon be deployed from the lander for a three-month mission, joining the aforementioned operational NASA rovers. So, what will it be doing? CNN and The Associated Press report that it will be searching for signs of ancient life, but the mission appears to be a little more specific than that. The Scientific American reports that Zhurong's landing site, Utopia Planitia, is "a rather bland expanse of rock-strewn sand," a good spot for a touchdown, but "decidedly sub-par for addressing cutting-edge research questions, such as whether Mars harbors past or present life." That said, the mission should come in handy, Agnes Cousin, a planetary scientist at the Institute for Research and in Astrophysics and Planetology in France, told The Scientific American. "For the overall geological implications for Mars, it’s very nice to have a new location to compare," she said. Among other things, Zhurong is equipped with the first magnetometer sent to Mars, which reportedly could possibly reveal details of how Mars lost its magnetic field and, subsequently, its atmosphere and water billions of years ago. Read more at The Scientific American and The South China Morning Post. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterPoll: Most GOP voters think 2020 election was illegitimate, but lawmakers should prioritize other issuesVaccinating the world

  • Highmore scores twice in 3rd, Canucks beat Oilers 4-1

    Matthew Highmore scored twice in the third period to help the Vancouver Canucks beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 on Saturday. “He’s tenacious on pucks, he’s good in his own end and obviously you saw tonight that he can put the puck in the net when he wants to,” Canucks captain Bo Horvat said. Travis Boyd and Bo Horvat also scored and Thatcher Demko made 31 saves.

  • A year late, walking in UK graduation gave me a chance to remember and move forward

    I never expected how happy it would make me to see an acquaintance.

  • Rombauer roars to victory in Preakness as Medina Spirit fades

    Kentucky Derby winner leads most of the race but tires in the stretch and finishes third.

  • Anti-maskers and COVID deniers have been yelling about 'freedom' since the pandemic began. Now many of them are standing in the way of America's actual freedom.

    COVID deniers and turning into anti-vaxxers and preventing the rest of us from getting through the pandemic and back to normal.

  • Donald Trump's new blog crashed after he posted an unverified claim about election fraud in Arizona

    The former president's blog went offline following his statement about "massive fraud in the form of "broken seals on boxes, ballots missing, and worse."

  • Israel moving towards ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza now that several military objectives have been met, reports say

    Ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas could start imminently, according to senior Israeli officials. Egypt would mediate the discussions.

  • Chernobyl's nuclear fuel is smoldering again and there's a 'possibility' of another accident, scientists say

    Researchers at the site of the catastrophic 1986 nuclear explosion in Ukraine have detected a spike of neutrons in an underground room at the power plant.