Myanmar protesters call for general strike against coup

Protest against military coup in Yangon
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Opponents of Myanmar's military coup called a general strike and more street protests on Monday as authorities threatened that confrontation could cost lives after two protesters were shot dead at the weekend.

Despite deploying more forces and promising to hold a new election, the generals have failed to stop more than two weeks of daily protests and a civil disobedience movement calling for the reversal of the Feb. 1 coup and release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Leading youth activist Maung Saungkha urged others to join Monday's protests.

"Those who don’t dare to go out, stay home. I will go out in any way I can. I will be expecting Generation Z. Let’s meet, partners," he said in a Facebook post overnight.

In a country where dates are seen as auspicious, protesters noted the significance of the date 22.2.2021, comparing it to demonstrations on Aug. 8 1988, when a previous generation staged anti-military protests which were bloodily suppressed.

The response of security forces this time has been less deadly, but at least three protesters have now been killed after two were shot dead in the second city of Mandalay on Saturday. One policeman died of injuries in protests, the army has said.

The deaths in Mandalay did not discourage protesters on Sunday, when they turned out again in tens of thousands there and in Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon.

State-owned media MRTV warned protesters against action on Monday.

"Protesters are now inciting the people, especially emotional teenagers and youths, to a confrontation path where they will suffer the loss of life," it said.

Authorities were "exercising utmost restraint", the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. It rebuked some foreign countries for remarks it described as flagrant interference in Myanmar's internal affairs.

Several Western countries have condemned the coup and decried the violence against protesters. The United States, Japan, Singapore, Britain and Germany have also condemned the violence and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said lethal force was unacceptable.

Residents in Yangon said roads to some embassies, including the U.S. embassy, were blocked on Monday. The diplomatic missions have become gathering points for protesters calling for foreign intervention.

The army seized power after alleging fraud in Nov. 8 elections that were swept by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD), detaining her and much of the party leadership. The electoral commission dismissed the fraud complaints.

Myanmar's Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said 640 people have been arrested, charged or sentenced since the coup - including former members of government and opponents of the army takeover.

(Reporting by Reuters staff; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • Oil gains as U.S. production slowly returns after freeze

    Oil prices rose on Monday as the slow return of U.S. crude output that was cut by frigid conditions raised concerns about supply just as demand is coming back from the depths of the coronavirus pandemic. Brent crude was up 76 cents, or 1.2%, at $61.67 a barrel by 0104 GMT, after gaining nearly 1% last week. U.S. oil rose 74 cents, or 1.3%, to $59.98 a barrel, having fallen 0.4% last week.

  • Two dead as Myanmar police open fire on protesters in deadliest day since coup

    At least two were killed in Myanmar's second largest city, according to emergency services, as security forces fired live rounds on protesters -- the latest show of force from a junta regime that has faced two straight weeks of anti-coup demonstrations.

  • Shares make guarded gains as bond yields, resources spike

    Asian share markets inched up on Monday as expectations for faster economic growth and inflation globally battered bonds and boosted commodities, though rising real yields were making equity valuations look more stretched in comparison. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.2%, after slipping from a record top last week as the jump in U.S. bond yields unsettled investors. Japan's Nikkei recouped 1.0% and South Korea 0.4%, but Chinese blue chips lost 1.2%.

  • Myanmar's bloodiest day of protest since coup

    At least two people have been killed in Myanmar, in the city of Mandalay, in what is believed to be the single bloodiest day of protests against the military coup almost three weeks ago.A local volunteer emergency service reported the deaths on Saturday.The ongoing demonstrations have hit several cities but in Mandalay, the situation escalated when security forces were confronted by shipyard workers who had gone strike, and other protesters. Some of them fired catapults at police in a cat and mouse game through the city streets.Police responded with tear gas and gun fire. Witnesses say they have found both rubber bullets and live ammunition on the ground.In addition to the dead, at least 22 people are reportedly injured.The protesters, who have ranged from ethnic minorities to rappers, show no sign of relenting. Elsewhere in Myanmar a memorial ceremony for Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, (MYAH TWAIT-TWAIT KANG) the 20-year-old protester who had been shot in the head at an earlier demonstration.She had been on life support for 10 days before she died on Friday, becoming the first death among opponents of the coup.The military says one police officer has also died, and blames protesters for instigating violence.

  • Reports: 2 protesters fatally shot, several injured by Myanmar police

    Myanmar police officers on Saturday opened fire against protesters, killing at least two people and injuring at least 40 others, The New York Times reports.The state of play: Hundreds of shipyard workers have walked off their jobs since the Feb. 1 military coup. A group of over 1,000 gathered in the city of Mandalay to protest the overthrow of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and demand an end to military rule.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWitnesses claimed that demonstrators were injured by water cannons, rubber bullets, tear gas, slingshots and live fire coming from the police.One man died from a head wound and another was shot in the chest, according to witnesses cited by Reuters.The big picture: Protests have been ongoing for the past two weeks. "Opponents of the coup are sceptical of the army’s promise to hold a new election and hand power to the winner," Reuters writes.Saturday's violence comes one day after the death of Mya Thwe Thwe Khine, a woman whom police shot in the head during a protest in Naypyidaw on Feb. 9. She is believed to the first first person killed during protests against the coup, BBC News notes.The U.S. condemned the shooting, saying that "no one should be harmed for exercising the right to dissent.""We are deeply troubled by the fatal shooting of protestors in Mandalay, a day after the death of Mya Thwe Thwe Khine in Nay Pyi Taw," the statement from the U.S. Embassy in Burma reads."The military must stop violence against the people of Myanmar."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Jailed Indian climate activist becomes symbol of crackdown on dissent

    Ravi’s arrest prompted protests and renewed concerns of an authoritarian backlash to the farmers' protests that have rocked the country.

  • Historic house rolled through San Francisco streets to new address

    Moving costs and permits reportedly cost owner $400,00

  • Facebook removes Myanmar military's main page

    Facebook has removed the Myanmar military's main page amid protests in the country, including recent deaths.

  • Myanmar protest call for general strike draws junta threat

    A call for a Monday general strike by demonstrators in Myanmar protesting the military’s seizure of power has been met by the ruling junta with a thinly veiled threat to use lethal force, raising the possibility of major clashes. The call for a general strike was made Sunday by the Civil Disobedience Movement, a loosely organized group leading resistance to the army’s Feb. 1 takeover. State television broadcaster MRTV late Sunday carried a public announcement from the junta, formally called the State Administration Council, warning against the general strike.

  • At first praised, Newsom and Cuomo now under fire over COVID response

    Almost a year after the pandemic began, Newsom is staring at a possible recall and Cuomo may be rebuked by his own state party.

  • Huge crowds in Myanmar undeterred by worst day of violence

    The military has been unable to quell the demonstrations and a civil disobedience campaign of strikes against the coup and the detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others, even with a promise of new elections and stern warnings against dissent. Tens of thousands of people massed peacefully in the second city of Mandalay, where Saturday's killings took place, witnesses said.

  • Up to 130,000 Indian farmers protest farm laws

    Up to 130,000 protesting farmers and farm workers gathered in India's Punjab state on Sunday, according to police estimates.It's the latest show of strength against the new farm laws that has seen protests across the country for months.It was one of the largest of the demonstrations to date.Tens of thousands of Indian growers have already been camped outside Delhi. Opponents of the law say it hurts farmers at the benefit of large corporations.This farmer at the protest says he wants the laws repealed and that "people should be able to afford food."Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, which introduced the laws last September, has offered to defer the laws but refused to abandon themHe argues that legislation will help farmers get better prices.Both sides have met for several rounds of negotiations but failed to make any headwayFarmers' unions have vowed to carry on the protests until the laws are rolled back.At Sunday's rally at a grain market in Barnala, a town in Punjab, union leaders outlined plans to mobilize farmers from across the state and move to a protest site outside Delhi later this month.

  • Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Bank Stocks, BDCs, Blackstone, Fluor, Oracle And More

    This weekend's Barron's cover story explores one enterprise software company's transformation into a cloud giant. Other featured articles discuss who dominates the public cloud, who stands to benefit as Texas rebuilds and how to tell when tech companies are overvalued. Also, the prospects for a private-equity giant, an engineering company, bank stocks, business development companies and more. Cover story "Oracle Is Turning Into a Cloud Giant. Why Its Stock Is a Buy" by Eric J. Savitz discusses how a new giant is starting to flex its muscles in cloud computing, and it isn't some upstart. See why Barron's claims that enterprise software company Oracle Corporation (NYSE: VZ) has been undergoing a Microsoft-like reinvention, and why that makes the stock a buy. Avi Salzman's "Texas Looks to Rebuild. Here Are 6 Stocks That Could Benefit" suggests that companies that provide energy infrastructure and oil-and-gas producers that were spared storm damage in Texas offer opportunities. What does that mean for the likes of Eaton Corporation PLC (NYSE: ETN), Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) and even General Electric Company (NYSE: GE). In "Who Rules the Cloud? The Answer Is Hazy," Eric J. Savitz points out that the data showing who dominates the U.S. public cloud market are obfuscated by definitions that can make comparisons among providers such as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) almost impossible. Is that a problem? Private-equity giant Blackstone Group Inc (NYSE: BX) is pushing hard into life sciences at a critical time, according to "Blackstone Makes a Big Bet on Life Sciences" by Liz Moyer. See what that means for Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT), Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and a number of others. In Daren Fonda's "Fluor Is Engineering a Turnaround. Its Stock Could Soar," the focus is on how engineering and construction company Fluor Corp (NYSE: FLR) is pivoting toward growth industries and fixing its past problems. Find out why the Texas-based company could be a beneficiary of U.S. infrastructure spending and why Barron's sees the share price rising as much as 80%. "Tech Valuations Are Getting Scary. Here's How We Know" by Eric J. Savitz explains that companies such as Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) and Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) trade at more than 35 times sales estimates for 2021. That doesn't leave much room for error, and Wall Street doesn't seem to be concerned. See also: Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Disney, QuantumScape, Tesla, Walmart And More A Goldman Sachs strategist lays out the case for stocks to shine, which includes an accelerating vaccination program and a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill. So says Jack Hough's "Welcome to Earnings Valhalla. Why Stocks Can Still Shine." Find out what Barron's thinks that could mean for everything from Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) to 3M Co (NYSE: MMM). In "Bank Stocks Are Getting Hot. They Still Have Room to Run," Carleton English says that bank stocks today trade roughly where they did a year ago, with the KBW Bank Index up more than 16% this year, outpacing the S&P 500's 4% gain. Find out if Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) or JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) are among those with room to run. Alexandra Scaggs's "BDCs Yield Around 9%, but Their Quality Varies. Here's How to Judge Them" explains that business development companies such as Owl Rock Capital Corp (NYSE: ORCC) are reporting earnings, and income investors should consider paying attention to the status of their loan portfolios for some attractive yield. Also in this week's Barron's: What investors want to see in Warren Buffett's letter to shareholders The latest Barron's annual ranking of the best fund families What it means for interest rates that the doves are in charge again How much equity investors care about rising rates A review of a century of infrastructure projects and costs Why this bull market shows no sign of ending soon What Carl Icahn plans for an Ohio-based electric utility Whether investors should worry about bitcoin mining in China An international fund that stays a step ahead of Wall Street analysts The next smart-beta category What to expect as food prices continue to rise Three retirement savings tricks At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities. Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Past Week's Notable Insider Buys: More Biotech IPOs, Bumble, Fiserv And MoreBenzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Disney, QuantumScape, Tesla, Walmart And More© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Taiwan scrambles air force again after Chinese exercises in South China Sea

    Taiwan's air force scrambled for a second straight day on Saturday after a dozen Chinese fighter aircraft and bombers carried out drills close to Taiwan-controlled islands in the disputed South China Sea, the defence ministry in Taipei said. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as Chinese territory, has carried out repeated air missions in the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defence identification zone in recent months, mostly near the Pratas Islands.

  • Murray scores historic 50 as Nuggets down crumbling Cavs

    Not himself of late, Jamal Murray got a lecture from Nuggets coach Michael Malone about being more aggressive and not passing up open shots. Murray scored a career-high 50 points and became the first player in NBA history to get that many without trying a free throw as Denver adjusted to a schedule change by handing the Cleveland Cavaliers their ninth straight loss, 120-103 on Friday night. Following the game, Murray was unaware that he had done something unique.

  • Myanmar coup: Huge crowds mourn woman killed in protests

    Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing was shot just before her 20th birthday, during rallies against a military coup.

  • Former Trump advisor says Texas power outages are consequence of electing Biden

    Millions were left without power after huge storm blasted the state

  • 'Slavery ended over 130 years ago': Former NFL player Herschel Walker says Black Americans shouldn't get reparations

    "Reparations teach separation," he said. "Slavery ended over 130 years ago. How can a father ask his son to spend prison time for a crime he committed?"

  • Ted Cruz under fire after Texas winter storm ‘photo op’ shows him handing out water to residents

    In the pictures, he was seen loading packages of bottled water into residents’ vehicles

  • Man stabs wife and kills her boyfriend in domestic dispute, then dies in I-95 crash, police say

    Two people died in a domestic violence tragedy that, Miami-Dade police said, started in a mobile home park and ended with the wife in the hospital and the husband dead in a truck crumpled against a concrete highway support.