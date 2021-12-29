Myanmar model-actor Paing Takhon named world's 'Most Handsome Face,' sentenced to jail in same week

Model and actor Paing Takhon was sentenced to three years in jail for speaking out during protests in Myanmar, in the same week he was named the “Most Handsome Face” of 2021 by entertainment site TC Candler.



Takhon was named the world’s “Most Handsome Face” of 2021, coinciding with the model and actor’s sentencing this week for his support of the anti-coup protests in Myanmar earlier this year. He was arrested in April, following his public support of protestors on social media.





Takhon rose to global prominence at the beginning of 2021 when he became known as the “hot monk” through viral social media posts. At the time, he had already appeared in various movies and a TV series in Myanmar.



His popularity was noticed by TC Candler, who named him the “Most Handsome Face” of 2021, alongside the “Most Beautiful Face” Lisa from the K-pop group Blackpink. The outlet has created a world’s “Most Beautiful Face” ranking annually since 1990.



Takhon was reportedly sentenced to three years in jail with hard labor this week, according to his legal team.



More than 7,000 people have been arrested and more than 1,000 killed in relation to the protests. It began in February following a military coup which saw senior government officials, including civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, detained.



Feature Images via Paing Takhon (left), airasia Super App (right)

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Taekwondo Demonstration Team Couldn't Perform at Tokyo Olympics, Lands Golden Buzzer at 'AGT'

MC Jin, Wyclef Jean Call For an End to Violence in 'Stop the Hatred' Music Video

Donnie Yen to Play a Chinese Mexican Drug Kingpin in 'Golden Empire'

Rey in 'Star Wars' Was Almost Asian