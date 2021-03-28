Myanmar pageant contender calls for urgent international aid

  • In this photo provided by Miss Grand International, Miss Myanmar, Han Lay, speaks on stage during Miss Grand International contest Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Bangkok, Thailand. The beauty pageant contestant from Myanmar used her brief moment in the spotlight on Saturday night to appeal for international help for her country, on the worst day for bloodshed since the military there staged its coup almost two months ago.(Miss Grand International via AP)
  • An anti-coup protester throws a Molotov cocktail to confront police in Yangon, Myanmar Sunday, March 28, 2021. Protesters in Myanmar returned to the streets Sunday to press their demands for a return to democracy, just a day after security forces killed more than 100 people in the bloodiest day since last month's military coup. (AP Photo)
  • An anti-coup protester prepares a Molotov cocktail in a protest against police crackdown in Yangon, Myanmar Sunday, March 28, 2021. Protesters in Myanmar returned to the streets Sunday to press their demands for a return to democracy, just a day after security forces killed more than 100 people in the bloodiest day since last month's military coup. (AP Photo)
  • Anti-coup protesters are seen behind their makeshift barricade that protesters burn to make defense line during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Protesters in Myanmar returned to the streets Sunday to press their demands for a return to democracy, just a day after security forces killed more than 100 people in the bloodiest day since last month's military coup. (AP Photo)
  • Anti-coup protesters prepare makeshift bow and arrows to confront police in Thaketa township Yangon, Myanmar, Saturday, March 27, 2021. The head of Myanmar’s junta on Saturday used the occasion of the country’s Armed Forces Day to try to justify the overthrow of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, as protesters marked the holiday by calling for even bigger demonstrations. (AP Photo)
1 / 5

Thailand Myanmar

In this photo provided by Miss Grand International, Miss Myanmar, Han Lay, speaks on stage during Miss Grand International contest Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Bangkok, Thailand. The beauty pageant contestant from Myanmar used her brief moment in the spotlight on Saturday night to appeal for international help for her country, on the worst day for bloodshed since the military there staged its coup almost two months ago.(Miss Grand International via AP)
·3 min read

BANGKOK (AP) — A pageant contestant from Myanmar has used her moment in the spotlight to appeal for urgent international help for her country as security forces suppressing protests against last month's coup killed more than 100 people.

Yangon University student Han Lay made the comments Saturday night at the Miss Grand International pageant held in the Thai capital Bangkok. As she was speaking news was coming out from across the border in Myanmar that at least 114 people had been killed in the bloodiest day since the Feb. 1 coup.

Han Lay had made no secret of her sympathies in a publicity video interview two weeks ago and on her Instagram page, which shows memes and photos from the protest movement in her homeland. Yet it was still surprising to see a contestant at an international pageant use the event to in part criticize her own country's leaders.

“I deeply feel sorry for the people who have lost their lives on the streets. Every citizen of the world wants the prosperity of their country and the peaceful environment. In doing so, the leaders involved should not use their power and selfishness to apply,” she said.

“Today in my country, Myanmar, while I am going to be on this stage, there are so many people dying, more than 100 people died today. I am deeply be sorry for all the people who have lost their lives,” she went on, pausing frequently to fight back tears.

“I want to say for here that, please help Myanmar. We need your urgent international help right now.”

Saturday’s bloodshed in Myanmar quickly drew international condemnation, both from diplomatic missions within Myanmar and from abroad.

Other high-profile Myanmar people have used international platforms to criticize the coup and the new junta running the country.

Several Myanmar diplomats abroad have said they are loyal to an alternative underground self-proclaimed government set up by elected lawmakers who were not allowed to take their seats in Parliament when the army staged its coup.

The highest profile defection was Kyaw Moe Tun, Myanmar’s representative at the United Nations, who declared his new loyalties at an official session of the world body and flashed the three-finger salute of the protest movement at the end of his remarks.

Inside Myanmar, celebrities from the world of modeling and entertainment added a bit of glamour to the protest movement before the government unleashed lethal violence on it.

The government last month issued arrest warrants for several well-known actors and directors who been publicly supportive of the protests, charging them under a public order law that carries a penalty of up to three years in prison.

It was also significant that Han Lay's call for action at the Miss Grand International pageant came from within Thailand. Thailand hosts as many as 4 million migrant workers from Myanmar, many of whom are sympathetic with the protest movement, but fear their jobs might be in jeopardy if they speak out as Thai officials have warned them not to be politically active.

Recommended Stories

  • Myanmar forces kill dozens to clear protesters

    Soldiers and police in Myanmar used lethal force to suppress the latest protests against last month's coup, with scores of people reported killed, as the military on Saturday celebrated the annual Armed Forces Day holiday. (March 27)

  • As daily deaths near 4,000, worst may lie ahead for Brazil

    Brazil currently accounts for one-quarter of the entire world’s daily COVID-19 deaths, far more than any other single nation, and health experts are warning that the nation is on the verge of even greater calamity. Having glimpsed the abyss, there is growing recognition shutdowns are no longer avoidable -- not just among experts, but also many mayors and governors. Restrictions on activity they implemented last year were half-hearted and consistently sabotaged by President Jair Bolsonaro, who sought to stave off economic doom.

  • Troops fire at funeral as Myanmar mourns bloodiest day since coup

    Mourners fled the shooting at a service for 20-year-old student Thae Maung Maung in Bago near the commercial capital Yangon and there were no immediate reports of casualties, three people in the town told Reuters. "While we are singing the revolution song for him, security forces just arrived and shot at us," a woman called Aye who was at the service said. Another 12 people were recorded dead in incidents elsewhere in Myanmar by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group on Sunday, taking its total toll of civilians killed since the Feb. 1 coup to 459.

  • Myanmar troops open fire on mourners at funeral of protester killed in 'bloodiest day'

    Security forces in Myanmar opened fire on mourners at a funeral held on Sunday for one of more than 100 people killed during anti-coup protests the day before, witnesses said. Troops shot at the mourners as they gathered in the town of Bago, near the capital, Yangon, for the funeral of a student who was among 114 people killed on Saturday, according to three people who spoke to Reuters. "While we are singing the revolution song for him, security forces just arrived and shot at us," said a woman called Aye, who had come to pay her respects for Thae Maung Maung, a 20-year-old student. Although there were no reports of casualties at the funeral, two people were reported to have been killed by security forces at protests on Sunday elsewhere in Myanmar. The latest trouble came as the defence chiefs of 12 countries condemned the use of deadly force by Myanmar’s military. Saturday was the worst day of violence yet since the military takeover on February 1. In a rare joint statement, the defence chiefs of Britain, the U.S., Australia and other countries in Asia-Pacific and Europe urged Myanmar’s armed forces and security services to stop using violence against unarmed civilians. “A professional military follows international standards for conduct and is responsible for protecting – not harming – the people it serves,” the statement read. It was issued by the defence chiefs of Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea, the U.K. and the U.S. The condemnation came as the death toll following the Feb. 1 military coup rose to at least 423, and as the Myanmar embassy in London revealed it had met with Aung San Suu Kyi’s son, who is pressing to speak with his detained mother.

  • Eric Shawn: Kim Jong Un just doesn't learn

    Gen. Jack Keane on blunting the threat from North Korea, says the U.S. should go to the U.N. Security Council to expose China and Russia's aid.

  • Stranded at sea, coronavirus takes a toll on mental health of sailors

    When Ritesh Mehra, 43, enlisted for a four-month stint as captain on a liquid gas tanker last July, he never expected to be stranded at sea until spring. Mehra, who has 20 years' experience at sea, is also trying to buoy the spirits of his nervous crew of 23, many struggling with fatigue and social isolation. An estimated one hundred thousand seafarers are stranded at sea due to the pandemic, the International Chamber of Shipping said last week.

  • Myanmar security forces 'open fire at funeral'

    In Myanmar on Sunday (March 28) it was time to bury the dead after the bloodiest day of violence since protests began two months ago.But since the country's military coup - even mourning loved ones is no longer safe.Troops opened fire at a funeral in the town of Bago, witnesses said.A woman called Aye was at the service for Thae Maung Maung, a 20-year-old student who was shot on Saturday (March 27). She said they were singing a revolutionary song, when the security forces arrived and opened fire.There were no immediate reports of casualties from that incident.Ceremonies were being held across Myanmar on Sunday for the 114 people killed the day before.There were no reports of large-scale protests in Yangon or second city Mandalay, which bore the brunt of Saturday's casualties.The bloodshed drew renewed condemnation from the West. U.N. Special Rapporteur on Myanmar Tom Andrews said the army was carrying out "mass murder".He called on the world to isolate the junta, cutting off its funding and halting access to weapons."Words of condemnation or concern are frankly ringing hollow to the people of Myanmar", he said.Among the dead, at least six children aged between 10 and 16, according to news reports and witnesses.In Yangon, 13-year-old boy Sai Wai Yan was being remembered.His mother is saying "mom is calling you, can't you hear me? How can I live without you."

  • Princess Eugenie Shares New Photos of Baby August for Her Birthday

    "I got the best present I could ask for!!" wrote the royal on Instagram.

  • 11 products for people who spend a lot of time at their desk

    These products will help you remain productive and bring you joy throughout the day.

  • 'Excited for this new chapter': Jason Derulo expecting first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes

    Jason Derulo and girlfriend Jena Frumes are expecting their first child together. The two shared they "couldn't be more excited."

  • India's Maharashtra considers total lockdown as virus cases jump

    India's richest state, Maharashtra, is considering imposing a strict lockdown this week after recording the highest one-day jump in coronavirus infections of any Indian state since last March, officials said on Sunday. Maharashtra tightened travel restrictions and imposed night curfews as it reported 40,414 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, almost two-thirds of the national total, many of them in the densely-populated financial capital Mumbai. "In (Sunday's) meeting of the (COVID-19) task force, it was suggested that very strict restrictions like lockdown should be imposed immediately," the office of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in a statement.

  • Fox News Meltdowns Over Joe Biden Lampooned In 'Daily Show' Video

    Correspondent Desi Lydic mocked the conservative network's extreme reactions to the president.

  • Zooming out on the Ever Given - these photos from space capture the magnitude of the 1,312-foot vessel

    The Ever Given, a 1,312-foot cargo ship, has been stuck in the Suez Canal since Tuesday. This selection of images show the full magnitude of the situation.

  • Why Julia Stiles Still Loves Her Old Movies As Much As You Do

    At 40, Julia Stiles is taking on some of the most interesting roles of her life. But she can't take her mind off the time she played 10 Things I Hate About You's resident angsty teen.

  • 'Tiger King' star Jeff Lowe is reportedly recovering from a stroke. His wife claimed his drink may have been poisoned.

    The couple told TMZ an unknown individual approached them while they were on a date and claimed to know their favorite drink orders.

  • Here’s the Average IRS Tax Refund Amount by State

    Generally, the sooner you file your taxes, the sooner you'll see your refund in the bank (and it reduces the chances of tax fraud). The amount that you receive -- if any -- depends on a number of...

  • Suez Canal: Ship causing logjam 'could soon be refloated' vessel's owner says as US offers help

    The Japanese owners of the vessel blocking the Suez Canal said that an attempt will be made to refloat the vessel by taking advantage of tidal movements, which could see the ship dislodged as soon as Saturday.

  • A woman who earned a following for anti-vaxx content now says she'll get COVID-19 vaccine as soon as she's eligible.

    Heather Simpson told CNN she regrets and feels bad that she could have potentially harmed children by influencing parents not to vaccinate their kids.

  • Nio Confident Its Plant In Hefei Will Restart Production After 5-day Shutdown: Report

    NIO Limited (NASDAQ: NIO) on Friday joined a host of automakers that have taken some hits to production from the chip supply shortage. But it now appears that Nio's travails may be short-lived. What Happened: Nio said its plant in Hefei, China, should be able to resume production at a normal pace after a five-day shutdown, beginning on Monday, comes to an end, the Beijing News reported, citing information provided by Nio. Meanwhile, ahead of the shutdown the Hefei plant is reportedly continuing to churn out production at a normal pace. The company in fact told workers at the plant to work overtime Saturday and Sunday ahead of scheduled maintenance of the production line in the coming week and the Ching Ming holiday, the report said, citing a source. Related Link: Nio's Second-gen Battery Swap Station To Come In Two Versions: Report Why It's Important: Nio is operating in a crowded EV market in China. After being on the brink of bankruptcy in 2019, the company embarked on a steady recovery route, thanks to its product and service focus. Just as it was hitting the top gear, the chip shortage forced the company to apply the brakes. Through January, the company reported record monthly deliveries for six straight months before Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) made-in-China Model Y launch and the weeklong Spring Festival holiday in February impeded its sales momentum. In February, Nio reported a month-over-month decline in deliveries. The chip crunch, however, is not a company-specific problem. Traditional automakers in North America as well as Europe have disclosed in recent months plans to cut production due to the issue. Although Tesla has yet to comment on any related adverse developments, analysts expect to hear more when Tesla reports first-quarter results. Citing the disruption, Nio on Friday trimmed its first-quarter delivery forecast from 20,000-20,500 vehicles to 19,500 vehicles. In reaction to Nio's announcement concerning the plant closure, Nio shares ended Friday's session down 4.77% to $36.13. Related Link: Is The Nio Sell-Off Overdone? Photo courtesy Nio. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhat To Expect When Tesla Reports Q1 DeliveriesNio Forced To Halt Production, Lower Q1 Deliveries Forecast As Chip Shortage Comes Haunting© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Thousands flee into Thailand following Myanmar air strikes

    Thai authorities along the country's northwestern border braced themselves Monday for a possible influx of more ethnic Karen villagers fleeing new airstrikes from the Myanmar military. Myanmar military aircraft carried out three strikes overnight Sunday into Monday, according to Free Burma Rangers, a humanitarian relief agency that delivers medical and other assistance to villagers. Earlier Sunday, an estimated 3,000 people crossed the river dividing the two countries into Thailand’s Mae Hong Son province following two days of aerial attacks.