Myanmar protesters bridge religious divides to counter military coup

Ann Scott Tyson
·7 min read

Peter, a young father, looked out at the sea of tens of thousands of peaceful protesters surrounding him in a sit-in at a market in his hometown of Mandalay, their bright red and yellow posters condemning the Feb. 1 military coup in Myanmar.

Moments later, security forces assaulted the crowd, firing tear gas and live rounds. “They arrived as early as possible and start brutally cracking down, shooting, beating, even firing on the street,” says Peter, using a pseudonym for his protection. “A few of our friends died, and a lot were arrested.”

Peter is Muslim. The friends he lost in the protest earlier this month were Buddhist. Despite Myanmar’s long history of discrimination and violence against Muslims by the Buddhist majority – tensions and fears the military junta seeks to exploit – today on Myanmar’s streets people are showing a powerful solidarity, activists say.

After the coup, different religious groups “are more unified than ever,” Peter says, speaking by phone from Mandalay.

In diverse and deeply pious Myanmar, protests by religious groups have deep resonance in challenging the legitimacy of those who hold power. Today’s cooperation among different faiths in backing a broader, youth-led protest movement against the junta reflects a decade of efforts at interfaith peace building since the country’s opening to semi-democratic, civilian rule, experts say.

It has been challenging work in a country suffering devastating interreligious conflict, including a military campaign of killing, arson, and rape against Myanmar’s Muslim Rohingya ethnic minority that since 2017 has forced more than 730,000 Rohingya to flee into Bangladesh.

That crisis was fueled, in part, by Buddhist nationalists. Now, activists worry that the military will try to provoke further religious conflict to win support from the majority Bamar ethnic people, who practice Buddhism.

“Myanmar is a country with so many complexities and so much history of identity politics,” says Aye, a Christian activist in Yangon, who for protection asked to use a pseudonym and the gender-neutral pronoun “they.” “It’s so easy to say this Muslim person has raped this Buddhist woman or something that triggers mob violence. [The military has] done that really, really well over the years,” they add.

But today, “there is a much more open conversation on what it actually means to be Muslim, what it actually means to be Christian, what it actually means to be Hindu and Buddhist and Sikh,” Aye says.

Coming together

New networks involving Buddhists, Muslims, Christians, and other faithful are pooling resources and coordinating support for the protests in different parts of the country, Aye says. “They have the confidence to say democracy is for all of us.”

“The military miscalculated the strength and the groundwork that had already been laid, and didn’t think the people would be confident enough to come out against them so strongly,” Aye says by phone from Yangon, where they are active in protests.

Myanmar’s strong culture of giving – it is the second-most charitable country in the world after the United States – has seen an outpouring of donations to support informal health clinics and local markets, as the civil disobedience movement halts public services and businesses.

Christians are playing a bigger role than in past protests, says David Moe, a Ph.D. candidate at Asbury Theological Seminary, who grew up in Myanmar’s majority-Christian Chin state. “The coup is clearly unjust for the majority of Christian groups, even though in the beginning of the movement some people were hesitant,” he says. The Burmese Christian refugee community in the United States is actively raising funds to help support striking government employees, he says.

For its part, the military junta is working to sow divisions within the protest movement, Peter says, such as by claiming the National League for Democracy, the political party of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi that won a landslide election victory in November, was funded by overseas Muslim groups to promote Islam in Myanmar. Soon after the coup, the military raided the Muslim quarter of Mandalay, claiming to be hunting terrorists, he adds.

But such timeworn scapegoating tactics are proving ineffective, Peter believes. “People are more united, and they see the coup as the main problem,” he says.

Religion and state

Religious unity is particularly threatening to the generals who led the coup, because of the historically symbiotic relationship in Myanmar between Buddhism and the state.

“The health of each is thought to be dependent on the other,” says Susan Hayward, an expert in peace building and Myanmar at Harvard Divinity School. “So the state provides for the monastic community’s health and well-being, provides economic resources, helps to … oversee conflicts within the sangha [community of monks], and in return, the sangha provides forms of moral legitimacy, spiritual power, and religious legitimacy to the state.”

Some monks, especially in the older generation, side with the military. “They really believe they are the protectors of the country,” says Somboon Chungprampree, a Thai social activist and executive secretary of the International Network of Engaged Buddhists in Bangkok.

But the coup has undermined the military’s effort to cast itself as the guardian of the nation and Buddhism, especially as the public grows weary of strident nationalism and religious discrimination and identity politics.

“Today when we say … this person is a nationalist, it’s much more negative than positive,” says Aye.

In a potentially ominous development for the military, Myanmar’s influential, state-appointed Buddhist monks’ association, the State Sangha Maha Nayaka Committee, last week called on the military to halt its violence against the protesters, foreshadowing a possible break with the regime, according to a leaked document reported by the online news outlet Myanmar Now.

“That’s huge actually, because the Maha Nayaka … has tended historically to be very conservative and not issue statements or take actions that are oppositional to the state,” says Ms. Hayward. For example, it did not support the 2007 Saffron Revolution led by Buddhist monks.

If this powerful Buddhist association “is considering participating in the civil disobedience movement and breaks with the state military, that would be a historical anomaly,” she says. “It would send a very strong moral message to the military that has tried very hard to present itself as having Buddhist legitimacy.”

Protesting monks have drawn on religious symbolism to spiritually exile the military, turning over their alms bowls to signal they cannot accrue good karma by making donations, and that the monks will no longer perform Buddhist rites for them.

Taking risks

Mandalar, a Buddhist monk in Mandalay, exemplifies the younger generation of monks who are wholeheartedly backing the protesters against the coup.

Depending on the day, Mandalar may be helping to carry injured protesters to makeshift hospitals in monasteries, or seeking donations to pay for medicine, food, and water.

“Even last night, they were shooting machine guns and killed and injured many people,” he says on a call from Mandalay. “We have martial law. If you go outside, they will shoot. It’s a bad situation.”

Activists in Myanmar report that more than 300 people have been killed by the government since the Feb. 1 coup and nearly 3,000 have been arrested.

For Mandalar, his Buddhist faith and his activism complement each other – reflecting the strong connection in Myanmar between religion and community.

“When the people are suffering, how could we live in a peaceful way?” he asks, his voice rising with emotion. “We have to help the people get their rights and freedom. We don’t want to live in fear and danger. We are also part of the country and the family. If we deny the situation and don’t [get] involved, it’s a shame.

“No one should live under threat, in danger, in fear,” he says. “Not now, and not in the future!”

Related stories

Read this story at csmonitor.com

Become a part of the Monitor community

Recommended Stories

  • 3 States Have Passed Laws Targeting Transgender Athletes This Month Alone

    Tennessee on Friday became the latest state to ban transgender students from participating in sports under their gender identity.

  • 'Badge of honour' - China sanctions UK politicians for Xinjiang 'lies'

    China imposed sanctions on nine Britons including lawmakers in the governing Conservative party for spreading what it said were "lies and disinformation" about alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang, prompting a sharp rebuke from London. Relations between China and the West are souring fast, particularly as Beijing pushes back hard against sanctions imposed by the United States, European Union, Britain and Canada for what they say are rights violations against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang.

  • Michigan GOP leader says Gov. Whitmer and other Democratic women are ‘witches’

    Two of the Michigan Democrats have joked on social media about the Republican leader’s remark.

  • Methods of execution around the world

    Videographic illustrating existing forms of execution around the world. Virginia has become the first southern US state to abolish the death penalty and the 23rd state in the country to end capital punishment. VIDEOGRAPHIC.

  • Biden calls Georgia's new voting law 'Jim Crow in the 21st century' and 'a blatant attack on the Constitution'

    The Republican-backed law expands early voting for most counties, while requiring ID information to vote absentee, among other provisions.

  • 'Don't shoot,' Ethiopian father begged Eritrean soldiers, daughter says

    Fourteen-year-old Mibrak Esayus recalls the day last November when she says Eritrean soldiers burst into her home in Ethiopia's Tigray region and killed her mother and father. It was 10 days into Ethiopia's military campaign against fighters from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the region's former ruling party, following their surprise assault on federal army bases in Tigray. The family heard shooting outside their home in the town of Zalambessa, on the border with Eritrea, from around dawn, Mibrak said.

  • Iran-backed Houthis launch drone, missile attacks on Saudi Arabia

    While they're still "exchanging ideas" with U.S., Saudi Arabia says the Yemeni rebels' actions show they, and their Iranian benefactors, aren't interested in peace.

  • Four killed in Myanmar protests; military warns of 'danger' of demonstrations

    Troops killed four more people in demonstrations on Friday, adding to a reported death toll of more than 320 people in the crackdown that has followed the coup against Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government on Feb. 1. The warning did not specifically say that security forces had been given shoot-to-kill orders, and the junta has previously tried to suggest that some fatal shootings have come from within the crowds of protesters. But it indicated that the military was determined to prevent any disruptions around Armed Forces Day.

  • Gunmen kill 26 in volatile central Nigeria

    Criminal gangs have killed two dozen local vigilate guards and a soldier in central Nigeria, officials said on Friday, in the latest violence in the restive region.

  • How To Use The Home Office Tax Deduction, Other New 2020 Rules

    Questions about the new tax rules for 2020 answered.

  • More than 300 people killed since Myanmar's coup

    Myanmar's security forces have killed more than 300 people in attempts to crush opposition to a Feb. 1 coup, with nearly 90% of victims shot dead and a quarter of them shot in the head, according to data from an advocacy group and local media. A junta spokesman said 164 protesters and nine members of the security forces had been killed as of Tuesday. The killings have drawn outrage and prompted some sanctions from Western countries, including the United States.

  • 'Godzilla vs. Kong' - diva battle

    No matter the scene, the actors in "Godzilla vs. Kong" always knew who was filling the top two spots on daily call sheets. (March 25)

  • Criminal charges filed against Kansas Senate majority leader

    One of the Kansas Legislature's most powerful lawmakers was charged Friday with driving under the influence and a felony offense for trying to elude law enforcement while speeding the wrong way on highways in Topeka. The Wichita Republican turned himself in at the local jail Friday evening, and his bond has been set at $5,000.

  • NBA coaching legend Phil Jackson says the media's treatment of Trump was similar to what he went through as Knicks president

    Phil Jackson said the media was openly against the Knicks and tried to cast "aspersions" on the team while he was president.

  • Four killed as police in Bangladesh clash with protesters during visit by Indian PM

    COX'S BAZAR (Reuters) - Four people were killed after police fired on protesters who they said attacked a police station in the Bangladeshi city of Chittagong on Friday during a demonstration against a visit to the country by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dozens were also hurt in the capital Dhaka where police used rubber bullets and teargas in clashes with violent protesters, witnesses said. In Chittagong, thousands of supporters of an Islamist group that accuses Modi of alienating minority Muslims in India streamed out of mosques after prayers to register their protest against his visit, police official Rafiqul Islam said.

  • Dominion sues Fox for $1.6B over election claims

    Dominion Voting Systems has filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, arguing the cable news giant falsely claimed in an effort to boost faltering ratings that the voting company rigged the 2020 election. (March 26)

  • 17 cringeworthy moments towards women in 2017's 'Justice League' that are changed in Zack Snyder's cut

    Joss Whedon's reshot version of the film has moments that undercut the strength and power of its female characters. The "Snyder cut" fixes that.

  • The James Harden trade is looking uglier and uglier for the Rockets

    The Rockets' trade of Victor Oladipo at the trade deadline has only weakened the package they got back for James Harden.

  • The 'daughter of Bengal' taking on India's PM

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is locked in a fierce election battle with Mr Modi's party.

  • BBC’s Most Viral Anchor Milkshake Ducks Into ‘Anti-Woke’ Fox News Copycat

    BBC NewsBBC News isn’t supposed to be enjoyable. Unlike its cable news equivalents in the United States, the BBC doesn’t see the need to pull in viewers and ad money with Inception-rivaling graphics displays or overly charismatic anchors who wind up in partial control of the head of state.That’s why Simon McCoy was unusual. As a BBC News presenter, his theatrical grumpiness and telling-it-like-it-is attitude saw him become the channel’s most reliably viral host. His antics—ranging from holding up a wad of paper instead of a new-fangled iPad, complaining about the weak puns that he’d been asked to read aloud, and his signature weariness about royal baby news—saw him rise to be a twee Twitter sensation.As @BBCSimonMcCoy has said he is leaving BBC News, here is a thread of his best bits. Starting with this iconic Royal Baby announcement: pic.twitter.com/GKb4nQOp7J— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) March 25, 2021 But that came to a crashing halt Thursday, when McCoy announced he was leaving the BBC after 17 years to join GB News. For the uninitiated, GB News is a soon-to-launch network created by a veteran of the Murdoch empire and Britain’s most-feared interviewer Andrew Neil, who has promised that his channel will be a new home for those “left out and unheard” by the “increasingly woke” media establishment.If that sounds familiar, you’re not the first to think so. The network is widely expected to become Fox News’ weird little English cousin. As The Guardian columnist Marina Hyde put it in a recent piece: “Imagine being the country that has watched the last four years unfold in the U.S., with its bloodlines so easily traceable to the Fox sensibility, and is nonetheless thinking: let’s have a bit of that. Because that’s us, of course.”But what happens when the “increasingly woke” people who have projected McCoy to late-career stardom on Twitter see their guy join a network apparently set up specifically to annoy them? Well, they start to think that maybe he’s not just the funny little man from the news after all.The initial announcement, which merely said that McCoy was leaving the BBC without naming his destination, was met with a wave of adulation and a mass-sharing of all his zaniest moments over the years. Then GB News confirmed he was coming on board, and adulation turned into allegations that McCoy had performed the ultimate milkshake duck.When he said this on the BBC News Channel in the closing moments of 2020 pic.twitter.com/XLTgmTX9Vc— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) March 25, 2021 Scott Bryan, a TV critic and broadcaster who’s documented a lot of McCoy’s shenanigans in ridiculously viral videos, told The Daily Beast that McCoy’s charm has always been in the fact that, most of the time, he’s a straight-laced, traditional British news broadcaster who’s “informative, fact driven, understated” and rarely breaks his authoritative character.“So, when he comes out with a perfect zinger or unexpected burn at the end of a news report, it takes everyone by surprise,” said Bryan. “He goes viral here because the way he acts is the exact opposite of what every other news broadcaster is like... Whilst in the U.S. news presenters are very personality-led, here typically they aren’t. However, that’s all now changing with the rise of Piers Morgan on British TV and the launch of GB News.”It remains to be seen what kind of role McCoy will take on. Just as Fox News still employs a dwindling number of credible journalists who provide suitable cover for the more famous nutcases, McCoy could retain his BBC-style impartiality and give GB News a veneer of respectability.But many BBC reporters, especially those who have been there for decades, are practically bursting at the seams to share their pent-up opinions, so it’s not at all unimaginable that McCoy could embrace the right-leaning, anti-woke founding mission of his new broadcasting home.So far, the channel’s hiring has ranged from respected broadcast journalists to some of British Twitter’s ratioed contrarians. GB News chairman Neil has denied that he’s merely attempting to set up Fox News with “a British accent,” but it’s not hard to see why comparisons are being made. Neil promised to cover stories from the “center, perhaps the center right,” and seems to have an unhealthy obsession with “woke warriors.”So where does that leave the wholesomely grumpy McCoy?Bryan said it depends on what role he takes up at GB News, but his employer could make some reluctant to give him the time of day. “A challenge is whether people on social media will be bothered to share, if they already think that the channel comes with a particular agenda,” said the TV critic. If it ends up chasing “angry shares” like other opinion-based networks, Bryan said, then it may backfire: “Sometimes it works, but a lot of the time it doesn’t, because people don’t take the bait.”It’s now up to McCoy and GB News to decide whether to carry on his lovable persona and continue to bask in a warm viral glow—or try out U.S.-style entertainment news with a British twist. But, as a cautionary tale, he need look no further than Piers Morgan, who was last seen in a viral clip storming out of his own studio muttering about Meghan Markle.The problem is, if McCoy chooses to become just another opinion-leaking right-wing bore, then where’s the fun in going off-script?Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.